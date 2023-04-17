Escheat arrangements set up the sovereign as natural heir in transactions between domestic entities that fail because there are no legal heirs. It worked when the sovereign was a king, and land was the property that reverted. In a democracy, where the will of the people is sovereign, escheat arrangements look like the pure property grab that they are. The absence of a statute of limitations on claims to the deposits simply reinforce this.

The notion of “subsidiarity” (I will return to this later) is the reason it does not make sense to take accounts that have become “dormant” over the past decade from banks to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Not very long ago, bank accounts turned “dormant” as a housekeeping expedient. With most bank books updated manually, then, it made sense to remove from the daily chore of updating accounts, anyone that had not had any activity in over six months. There are also the fraud risks associated with these accounts remaining in suspended animation for ill-defined periods.

With the technology endowment of most domestic banks, today, account holders could be forgiven for believing that this practice would no longer be necessary. Online, real-time transactions processing obviate the burden of manually updating even inactive accounts. And such accounts are easily flagged electronically, demanding higher levels of authorisation in order to be re-activated. Why then have “dormant” accounts? Especially when banking lore of yore was replete with anecdotes of elderly customers collapsing before bank tellers upon being told that their accounts had fallen “dormant”.

At some point, it became part of the training of tellers that it was not the customer’s business how banks had chosen to manage their books. If a customer approached the counter who had not transacted on her account for over six months, the task was to authenticate the bona fides of the account holder and execute her instruction.

There is very little reason why this should change. Not even rumours that dormant account balances have been the target of cybercriminals in a few banks. Rather, this is argument for better tech governance. Yet, the decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria to set up an “Unclaimed Balances Trust Fund” that will collect and manage accounts that have lain dormant with banks for more than 10 years represents a sea-change in the local management of dormant account balances.

The main question posed by this new arrangement is two-fold. First, who is better able to invest the proceeds from banks’ deposits (dormant or active) in “treasury bills and other government securities” – banks or their regulator? And second, is the management of such investment the best use of a central bank’s resources?

And this is where “Subsidiarity” comes in, suggesting useful responses to both these questions. A principle of the Catholic Church’s social teaching, the Oxford English Dictionary defines it as “the principle that a central authority should have a subsidiary function, performing only those tasks which cannot be performed at a more local level”. In a democracy, this is nearly always a vote for market-based solutions, along with the strengthening of individual choices in the face of bureaucracy’s otherwise centralising instincts.

Markets do fail, however. In balancing the public cost of providing decent free education (and public security – including defence of the sovereign) against the private gains, for example. And when they do, the decent solution is not one that erodes public choice. Down this latter path lies Hayek’s “Road to Serfdorm”.

What should matter therefore in agreeing the propriety of escheat arrangements for dormant accounts is agreeing where the most gain to society from access to the funds will come from – banks or the government? So, while the argument, here, is that on the balance of available evidence, the CBN ought not to be the custodian of these funds.

It is no argument in favour of the CBN’s initiative, that countries across the world have an escheat arrangement in place. In India’s case, the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme (DEAF Scheme) was set up in 2014 to “promote depositor interest and for any other relevant objectives considered required by the RBI”. On a monthly basis, banks remit to the fund the credit balance on accounts that have not been operated for over ten years. The fact that as between the RBI, and the CBN, there is no agreement on the proper use of these funds underlines two principles of escheat arrangements: first that the balances revert to government; and that dormant account balances have no statute of limitation – in other words, owners can always get their monies back.

Both of these principles invite further attention. Escheat arrangements set up the sovereign as natural heir in transactions between domestic entities that fail because there are no legal heirs. It worked when the sovereign was a king, and land was the property that reverted. In a democracy, where the will of the people is sovereign, escheat arrangements look like the pure property grab that they are. The absence of a statute of limitations on claims to the deposits simply reinforce this.

What should matter therefore in agreeing the propriety of escheat arrangements for dormant accounts is agreeing where the most gain to society from access to the funds will come from – banks or the government? So, while the argument, here, is that on the balance of available evidence, the CBN ought not to be the custodian of these funds. I am told that in our example, the 10-year minimum period makes the money in the pool too small to worry about.

Uddin Ifeanyi, journalist manqué and retired civil servant, can be reached @IfeanyiUddin.

