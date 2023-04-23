Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The cross was God’s primary tool of salvation that God hid for thousands of years before Jesus actually came to execute God’s plan. In fact the Bible says, “the lamb of God was slain before the foundation of the world” (Revelations 13:8), meaning that God, in his omnipotence, had actually known that man would fall, and had prepared the death of Jesus on the cross as his solution.

“For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.” – (1 Corinthians 1:18).

The resurrection of Christ is the rallying point of Christianity. It is the main thrust of our gospel. It is what got mankind reconciled to God (Ephesians 2:16). It is the final nail in the coffin of Satan and the kingdom of darkness. It was upon the cross that Jesus nailed everything that was contrary to us on (Colossians 2:14). In fact, they thought that killing Jesus was going to put an end to his work of grace.

“But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, the hidden wisdom which God ordained before the ages for our glory, which none of the rulers of this age knew; for had they known, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory” (1 Corinthians 2:7-8).

The King James Version uses the words, “the prince of this world” in the place of “the rulers of this age”. Bear in mind that the “prince of this world” primarily refers to Satan and his team. Further, Jesus calls him “prince” in John 14:30. Also, the Bible calls Satan the “prince of the power of the air” (Ephesians 2-2).

The cross is the greatest success factor on earth. There is no side the cross turns to you that would not change you. Standing erect, the cross looks like the plus (+) sign. If you come to the cross in that erect position, the life of God will be added to you. You name will be added to the book of life. If you flip the cross around, it looks like a multiplication sign (X). Gladly, if you come to the cross, grace will be multiplied to you. Peace will be multiplied to you (2 Peter 1-2).

So, the cross was not an “after-thought”. God is the most strategic thinker of all times, as He had already known what would happen millions of years before they ever happened.

Consequently, He began to use types and shadows; typologies; imageries; and prophetic symbols to talk to men about the substitutionary work of the cross. First, in Genesis 3:21, “God made tunics of skins to cover the nakedness of Adam and Eve when they sinned”. That was God’s first prophetic symbol of the substitutionary work of grace that would be consummated on the cross. You can’t use an animal skin without killing the animal.

Second, God, In Genesis 22, instructed Abraham to take Isaac to the mount of Moriah, and have him killed. To cut a long story short, God stopped Abraham from killing Isaac, and provided him with a lamb. It was the same place where Abraham attempted to kill Isaac as a sacrifice that Jesus was crucified – thousands of years later. God was simply painting a prophetic picture of the substitutionary work of Jesus as the Lamb of God without blemish and spot.

Historically, the cross was the Romans highest form of punishment for dangerous criminals. In fact, Flavius Josephus and Herodotus, the famed Jewish historians, who documented the history of the Roman execution of the Jews, confirmed that at a particular time in Roman history, in the period following the ascension of Jesus, the Romans began to attack the early Christians, crucifying them on almost a weekly basis. Josephus estimated that nearly 500 Jewish Christians were crucified on a weekly basis. Why? They just hated the guts of Christians. John J. Murray, the former pastor of Free Church of Scotland, once said the following words, “The Roman Empire under which many Christians were crucified was pluralistic and supremely tolerant of religion, the only people they could not tolerate were Christians”.

Also, a lot of arguments and debates have been ongoing regarding the validity of Jesus’s death and resurrection. Some said he died normally and never died on the cross. Some said he was stolen by his disciples. In their epic book, Finding Jesus. Faith. Fact. Forgery, David Gibson and Michael McKinley describe the scientific research and exploits that have been invested in the process of validating Jesus’s crucifixion. Why are scientists troubling themselves with research upon research to validate Jesus’s crucifixion and ressurection? Because Satan knows that once we are able to agree that Jesus truly died and resurrected, all other potential ways to God are dead on arrival. It puts Jesus ahead of the pack.

Jesus’s death and resurrection is the crowning of God’s love for humanity and the highest demonstration of his wisdom so far. You can’t be wiser than God. Let us allow our lives to honour and appreciate Jesus’s painful death and ultimate resurrection.

Jesus’s death and resurrection is the crowning of God’s love for humanity and the highest demonstration of his wisdom so far. You can’t be wiser than God. Let us allow our lives to honour and appreciate Jesus’s painful death and ultimate resurrection. Let me relate to you an analogy drawn by Dr David Jeremiah in one of his books:

“Alexander the Great achieved so many great things at the age of 33, but compared to the life of Jesus, who also died at 33, his records pale, IT’S ONE THING TO CHANGE THE WORLD IN ONE DAY; IT’S ANOTHER THING TO CHANGE THE WORLD FOREVER”. THE DIFFERENCE IS THE CROSS.

Jesus and Alexander died at 33. Alexander lived for himself, whereas through the cross, Jesus lived for the world; Alexander died on a throne, Jesus died on a cross; Alexander shed the world’s blood; through the cross, Jesus shed his blood for the world; Alexander conquered every throne; through the cross, Jesus conquered every grave; Alexander was man, but made himself God; Jesus was God, through the cross, he made himself man; Alexander made all men slaves; through the cross, Jesus made all men free.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

