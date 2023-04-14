Your last joke was: “E be like say me too will take a huge break on Facebook. Thank you lovers of NIGERIA. I will be back in few hours time.” This is still being shared round as we speak. We know it’s no longer going to be a few hours. We know you are gone for interminable years… Adenike Adewunmi Adebisi, your sudden exit took me to the depths of sorrow. Only one solace we shall all live with…Your larger than life memory which no one will ever take away from us!

I launched the Corruption Not In My Country project on 3rd of May, 2016. Before the end of 2016, I got the gracious support of TVC in a broadcast partnership that lasted close to a year. It was facilitated by my friend and brother, Mojeed Jamiu, who went round Morayo Afolabi Brown and Funke Sogunle. While this project debuted on TV, I made intentional efforts to populate the social media space with it. I started sharing the videos all around. It is a national reorientation project that is dear to my heart. I wanted to leave nothing untouched in amplifying the messages. I had such conviction that if we could recalibrate citizens’ engagement tools for national rebirth and achieve a resetting of our values, fifty per cent of our problems as a nation would have been solved.

On the 8th of June 2017, you came into my inbox asking me to send the videos to you through WhatsApp platform, so you that you could share them on your wall. Before that day ended, you came back to say, “I have just mentioned your name to Wunmi Abiodun, the younger sister to Babajide Otitoju, anchor of the Journalists Hangout programme on TVC. I told her you’re the brain behind Corruption Not In My Country and she has started posting your audio visual messages on police corruption on her page. It’s a great initiative that I’m excited about; so I’m proud to tell people about it. And by the way, I have shared them on my platform.”

I responded: “Wow, thank you so much.” That selfless gesture from you was rare. How many people in this word really celebrate others genuinely?

On the 9th of January, 2018, you teased me in my inbox that: “A de matchmake o. I want to link you to one beautiful and brainy girl”. I laughed and laughed and sent you the laughter emojis. You said you were serious. I said “motigbo” in Yoruba meaning, “I’ve heard you”.

On 11th of March, 2019, about a week after the sudden death of Professor Pius Adesanmi, a death that shattered my peace and that of the world for years, I did a post that irked a mutual friend and Director at the Ministry of Health, Dr Okolo Oteri-Eme. Okolo’s comment didn’t sit well with me and I went for her. We had an altercation. You came inbox to pull me back. You told me: “No, you can’t do that. Infact I’m disappointed in you. I know you’re hurting but take it easy. All of us are hit by Pius’ death but don’t let this escalate into another crisis”. Then you asked me: “Can you make peace with Okolo?” I promised you that I would. There and then, I placed a call to her. On Okolo’s birthday, I got her a nice pair of shoes and dispatched them to Abuja through our mutual friend, Temitope Ajayi. Okolo was very happy and pleasantly surprised. We gained our friendship back. Such was your power of peace-building and crisis management capability. You hated strife, you always wished the whole world would be a paradise where no one hurt the other .

On the 6th of October, 2021, at 12:57 pm, you came to me inbox: “How are you brother, longest time. I am looking in to check on you.”

Again on 25th of November, 2021, at 9.45am: “How’re you doing? Checking on you.”

6th January, 2022, 11:19am: “Happy New Year, hope you’re fine? Checking on you.”

Thursday, 13 April was a day of complete gloom and darkness. We all experienced the pin-drop loud silence that wreaked our joy and kept us wondering if this was another joke from you. Your humour was soothing. One post from you will gather ants on sugar. There was no political disagreement, no matter how hot that you didn’t reduce to humour.

5th May, 2022, 1:39pm: “I am here to check on you and tell you thank you for everything.” “Everything” here meant my moral contribution to our friendship, maybe by spreading word about your ankara or packaged yam flour businesses. Yes, you were that industrious.

On the 5th of July, 2022, at 1:45pm, you came inbox to me once more: “Thank you again, I appreciate you for everything you do”. And, I replied: “Haba, my sister, it’s what I must do. But you’re the Angel here!”

Towards the end of 2022, you had a major issue with a younger mutual friend on Facebook. We call him Dewunmi Lagos. You were highly incensed. I got to know and was concerned. Not because it was not normal to have these occasional contretemps on social media, but because you were the wide-berthed umbrella or better still, big tree, under which many quarrels were settled. I worried that that space’s toxicity humidifier, arguably the “last person standing” must not be allowed to fall into the “Fuji house of commotion” whirlwind that social media can occasionally represent. I told you: “we must resolve this right away”. But, still greatly miffed, you insisted: “No way, that boy really misbehaved.” But, I pointed to you that, “Oh, I’m not asking for your opinion, it’s an order.” You burst into your signature, winning, childlike laughter and said: “Okay o, oya do it”. There and then, I connected Dewunmi on WhatsApp, spoke with you both and implored him to apologise to you. He did. We settled.

Here are your testimonials in past 24 hours:

The Honourable Commissioner for Information, Ondo State, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju described you as a, “Pacifist, demure humorist whose disharmonious dance steps is as amusing as it is enthralling.”

Petra Akinti-Onyegbule, the former chief press secretary, Kogi State Government observed that: “You were a delight. A pure soul in whom there was neither guile nor hatred”.

For Olufunmilayo Odunaike: “You had a good heart. A giving heart. More than once or twice, you asked for my account number.”

To Mayegun Asake Okin: “This life!!! Nothing!! Here today, gone tomorrow!”

Abiodun Atobatele; an enterpreneur said: “I wish I had just a minute control over who lives, I’ll bring Adenike Adebisi back without hesitation.”

Adekunle Shotubo, an energy expert stated: “Vintage Adenike, this is so painful”.

For Richard Akinnola, the executive director, Media Law Centre: “I don’t even know what to say. Each time the death of someone confounds me like that of Adenike Adebisi, my recourse to spiritual catharsis is to listen to the last message of Archbishop Benson Idahosa on ‘The Benefit of Death’.”

Authorities on the shock that death comes with were spot on when they said, “Life can change in the blink of an eye, but love is eternal; Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, but love leaves a memory no one can steal”.

The list is endless on the outpouring of emotions on Facebook. Thursday, 13 April was a day of complete gloom and darkness. We all experienced the pin-drop loud silence that wreaked our joy and kept us wondering if this was another joke from you. Your humour was soothing. One post from you will gather ants on sugar. There was no political disagreement, no matter how hot that you didn’t reduce to humour. People of different political persuasions converged on your wall like a comedy rendezvous. You had the heart of a child and your kindness was effortless without any egocentric drama.

This was how much you evoked our passion and impacted our virtual space. As was said of Marcus Brutus in Julius Caesar, you were decent and noble and, of course, you bestrode the Facebook world like a colossus. You didn’t have to be a politician or a business mogul to earn this celebration. In your modest self-effacing calm life, more than 22,000 followers you had have been literally weeping. To write this is difficult. To refer to you in the past tense is heart-wrenching.

Adenike Adewunmi Adebisi, your sudden exit took me to the depths of sorrow. Only one solace we shall all live with…Your larger than life memory which no one will ever take away from us!

Akin Fadeyi is founder/executive director, Akin Fadeyi Foundation.

