Introduction

The Proceeds of Crime Bill has just been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, which gives a working instrument for anti-corruption agencies like the EFCC, ICPC and CCB to work collaboratively and solve corruption problems in Nigeria. Financial intelligence units, law enforcement, tax authorities, customs agencies, financial regulators or supervisors, corporate registration offices, anti-corruption agencies, asset recovery offices, public prosecution offices, and asset management offices are just a few of the agencies that are required to be involved in the start of the case to the final asset recovery. In situations involving multiple jurisdictions, these agencies may seek collaboration from global counterparts or through membership in networks. Since Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) has been passed and accented to, there are others on the queue such as the Whistleblowers Bill and the Witness Protection Bill. However, the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act provides comprehensive provisions for seizure, confiscation, forfeiture, and management of properties reasonably suspected to have been derived from unlawful activities and for other related matters.

Developing National Asset Recovery Strategies

The local authorities handling asset recovery cases can significantly benefit from adopting and implementing a comprehensive national strategy to fight corruption and recover stolen assets. Prior to implementing a strategy, nations should evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of their current asset recovery frameworks, taking into account the institutional strength of domestic agencies, the legal and regulatory environment, and the identification of resources. Experts have advocated that countries should be aware of the dangers of corruption, and other illegal activity that originates, passes through or rests within their borders.

With this understanding, Nigeria has ensured that effective mechanisms (i.e., Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Administration) Act) are in place at the policymaking and operational levels to enable collaboration between policymakers, the financial intelligence unit (FIU), law enforcement agencies, anti-corruption agencies, supervisors, prosecutors, and other relevant competent authorities. The Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Administration) Act contains detailed procedures for the seizure, confiscation, forfeiture, and management of assets that are logically presumed to have come from criminal activity as well as for other associated issues. The Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Administration) Act for Asset recovery strategies include policy and high-level operational frameworks such as:

establishment of an oversight committee or national taskforce on asset recovery designation of lead agency in high-profile cases case prioritization frameworks identification of legislation gaps and priorities for improvement of legislative framework information and intelligence sharing protocols among domestic agencies domestic coordination of international cooperation efforts policies on engagement of private sector parties to assist asset recovery efforts management of restrained assets reporting of asset recovery statistics periodic review of the national strategy

Management of Recovered Assets

POCA establishes a strong institutional framework for managing and recovering criminal proceeds. Additionally, it creates the Proceeds of Crime Management Directorate (also known as “the Directorate”) in pertinent anti-corruption agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, the Nigerian Police Force, and other agencies that the Attorney General of the Federation may occasionally designate. The Directorate has the sole authority to take control of and assume responsibility for a property while it is under investigation, subject to particular court orders. This guarantees that these assets are still functional while cases and appeals are pending. This organized structure will make it possible to recover, manage, and dispose of assets in a traceable, accountable, and transparent manner. Additionally, it would shift the anti-graft organizations’ attention away from auxiliary concerns and toward their primary duties of crime prevention, investigation, and prosecution.

Assets Recovery in Nigeria: Proceeds of Crime (Recovery And Management) Act, 2022

Asset recovery is a potent weapon against domestic and international corruption. Significantly, the current annual cost of global corruption is roughly $1 trillion. Asset recovery is another underutilized method of restoring money to the nations and individuals from whom it was taken. It can be utilized to fund development in underdeveloped nations like Nigeria and those most affected by corruption.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Bill, 2022 (referred to as “the Act”), into law on May 12, 2022. The Act aims to establish a strong legal and institutional framework for the management and recovery of the proceeds of crime, as well as a non-conviction-based procedure for doing so, strengthen the criminal confiscation process, and encourage cooperation between the relevant organizations in locating properties that are reasonably suspected to be the proceeds of illegal activity.

First, the Act creates the Relevant Organization, a conglomerate of various law enforcement and security organizations. The Relevant Organization must uphold and carry out the Act’s requirements (Sections 58-67).

Second, the Act creates the Proceeds of Crime Management Directorate (“the Directorate”) in pertinent entities. The Directorate will have the only authority to take control of and be responsible for the correct and efficient management of, among other things, properties forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria. Any property taken during an investigation must be reported to the Directorate for documentation within 14 days or as soon as possible (Sections 3 and 5).

Third, without a conviction, abandoned or unclaimed property that is logically suspected of being the proceeds of criminal activity can be retrieved and forfeited. These procedures must be conducted in civil court, and the burden of proof is on the balance of probabilities. Additionally, hearsay evidence rules or practices provided in support of the proceeding are acceptable (Sections 7 and 8).

Fourth, within 14 days of issuing the order, the Court may instruct the relevant organization to publish the preservation order in any widely read national publication to notify interested parties of the preservation order. A preservation order, however, must be revoked 60 days after it was issued. However, if the preservation order has yet to be overturned and there are good reasons to renew, the same may be done (Sections 10 and 11).

Fifth, if there are reasonable grounds to suspect that a property subject to a preservation order may lose value, be sold, or be destroyed, the Relevant Organization is authorized to ask the Court to issue an order directing the sale of that property at the going market rate (Section 13).

Sixth, suppose the Court determines on a balance of probabilities that the property in question is reasonably suspected of being the proceeds of criminal activity or the proceeds of criminal activity. In that case, the Court shall issue a forfeiture order pursuant to this Act. Until the conclusion of any appeal against the relevant decision, a preservation order and any order authorizing the seizure of the relevant property must stay in effect (Sections 19 and 20).

Seventh, the Act enables a designated officer to confiscate and detain any cash being transported within or outside of Nigeria if he has reason to believe that it is either the proceeds of criminal activity or is intended to be used as a tool in committing a crime. Cash covers all denominations of notes and coins, as well as all types of checks, including traveller’s checks, jewelry, and gold (Section 26 [2a]).

Notably, this Act establishes a designated account known as the Confiscated and Forfeited Properties Account, which would be kept at the Central Bank of Nigeria. The manager of the relevant organization will be in charge of managing the Confiscated and Forfeited Properties Account and reporting to the Minister of Finance. Any funds received through the sale, management, or other disposition of forfeited assets must be deposited into the Confiscated and Forfeited Properties Account (Section 68).

Finally, the Act also protects officers of the relevant organizations, as well as officers seconded from other organizations or Federation public offices, from legal actions brought against them while they are serving in their official capacities (Section 80).

The Importance of Inter-Agency Relationship

Inter-Agency is an informal network of practitioners established by the government in 2019 to support their efforts “in depriving criminals of their illicit funds and promoting financial transparency and accountability”. According to Magaji (2022), inter-agency collaboration refers to the art and act of promoting functional working relationships among multiple security agencies to end safe havens for corrupt funds, prevent the laundering of the proceeds of corruption, track progress in stemming illicit financial flows and facilitate the more systematic and timely return of stolen assets. Inter-Agency committees against Illicit Financial Flows include the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other financial and security agencies.

As the world rises against corruption, terrorism financing and money laundering, some experts have revealed that only a deliberate, conscious and active collaboration among security agencies could help Nigeria contain the rising wave of illicit financial flows and asset recovery in the country. Evidently, combating illicit financial flows and asset recovery requires developing a national working strategy for countering the threats posed by the two monsters. This led to the establishment of inter-agency collaboration in 2019.

The peculiarity of interagency relationships comprises collaborative efforts, which aim at increasing the effectiveness of network members’ efforts, on a multi-agency basis, in depriving criminals of their illicit profits and strengthening the ongoing fight against corruption and assets recovery. This network of relationships has helped to establish cooperation amongst relevant agencies to substantially reduce and eventually eliminate illicit financial flows and make recommendations to the Federal Government on required improvements in legislation, rules and processes to tackle illicit financial flows from Nigeria, amongst others.

The functionality of the interagency relationship is knowledge-centric. The inter-agency has helped by providing practitioners with knowledge and policy tools that consolidate good international practice and wide-ranging practical experience on global issues concerning anticorruption and asset recovery efforts.

The rationality of interagency collaboration is to recover all assets illicitly acquired by public officers and other politically exposed persons; hence, new measures were underway to enhance the recovery of illegally acquired assets. This suggests that the interagency network has been fared in helping to coordinate the collation and categorization of recovered assets, verify the records and status of physical assets, such as buildings recovered and set up the framework for the management of recovered stolen assets to avoid re-looting and mismanagement of assets.

The Proceeds of Crime (recovery and management) Act 2022 will assist in bolstering the asset recovery inter-agency network, enhance effective asset recovery and strengthen international cooperation. For African nations, improving collaboration and exchanging best practices regarding global standards in asset recovery is a top goal. Preventing illicit financial flows and confiscating property and gains obtained illegally enhances economies and promotes sustainable development. Hence, Nigeria must have the knowledge and best practices based on international standards to implement a consistent and efficient asset recovery strategy. Getting ill-gotten assets out of the hands of corrupt officials and criminals and into the hands of authorities to boost education, social services, and drug and crime responses is a win-win situation, and this is central to the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022.”. To this effect, the importance of political will and effective inter agency relationship in achieving successful asset recovery efforts of the government cannot be over emphasized.

