Dear Daddy,

As a child I remember waking up to the hypnotic sound of your typewriter echoing through the house in Ife.

I remember, when you were writing your masterpiece, Just Before Dawn, the floor in your study was covered in books. My brother, sister and I would swim in them.

I remember whenever we would ask you a question you would give us a book, saying the answer was in there.

I remember this and much more on this occasion of your 80th Birthday and I am thankful that we choose you to love, guide, inspire, support us in this journey called life.

Akin Omotoso is a Nigerian film director, writer, and actor. He is highly renown for directing the 2016 film, Vaya and Rise in 2022.

