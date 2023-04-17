It was only thirty pieces of silver that swayed the heart of the betrayer…. When converted, thirty pieces of silver are approximately less than $25 in today’s currency. Really sad. People with Judas’s spirit are willing to trade valuable relationships for peanuts. The poison of a friend is usually more lethal than that of an enemy. David, by the Holy Spirit, captures it well, “Even my best friend, the one I trusted completely, the one who shared my food, has turned against me”. (Psalm 41:9).

If anyone asks you, “what makes Christianity stand out”, tell them: because God was humiliated on the cross. To put it in the words of Bruce. L Shelley, “Christianity is the only major religion on earth to have as its central event the humiliation of its God.” This humiliation of Jesus on the cross stands in stark contrast to the scale of treachery of the man called “Judas”, who played a very prominent role in the arrest of Jesus. The story of Judas, according to Dr John Macarthur is “the world’s greatest example of lost opportunity”. He wined and dined with Jesus. Still, he ended in infamy.

The events of the last supper brought to the fore the humility of Jesus, a virtue He displayed on the cross when the Romans hung him between two hardened criminals. Jesus bent down to wipe the feet of his disciples, including those of Judas. Jesus exemplified humility to Judas and the rest. He fed them, taught them, helped them, and even dressed like them. Still, Judas blew up his chances. I would not fail to constantly refer to the words of Dr Macarthur, given the exceptional research he undertook on what he called, “The murder of Jesus”. He said and I quote, “one would have thought that the experience of having Jesus bend down to wash a man’s feet should have broken any man. Not Judas’s”. Think about it: How could God bend down to wash my feet and I would still remain unbroken?

This is the true nature of traitors, men and women who would work closely with you, eat with you, serve with you and under you, and even make progress in life on account of your benevolence. Still, it would not cost them anything to betray you. May God deliver you from the traps of Judas. However, what makes the story of Judas, a typology of Saul, Lot, and Gehazi, to be very instructive is this, “being close to Jesus does not immune a man from falling”. Run away from over-confidence. The world is replete with the sad stories and narratives of countless individuals, some of who were even ministers of the gospel, who have fallen from grace, back to the world. The Judas spirit thrives on “over-confidence”, the “I can never fall” illusion. The Judas spirit also thrives on “greed”.

You could have helped them on one hundred occasions in the past but when you turn your back at them for only one time, they would throw a dagger at you. It is the spirit of Judas, the spirit of ingratitude; the spirit of pride and over-confidence; and the spirit of greed.

Truly, Dr Macarthur has captured it very well, “the story of Judas is the world’s greatest example of lost opportunity!” As Jesus fell into the hands of a friend, His journey to the cross was sealed and stamped by the powers that be in Rome. The collaboration of Judas, Caiaphas, Herod, the Jewish Sanhedrin, and the Roman government, personalities and entities that were normally never united, but which, because of a common enemy, became close pals, sealed the fate of Jesus. Judas gave him a kiss in the garden, sending the sinless son of God to experience the world’s greatest travesty of justice – the crucifixion of an innocent man.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

