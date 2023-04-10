…Adesanya’s victory (like that of Osimehn, Ese, Amusan, Kamaru etc), and the pan-Nigeria support it elicits, provide legitimacy to that paradigm shift in my conception of nation building: even though the victory won’t literally build roads in Idanre or provide hospitals in Onunweke Ezza or construct schools in Wammako village or even put an end to the WWII going on on Cyber Nigeria, at least in the immediate sense, the emotional satisfaction alone is crucial…

The most emotive scene from the Adesanya Vs. Pereira battle at the FTX Arena in Miami yesterday, for me, was captured in a post-fight video showing the trio of Israel, Kamaru Usman and David Njoku flaunting their Nigerian identity with trademark cockiness, unperturbed by the stench of divisive rhetoric oozing out of the public sphere back home in Nigeria. In that video, Adesanya moves towards a visibly elated Usman, greets another young woman(?) standing beside him, and then does the ‘Igbo Kwenu!’ chant of solidarity with a smiling Njoku.

I had goosebumps – trust me.

If you care about clarity, contexts, nuances and objective dissection of sensitive issues in the service of Motherland, the last few months/weeks must have been the most frustrating periods, especially if you are monitoring issues Nigeriana. On most days, I shut myself away from social media discourses, particularly in that pigsty that is Twitter, frustrated by the sheer duplicity/barbarity of it all.

Of course, amidst the maddening chaos, there are voices of Reason here and there, providing balanced insights, calling for caution across divides. But sadly, their voices remain drowned in the murky waters of anger and hate, with much of the conversations echoing Howard Thurman’s: “During times of war, hatred becomes quite respectable even though it has to masquerade often under the guise of patriotism.”

And that’s primarily why, beyond Israel’s sweet victory, his Naija-No-Dey-Carry-Last post-match braggadocio with Njoku and Kamaru gladdens my heart the MORE, especially at a time when it’s almost becoming a crime advocating for peace, unity, understanding, and mutual respect or, even, advancing the now-cliched argument that our strength is in our diversity.

Years ago, my idea of nation-building revolved around having a near-magical solution/initiative that can transform ALL of Nigeria into a ‘perfect eldorado’ where everything works this minute; and anything short of that wasn’t desirable. But over the years, I have realised that the thought is as utopian as it is useless, and the ONLY plausible thing to do is to contribute your quota – however small, however insignificant – wherever you find yourself, irrespective of the (poor) state of affairs, while striving also to bring more significant changes to the entire system, through civic consciousness and solution-driven initiatives. For, in the end, turbulence remains an integral part of every human society, and even the most advanced democracies aren’t immune to this.

And so Adesanya’s victory (like that of Osimehn, Ese, Amusan, Kamaru etc), and the pan-Nigeria support it elicits, provide legitimacy to that paradigm shift in my conception of nation building: even though the victory won’t literally build roads in Idanre or provide hospitals in Onunweke Ezza or construct schools in Wammako village or even put an end to the WWII going on on Cyber Nigeria, at least in the immediate sense, the emotional satisfaction alone is crucial to sustaining the mental strength needed by incredible Nigerians (doing the real work across the developmental spaces) invested in the business of nation building, often in spite of government.

So however unpopular it might have become, the solution is to keep at it, because, there isn’t any better alternative.

Congrats, Champ!

Oladeinde Olawoyin is editor, Business and Economy at PREMIUM TIMES.

