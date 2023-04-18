Reader survey Help us improve Premium Times As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

With the possibility of many criminal cases and possible convictions during the future campaign season preceding the 2024 election, Trump may become a huge liability for his party and the United States electorate. The question remains still whether the damage to him can weigh negatively enough to affect his chances to obtain the Republican Party’s nomination, and ultimately win the election as president in 2024.

Those who underestimated former United States’ President Donald Trump, did so at their loss. Trump is a non-conformist, contrarian, relentless and energetic fighter. He does not accept that he cannot get what he wants; he doesn’t seek peace with anyone who disagrees with him; he feels strong enough to knock on any door and will gladly break the door if it does not open. But current indications are that the doors ahead of Trump will be much stronger and may be impossible to open or break down.

He lost his attempt to have a second term as president in 2020, when former Vice President Joe Biden won the election. Trump continues to claim, without any proof or evidence, that he won that election. And he has announced that he wants to be the next president of the USA in the 2024 election. However, the number of obstacles in his path is mounting and his sworn enemies won’t play the game as gently as they did when they underrated him during his first major appearance on the political scene in 2016.

At that time, Trump overwhelmed every challenger. He dominated his party and the public, and ignored the established tradition of decorum to political colleagues. All credible polls gave his main rival, former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton of the Democratic Party, the lead and certainty to win the 2016 presidential election. It did not happen. Although Clinton got about three million more of the popular votes than Trump, the latter won the more superior electoral votes, having 304 to Clinton’s 227.

In 2020, when time came for another election, Trump was already well known in politics. His supporters admired him greatly and his opponents disliked him intensely. He had polarised the USA like never before and the political turmoil has affected social relations. Trump lost the election but he did not fade away. He has kept his supporters busy, raising money from them and reminding them that he remains the best president ever, a claim that he makes about himself on every matter.

The immediate thorn for Trump emerged in full glare on 4 April at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, after he was indicted by a grand jury for paying an adult film woman (another name for a pornographic movie actress), named Stormy Daniels, to keep her mouth shut about their outing. This is not a crime in New York and many places. The crime is that Trump got his attorney, Michael Cohen, to make the payment and he reimbursed Cohen and charged the payment to his business account – falsifying business records. Worse still, the court heard that the payment was made to mislead the public regarding Trump’s integrity and standing – amounting to illegal influence of outcome of the election.

Trump faces a total of 34 charges on this matter and related others. Cohen will testify against his former boss and he has already served a prison term for his part in the offence. He was disbarred in May 2019 by New York State from practising law.

Other charges against Trump are likely to come up. In Georgia State, Trump is being investigated for attempting to tamper with the 2020 election by seeking changes to the votes counted to favour him, using his position then as president.

In another ongoing investigation, in January 2021, whilst the House and Senate were meeting to formalise the already concluded election of President Biden, thousands of armed and furious protesters stormed the Capitol and clashed with the police. The mob vandalised the offices in the building, whilst the senators and representatives managed to escape. Trump may be charged for what he said and the roles that he played in supporting and actively encouraging the protesters who carried out what amounted to insurrection.

Also, for carting away loads of classified documents from the presidency to his private home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Trump is under investigation. He did not readily release the documents when the incident became known, unlike Joe Biden and Mike Pence who returned the documents immediately and pled their innocence when found in similar situations. Pence was the vice-president to Trump.

Any number of charges will arise from the plethora of investigations and the distraction will take money and time away from Trump, who wants to focus on winning the support of his party.

His die-hard supporters are not easily discouraged though. They see the legal challenges as diversions and an attempt to discredit him. His loyalists seem to harden their positions and point to Trump’s successes in strengthening the economy when he was president. They also like Trump’s policies, especially his anti-immigrant rules.

There are competitors for the Republican Party’s nomination but Trump remains the leading candidate to date. The former president is busy raising money to fight his legal battles. At the same time, he must raise money to fund his campaign. He will also be faced with finding the means to keep his businesses running, as the Trump brand has lost a lot of clientele. His name has become toxic to many Americans and those who associate with him have become pariahs to millions of people across the world.

Yet, Trump commands a superior chair where he sits with his supporters, especially one-third of the voters in the Republican Party, who “worship” him. Trump’s supporters will do anything to get him back into the White House. His committed followers also believe sincerely though wrongly that Trump won the election of 2020.

Presently, Trump already stands uncomfortably as the first president of the USA – sitting or former – to be indicted by a jury for a criminal offence. The closest case was President Richard Nixon, who was accused of involvement in the Watergate Scandal and resigned as president in August 1974. Nixon was never tried and was pardoned by President Gerald Ford, who was Nixon’s deputy and who assumed office when Nixon resigned.

In many instances, what Trump wants Trump must get and when he knocks on any door it opens or he will force his way. Trump has been knocking on doors of fate and it has been kind to him in most cases.

The fourth of five children of his parents, Trump became the privileged one, much beloved by his wealthy property mogul father, who showered monies on Trump and handed over most of his businesses to him.

Whilst he was studying at Fordham College in New York, Trump found his way to be accepted into the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, where he got a bachelor’s degree, although the details are controversial.

Using his father’s wealth and business connections, young Trump showed personal talent in making bold moves. He got property deals with government officials and well-connected individuals. He is highly skilled at using the media and giving prominence to his assets and appearances. He usually makes claims about his abilities, business acumen and wealth that are far beyond their realities, according to many writers on his life and businesses.

Tony Schwartz, co-author of Donald Trump’s autobiography, The Art of the Deal, said in The New Yorker magazine that if he were writing the book today, he would have titled it “The Sociopath”. The author explained, “Lying is second nature to him… More than anyone else I have ever met, Trump can convince himself that whatever he is saying at any given moment is true, or sort of true, or at least ought to be true.”

Trump had boasted in the past that he could shoot a person dead on upscale fifth avenue in Manhattan, New York, and it would not affect his popularity in the election of 2016. He tweeted many reckless statements, accused people wrongly and made many false claims, and he still got elected at the time.

But he does not always get his way. He failed in the 2020 election as his brazen claims did not convince the majority of voters. In addition, his mismanagement of COVID-19, inability to keep his friends’ loyalty and fate denied him the election. Cohen, his lawyer, was one of the closest trusted aides of Trump. Cohen changed his loyalty and is arguably today the leading enemy of Trump and has provided more damaging information on Trump than anyone else.

With the possibility of many criminal cases and possible convictions during the future campaign season preceding the 2024 election, Trump may become a huge liability for his party and the United States electorate. The question remains still whether the damage to him can weigh negatively enough to affect his chances to obtain the Republican Party’s nomination, and ultimately win the election as president in 2024. The answers remain open for the time being.

Bunmi Makinwa is the CEO of AUNIQUEI Communication for Leadership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

