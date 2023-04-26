Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Harmonising the Senate Electricity Bill and the EPSRA (Amendment) Bill of the House of Representatives with the Constitutional Amendment on Electricity

The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) was signed into law by President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2005. The law was passed by the National Assembly a year earlier in 2004. The EPSRA (2005) provides the legal, regulatory and governance frameworks underpinning the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) as we know it today. Since its passage 19 years ago, the EPSRA is yet to be amended by the National Assembly, despite several attempts to do so. However, several ancillary electricity legislations, mainly establishment Acts, have also been passed by the National Assembly. In the present 9th National Assembly, both the Senate and House of Representatives have passed respective bills on the EPSRA. The Senate’s bill repeals the EPSRA and enacts the Electricity Bill 2022. The Senate Electricity Bill was passed in 2022. The House of Representatives (the “House”) has also concluded its own review of the EPRSA. However, the House chose to amend several provisions of the EPSRA (2005), rather than a repeal. The EPSRA (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed by the House in April, 2023.

The Need for Review of the EPSRA.

The Nigerian electricity sector has evolved since the passage of the EPSRA in 2005. As a reform bill, the EPSRA has done a great job in providing the necessary legal, regulatory and governance frameworks for the power sector, and also guiding the sector through a privatisation process. However, post privatisation, the EPSRA is no longer adequate nor fit-for-purpose. The power sector needs more reforms, particularly the decentralisation of the single, central electricity market that the EPSRA (2005) created. Constitutionally, Electricity has always been a concurrent legislative subject in the 1999 Constitution for both the Federal Government and States to make laws on. This is contrary to the widely held (but erroneous) belief that electricity is on the exclusive legislative list in the 1999 Constitution. The recent constitutional amendment which President Buhari signed, removes all doubts as to the concurrent legislative nature of electricity in our constitution.

Besides the need to reflect the concurrent legislative status of electricity, the EPSRA needs further reviews to address the post privatisation challenges in the NESI. An amendment of the EPSRA or a new Electricity bill is needed to strengthen existing electricity regulatory and market structures, force the market to a more efficient contract based market, decentralise the operations of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, reduce government’s participation in the sector, while allowing more private investments in the sector, amongst other critical reforms in the sector that would require legal backing.

To Amend or to Repeal the EPSRA?

As earlier stated, the respective Power committees of the Senate and the House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly undertook the task of amending the EPSRA and both chambers have passed their respective bills. However, in amending the EPSRA, both Houses took different perspectives in their reviews. The Senate Power Committee, chaired by distinguished Senator Gabriel Suswam chose to repeal the EPSRA 2005, and enact a new Electricity Act 2022. The House Power Committee, chaired by Hon. (Engr) Magaji Da’u Aliyu chose to amend and pass an EPSRA (Amendment) Bill 2023. The two bills are fundamentally different in approach. However, both bills retain the existing governance structures in the NESI, and largely grant more supervisory powers to the Minister of Power to properly oversee the power sector.

The Senate Electricity Bill 2022 contains several forward looking provisions that could improve the NESI if well implemented. For instance, the Electricity Bill creates the National Integrated Electricity Policy and Strategic Implementation Plan, to be prepared and/or reviewed by the Federal Ministry of Power on a five (5) year basis, and a Power Policy Coordinating Council, which is tasked with ensuring policy harmony in the NESI, amongst other functions of the Council. The Senate Electricity Bill also decentralises the NESI by allowing private investments by non-licensees in Independent Electricity Distribution Networks (IEDN), Independent Electricity Transmission Networks & Network Operators (IETN/IETNO), and making it the responsibility of States to grant such licenses for mini-grids, IEDNs and IETNs.

On the other hand, the EPRSRA Amendment Bill by the House further consolidates on the existing single electricity market which clearly has failed to deliver reliable and stable electricity to Nigerians.

An Amendment Bill to Create More Hardship for Nigerians?

The EPSRA Amendment Bill by the House has a number of provisions that, in our opinion, would be detrimental to the power sector and curtail further investments in the NESI if passed into law. These provisions also infringe the constitutional rights of states to make laws for electricity generation, transmission and distribution within their territories. The amendment bill imposes significant additional costs on a bankrupt electricity market and the companies operating in the electricity sector. Sadly, the (amendment) bill is so focused on generating revenues for the existing federal agencies in the power sector, it overlooks the unintended consequences and harm the bill would cause to the power sector, as Nigerians will have to pay higher for electricity!

In our opinion, the EPSRA Amendment Bill by the House prevents State governments from harnessing their hydro resources for small and medium scale renewable hydro-electric power generation within their states. The (amendment) bill expands the remit of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC) to capture small scale hydro-electric plants/activities in all states. Under the (amendment) bill, small and medium scale hydro-electric power companies operating within a state, would pay a 10% tax on the total revenues generated (see section 77A(2) and (6)). The proposed 10% tax on their revenues will make small scale hydro-electric power generation within states economically unviable to investors willing to take on the risk of investments in these small scale hydro-electric power projects.

Furthermore, the amendment bill imposes a 5% charge on the revenues of all power generation companies (GenCos), with the exception of hydro-electric power generation companies, operating in Nigeria as Host Community Development Fund. Every thermal and renewable energy GenCo, including state licensees and off-grid generation companies are included.

In Part IX, the Amendment Bill creates the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Agency (REREA). The provisions of the REREA is perhaps the biggest encroachment and violation of the constitutional rights of States in the electricity sector by the EPSRA amendment bill, which effectively empowers the REREA to be the Agency to undertake all aspects of rural electrification within states (see section 27 – 29). For emphasis, rural electrification is strictly the purview and primary responsibility of States. The REREA as a federal agency should not have the primary responsibility to determine and make policies and regulations for rural electrification as well as implement on its own, rural electrification projects within a state.

But more egregious to the power sector and Nigerians in general is section 37(1) of the amendment bill, which imposes a 5% charge on every kilowatt-hour (KWh) of electricity consumed by Nigerian electricity consumers. If your electricity tariff was N62.50/kWh (average DisCo electricity tariffs), the REREF adds an additional N3.13 for every kwh consumed to your electricity tariffs! Not done, the EPSRA amendment bill imposes a carbon tax of 5% on the pump price of ALL petroleum products sold in Nigeria including premium motor spirit (PMS), diesel, kerosene and cooking gas. With the already high cost of energy and the imminent removal of subsidies on PMS, one wonders why the House of Representatives under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, would impose these taxes on Nigerians and businesses, suffering from the effects of high energy prices!

Lastly, the EPSRA amendment bill also proposes a tax of 0.5% on royalties paid to the Federal Government as oil revenues to fund the REREF. The Federal Government collects oil revenues on behalf of the Federation (Federal and State Governments), thus the amendment bill effectively imposes a 0.5% tax on oil royalties accruing to States. The EPSRA amendment bill cannot be a reasonable law wherein the House of Representatives can unilaterally impose a tax on Federation revenues to create a slush fund for a non-essential agency of the Federal Government. Section 38(5) gives the use of the REREF.

Even though the EPSRA amendment bill has been passed by the House, we call on the Speaker and members of the House to look more closely at the provisions of the EPSRA amendment bill so as not to impose further needless hardships and sufferings on their constituents. In any event, whatever funding provisions are legislated by the House and Senate in the EPSRA amendment bill must explicitly exclude participants in State Electricity Markets

Transitional Regulatory Provisions for Electricity Distribution within States

By the provisions of the 1999 Constitution under section 13(b) and 14(b), Second schedule, the National Assembly has no powers to make laws for electricity distribution within States. In this regard, the EPSRA Amendment Bill in section 98A, makes provisions for the ceding and transition of electricity regulations within a State from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to a State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) created by a State electricity law. This is a provision that require harmonisation between the Senate Electricity Bill and the EPSRA amendment bill. The Senate Electricity bill should make similar provisions for regulatory transition of successor DisCo operations within a state to the SERC. However, the 6 months transition period in the EPSRA amendment bill is not realistic and may require a longer time-fame to achieve full transition of regulatory responsibilities for Successor DisCos from NERC to SERCs. Successor DisCos operations are not wholly within a State, and cover at least four states, except Eko DisCo and Ikeja DisCo that operate largely within Lagos and parts of Ogun state. Part of the transitional regulatory issues to be resolved would be the possible re-organisation of Successor DisCos’ operations within the geographical boundaries of states and the creation of electricity distribution holding companies (“DisCo HoldCo”) for Successor DisCos operating in more than one State. Another issue would be the accounting and management of the huge liabilities of Successor DisCos to the NESI and their existing financial commitment to the new Federal electricity market.

Conclusion

The amendment of the EPSRA 2005 by the National Assembly can make or mar the creation and viability of state electricity markets envisaged under the Constitution. According to Professor Yemi Oke, a professor of law at the University of Lagos, “the Nigerian power sector may not attain its full potentials unless and until State Governments begin to play crucial roles assigned to them under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”. Consequently, the impact of the recent constitutional amendment allowing States to develop and create viable and sustainable State electricity markets would only happen if the proposed amendment (or repeal) of the EPSRA recognise and provide unfettered rights for states to regulate their electricity markets.

Unfortunately, the Senate Electricity Bill and the EPSRA (Amendment) Bill by the House do not fully reflect the intentions of the recent constitutional amendment for State Houses of Assembly to make laws for electricity generation, transmission and electricity distribution in areas covered by the national grid (and in areas not covered by the national grid) within a State. Both bills have several provisions that are contradictory to the Constitution. It is imperative to ensure that both the Senate and House bills are aligned with the electricity provisions enshrined in the Constitution.

As both Chambers meet to harmonise their respective bills for submission to the President for assent before May 29th, the main objective should be to have an electricity bill post constitutional amendment that will underpin further reforms in the power sector, and the development and delivery of a competitive, sustainable and efficient electricity market both at the Federal and at State level. Nigerians deserve a new electricity bill that will bring about more decentralisation and create new electricity markets at sub-national levels.

Odion Omonfoman is the CEO of New Hampshire Capital Ltd and the lead consultant on power to the Nigeria Governors Forum.

