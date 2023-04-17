There are lifestyles that facilitate growth and development while there are lifestyles that debilitate growth and development. In this my article today I want to speak plainly, forthrightly and candidly to my people Africans about why it could take us longer than we could imagine to experience development and growth.

As much as I am intrigued and excited about our African culture, tradition and practices, if I am to help my continent, I must admit that truth no matter how bitter, must be spoken. The truth is we must admit that there are some aspects of our practices we have to reject if we are to bring our people the benefits of civilization.

Sometimes, people look at Africans and think it is our nature to be trivial and frivolous, I beg to disagree. It is rather our tradition and culture that has conditioned us into what could be termed as frivolity and triviality. We being Africans are not automatically superficial. Africanness does not make you frivolous or trivializing.

I remember as I was developing myself in Europe to become a public speaker, teacher and coach, I will often come across Europeans who will tell me things like: who are you an African man trying to teach us Europeans? Others will try to give me a piece of advice like; are you trying to invite us to come and listen to you teach? Why don’t you go play football, I would have come to watch you. Others say, it is an insult for me to come listen to you, but if you had been playing basketball, I enjoy watching the way Negros play the game – I would have come to watch you.

Yet there were others who told me things like; who are you to come and teach us how to live? Why don’t you go and put up a show on the television where you play African drama with local drums and folk dancing? I would have come to see that. The world enjoys watching African primitiveness, backwardness and underdevelopment on the world stage.

When someone like me therefore mounts the leading stage of the world to announce that a new Africa is arising, and that the world should brace herself for the picture of a new Africa, it sends a shock wave to the majority of the leading peoples of our world.

Ladies and gentlemen, if indeed Africa is to send forth a new message, if we are to sound a new sound, if Africa is to climb the world stage with a new song in her mouth, then indeed something must change from within us. If we Africans are to announce a new dawn for the African people, and for the African continent, we have to first work on ourselves to change those things that hold us back.

It is on the basis of this that I will accord myself the liberty to talk to my compatriots and fellow Africans about things we must change in ourselves, in our culture and in our traditions in order to enjoy an accelerated growth. If we are to indeed experience true growth and development in Africa, we have to cease being overly superficial.

Superficialness and Superficiality

Unfortunately, it is like our traditions and environment in Africa condition us to be superficial. What is superficiality? To be superficial means to be shallow, lacking substance, existing or occurring at or on the surface, appearing to be true or real only until examined more closely.

Sadly enough, that is the picture of Africa that has been sold to the world. It is therefore no accident when those Europeans were telling me to go play some drama on TV for them, with some element of folklore and African drums. Because that is what they think of Africa: people who are just laughing uncontrollably, not thinking about the reality of their existence, not critically evaluating the condition of their living, nor reflecting deeply on their surrounding environment.

It is on the basis of this that a visit to Africa especially to my native country of Nigeria, is normally a painful experience to me. Apart from the noises and the jamborees in the street corners of our cities, what is most painful to me is the fact that whole television stations are busy most of the day playing some kind of musical clip or another. R&B, MTV, Hip Hop and all kinds of contemporary musical clips and displays have come to dominate our air time.

What is troubling to me as I sit in front of the television in Africa and take a critical look at these cheap TV programs is that of all our troubles, disorder, poverty and needs, is it gyrating, boogying, grooving, twerking, swaying, rocking, romping, that is our biggest need and desire? Is that the likely cure, solution or remedy to all our maladies?

I am ashamed of the managing authorities that permit or turn a blind eye to this kind of pervasion of our values. I am totally appalled that there are management and directorate that were supposed to be overseeing what is been shown on our television stations, who refuse to do their jobs.

It gets even more alarming when I that was born in Africa, grew up in Africa, comes back to Africa and begins to watch on TV some of the most disgusting, revolting, repulsive, sickening and detestable, dance moves that are shown on our TV channels. Some of us Africans brag about our morality. We try to say the Europeans and Americans are more perverse than us Africans. We talk about our high morals. Yet, in broad day light, these things are been shoved down the throat of 170 million people without any one raising an alarm. That is a shame on a nation. It is an open sore!

In the midst of it all, we still claim to be religious people, Christians and Muslims. I am shocked that these so called Christian and Muslim believers, allow some perverse individuals to force down their throats these disgusting pervasions. It’s no surprise when I now visit the churches on Sunday and begin to see the way the brothers and sisters are doing the so called praise and worship in dances “TO THE LORD.” It is obvious that the R&B and the MTV culture has overran the churches. There are no more definitions for the kingdom culture. The contemporary culture has come to the church to stay.

Sometimes, when I see the way our brothers and sisters are carried away in their so called dances to the Lord in praise and worship, I am almost very sure that in those instances, the farthest thing from their minds is the “Lord.” Now, I am not advocating that we should turn our churches to the European orthodox style of worship. Nevertheless, there ought to be some form of sanity to our superficiality.

If we really want the world to respect us, if we indeed believe that Africa is the last bastion of hope for our world, then we must not allow the culture of perversion that is engulfing the world to overtake Africa. If Africa is to teach the world in the near future, we must not bow to the demands of contemporary culture. We must hold our own and tell the world that we are able to die for something so that we might live for something.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine.

