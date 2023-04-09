It will interest you that Caiaphas the High Priest had a major stake in the money changing business, which explains why he and the rest of the aristocratic Sadducees hated Jesus so implacably. You would recall that Jesus once whipped the money changers out of the temple, scattering their business (John 2: 14-15). You should now understand why Caiaphas, the High Priest was ready to get rid of Jesus when the opportunity came his way.

Historically, the Jews were not allowed to give offerings in the temple at Jerusalem with their coins, because they had the image of Caesar stamped on them. This was deemed idolatrous. Thus, when they arrived for their annual Jewish festivals, they were mandated to change their coins with the money changers around the temple’s premises. These money changers charged very exorbitant rates to change currencies for the Jews. Furthermore, God specifically gave Moses the exact description of the types of animals that can be accepted for sacrifices in the temple (Leviticus 22: 17-25).

Interestingly, some Jews would still bring animals with various shades of defects and blemishes to the temple, all of which were also rejected. Similarly, they were mandated to have their animals changed, a situation which also made the agents of Caiaphas the High Priest to feast on the people by charging them exorbitantly to have their animals switched.

Jesus’s journey to the cross began this week in history with a lot of twists and schemings. A lot of personalities played very active roles in planning his arrest and subsequent execution, some of whom include Caiaphas, Judas and Pilate, among others. Aside the messianic role he’d been destined to play for humanity, His aversion to corruption, His constant affirmation of His supremacy and deity, and in particular, His condemnation of the highly lucrative money changing business sent Him to the cross for you and I.

Famed Jewish historians, Flavius Josephus and Herodotus, in their account of Jewish history, wrote that Caiaphas the High Priest was quite corrupt. Aside from plying his trade in the money changing business, he actually became high priest under very controversial circumstances. He was alleged to have bribed his way through the rank and file of the Roman government. In fact, he spent more than the stipulated number of years as High Priest, having bought his way into the hearts of the government.

Aren’t we seeing a repeat of history from these accounts? The crucifixion of Jesus came with an array of “behind the doors” scheming of corrupt religious leaders, ably facilitated by Judas, whose story will be told in the second part of this write-up. But here is the key issue of this story; Jesus was hated to the point of death, not just because of his ministry or because of his miracles, but because he was a major stumbling block to the money changing empire of the corrupt Roman elite. History is still repeating itself – the church of Christ has become fully monetised by a thriving money changing empire that has many pastors and ministers of God, ministers of the word or of music, openly and brazenly trading the gifts of God for monetary benefits. Just like our Saviour, if you dare to stand up against this money changing business, you may be as good as dead. The money changing business is at the centre of the world’s system.

Join me in the next part as we examine the role of Judas in the scheming for His arrest. So much lessons to be learnt.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

