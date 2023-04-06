Other winners of gubernatorial elections across the country have a lot to learn from the steps taken so far by the Katsina State governor-elect. Dikko’s humility and sense of dedication to governance that he exhibited so far is legendary. If he continues at the pace he has started, the insecurity challenges facing the state will soon be history, and Katsina residents will soon smile again.

During a recent interview on national television, the Katsina State Governor-elect, Mr Dikko Umar Radda, made it clear that on assumption of office on 29 May, he would not accept the nomenclature of ‘His Excellency’. According to him, “I don’t want that title to get into my head; I just want to be a normal person. And I think that was one of the major reasons you see some people becoming so arrogant in discharging their responsibilities. This is a mandate given to us by the people, and we shouldn’t be intimidating the people. Rather, we should face them and do the right thing for their development.”

From the above statement, it is evident that the governor, elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is set to run a people-oriented administration. Although this is not surprising, because he set the tone prior to the 18 March governorship election. He distinguished himself during the political campaign as the only candidate who visited all the 361 political wards in Katsina State, including areas under security threat. He took the trouble in order to have direct interactions with the people, and also in many instances, he slept in the areas visited.

No wonder he received the overwhelming votes of 859,892 during the just concluded election to defeat his closest contender, PDP’s Yakubu Lado, who garnered a total vote of 486,620. With a votes margin of 373,272 between him and his closest rival in the election, Dikko Radda remains the only candidate in the country who won his governship election with such a huge margin of difference. The testament of Dikko’s wide acceptability among the populace was resounding in every nook and cranny of the state.

Dikko Umar Radda is a product of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s political camp. The same tutelage that produced the former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, whose outstanding performance remains a reference point in Katsina till date. Although there are many who passed through the tutelage of the late Yar’Adua, only very few were committed to his political teachings and practice. The few are those who eventually graduated with certifications in good character and exemplary conduct in public service. These are the only sets of people who remain committed to Yar’Adua’s family and his ideals till date.

In supporting the above position, during his post-election interview with journalists, Dikko said, “Yar’Adua mentored me and brought me into the limelight of the politics. He was the first person to appoint me as the chairman caretaker committee of local government, and that is how I came into the limelight of politics in the state and in the country, and I think I must be grateful to him. I learnt a lot of things from him. And if I don’t do something similar to what he taught me, I think it is a betrayal.” There is no doubt about the fact that Katsina State is blessed to have Dikko Radda as the incoming governor.

One of his key engagements after being issued the certificate of return as governor-elect, was to hold a closed door meeting at the State House of Assembly complex with the members-elect, the essence of which was on how to foster a cordial relationship between the executive and legislature, to enhance speedy delivery of the dividends of good governance to the people of the state. For instance, he has already hinted at assigning a team of lawyers to provide a legal framework for boosting the state’s internally generated revenue ,by forwarding a bill to the State House of Assembly immediately it is inaugurated

Also, at the time when many of his colleagues were caught up in the euphoria of having won elections in many states of the country, Dikko has been busy preparing what is now popularly called the ‘Strategic Policy Document’ for his incoming administration. He has set up five different committees to review the document. The committees are Land Reform and Katsina City Masterplan, headed by Professor Faisal; Education Reform Committee, with Professor Ismail Zango as the chairman; Public Sector Reform Committee, with former Katsina State head of service, Alhaji Lawal Aliyu Daura as the chairman; Agricultural Reform Committee, with Architect Ibrahim Kebram as the chairman; and also Internally Generated Revenue Committee, which has Professor Sani Mashi as the chairman.

Dikko said it without mincing words that he “will post people based on merit, based on capacity, capability and skills.” He has started walking the talk, and from all indications, Katsina State is set on the part of restoration of its lost glory and massive infrastructural development, that will lead to the great transformation.

He has made it clear that he will not be a governor who will shy away from his primary responsibility of providing security for the people of the state. He pledged to use technology and involve residents of rural communities in tackling the insecurity challenges confronting the state. “As a Governor of a State, you can’t fold your hands, and people will be slaughtering your people, and you continue to watch because Police and the Army are not under your control. What I intend to do, if I am sworn into office, is to involve the locals… we will fish out young people who have what it takes to join the Police or Army, and will train them and give them the necessary equipment they may need and join them with conventional security, so that they can protect their fathers, mothers and children.”

The Katsina State Governor-elect will hit the ground running. He has demonstrated his capacity and capability to turn things around for good in the state. He has shown willingness and preparedness to restore the people’s confidence in government through purposeful leadership. Dikko has exhibited traits that confirm that he has what he takes to lead the state to the promised land.

He not only pledged to run an all-inclusive government but also assured that the people’s input will be sought before critical decisions are taken by his administration. His passion to set the state on the right path of economic recovery is worthy of note.

Other winners of gubernatorial elections across the country have a lot to learn from the steps taken so far by the Katsina State governor-elect. Dikko’s humility and sense of dedication to governance that he exhibited so far is legendary. If he continues at the pace he has started, the insecurity challenges facing the state will soon be history, and Katsina residents will soon smile again.

Olawale Oluwabusola is head of the Media Team of former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

