Over the years, African policymakers and political leaders have been confronted with questions about the place of Africa in the technology-driven world. Of more importance has been the discourse around the need for Africa to catch the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) train. Proponents of the technology revolution argue for its utility in preventing and managing conflict and building peace, through modern data collection and dissemination techniques. They also reinforce how the fusion of technologies have blurred the divide between the physical, digital, and biological environments, which have further influenced the nature of violent conflicts, and the quests for peace and security on the continent.

While many stakeholders have shown pessimism about the integration of technology into governance, others have embraced its use and gravitated towards its adoption to combat conflict. The changing characters of conflict and insecurity in Africa, including the evolution of terrorism, ‘decentralisation’ of insurgent groups, and proliferation of small arms, call for a new approach to maintaining security, combating violent conflict, and engaging in peacebuilding. Thus, the imperativeness of using technological advancement, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), combat drones, and sophisticated surveillance facilities, to ensure African peace and security.

As stated in the United Nations (UN) Global Pulse, an innovation project on big data and AI for sustainable development, international peace, and humanitarian response, big data provides the opportunity for policy makers to track and improve governance in order to reverse structural violence and policy exclusivity. The digitalisation and development of information and communication technology (ICT) lead to information access and create a well-informed society. The use of mobile phones, and electronic or social media, have empowered citizens and dramatically transformed their relationships with the state. Active photos and live videos uploaded to social media have exposed the mismanagement of government and increased its responsiveness to citizens. Crisis and social media mappings present the opportunity to gather information on crime and conflict, thereby reducing the gap between warning and response. If fully utilised, technology could strengthen the African Union’s (AU) capacity to prevent conflict through the Continental Early Warning System (CEWS).

While the use of new technology may prevent violent conflict, it can also exacerbate warfare and aggravate the depth of the destruction of lives and property. The use of lethal autonomous weapons systems, otherwise called “killer-robots”, “killer-bees”, or “killer-fighters”, are making the conduct of modern warfare more dangerous. Furthermore, combat drones have changed the nature of warfare and counterterrorism. On 3 February, 2016, Nigeria reported the military’s first use of an armed drone to strike at Boko Haram – a deadly terrorist group. In 2018, Boko Haram also acquired drones to monitor its targets. In the same year, drones were used in the assassination attempt on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, when two armed drones exploded during one of his public meetings.

…misuse of these technologies have led to the spread of digitally manufactured false images and videos during conflict. Images and videos derived from the Syrian war were circulated during the 2018 xenophobic attacks in South Africa, fuelling massive hostility against South African multinational companies and embassies in many African countries. The increase in online proliferation of violent extremist ideologies, religious fundamentalism and massive dissents are threats to societal peace and political stability.

In August 2021, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, launched the Strategy for the Digital Transformation of UN Peacekeeping, which aimed at using modern technology to deter, detect and defend against armed attacks. The evolution of different non-state armed groups and changing nature of peace missions across the world have necessitated the use of technologies. This is to facilitate monitoring and observation of people and activities through surveillance systems, including CCTV, unarmed unmanned aerial vehicles (UUAVs), video monitoring systems, motion detectors and space technology. The Nigerian government used its satellite to trace the Chibok girls that were abducted by the notorious Boko Haram. Through the development and utility of ICT, it becomes easier to track and block illicit money transfer to fund terrorism and organised crimes. However, advancements in technology and the development of a digital economy have also enhanced the transfer of illicit funds and illegal profits by these armed groups across the world. This is made possible through fake e-commerce and offshore online companies.

The use of mobile phones and social media platforms, such as Twitter, have revolutionised people's ability to mobilise and coordinate protest actions against bad governance. The Arab uprisings that swept across North Africa and #EndSARS protest in Nigeria, were clear examples of the potency of the use of social media platforms to affect political change. On the other hand, misuse of these technologies have led to the spread of digitally manufactured false images and videos during conflict. Images and videos derived from the Syrian war were circulated during the 2018 xenophobic attacks in South Africa, fuelling massive hostility against South African multinational companies and embassies in many African countries. The increase in online proliferation of violent extremist ideologies, religious fundamentalism and massive dissents are threats to societal peace and political stability.

While the internet has been a major technological breakthrough, cybercrime and cyberattacks have the potentials to threaten the safety of internet users, disrupt socio-economic endeavours, and jeopardise peacekeeping missions. The notorious activities of internet hackers might also manipulate and distort important information in their quests to commit economic fraud, impede peace processes and aggravate conflict.

The military has benefitted from technological advancements. The use of drones to combat terrorism have been efficient and reduced military casualties, but drones are dangerous weapons in the hands of reckless warmongers. They have the potential to extend conflict beyond state borders due to the difficulties in restricting their use by legal instruments. The evolution of religious terrorism and their brutality has made the use of technology, such as drones or ‘killer-robots’, particularly concerning.

What does the future hold for the use of technology in African conflict? The use of technology such as drones, and ‘killer insects or robots’, by organised terror groups, will replace suicide bombings and aggravate the depth of the destruction of lives and property. It will also make warfare more brutal. Many African governments are unprepared for counterterrorism and the internationalisation of terrorism is posing magnificent threats to the Sahel region and the Horn of Africa. The potential use of drones by many of these armed groups will pose monumental risks to the safety of flights in conflict zones, and beyond.

Despite their rhetoric of supporting innovation, many African political elites may continue to resist the use of technology due to its propensity to expose corruption and impede regime consolidation. For instance, political elites will resist the adoption of technology to promote free and fair elections. The recently disputed presidential election in Nigeria, due to the failure to use the required technology as initially indicated by the national electoral body (INEC), has exposed the government’s insincerity and sycophancy. While there are pressures to ‘import’ all kinds of technologies to Africa, there is need to reflect on the question of ‘ownership’. Who owns technology ultimately controls its use. Indeed, Africa has become the dumping ground of these technologies, thereby deepening its dependency on the technological advanced countries. Ironically, most of the natural resources for manufacturing these technological instruments are extracted from Africa. With the rising use of technology in modern warfare, African national and regional leaders may keep losing control over the prevention, execution, and resolution of conflict on the continent. Can Africa become the producer of technology and a formidable industrial hub for technological advancements? When will African leaders create the enabling environment for innovations? The answer is blowing in the wind.

Adeoye O. Akinola is a Head of Research and Teaching at the University of Johannesburg’s Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation, South Africa.

