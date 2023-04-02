We as a country need an urgent “population growth break”. We need to learn from the Western world and from China. Let’s declare a “moratorium” on population growth in Nigeria. We can do this as a temporary measure, maybe for the next 10 to 15 years, when no family should have more than three children or not to have more than three children per woman. And, in this 10- to 15-year period, we could focus on educating all our already born children…

There is no day I read or watch a programme about Nigeria that I don’t hear people expressing their frustrations on how Nigeria has failed as a nation. This sentiment is more often expressed by Nigerians themselves, especially those we regard as the elites, both within and outside the country. It is this frustration of unmet expectations that has led to a myriad of national crises like the EndSars Movement, IPOB, Yoruba Nation movement for self-determination, etc. It has led to societal evils like kidnapping, Boko Haram terrorism, armed robbery, banditry, Fulani herdsmen terror, etc.

This anger of our people is mainly blamed on bad leadership. We have been complaining about bad leadership in this country since its first day as an independent country, yet we don’t seem to be getting closer to the expected solution. While I agree that we surely have a leadership problem, I will like to point out in this article the singular reason why our standard of living has remained low, despite the best efforts of our leaders. I will also state here that even if we bring the best leaders in the world to rule Nigeria, if this particular problem is not addressed and intentionally resolved, then any leader will fail to give a better standard of living to our people.

I’m addressing this open letter to all appointed officials of our country, especially the lawmakers. Our lawmakers must move quickly to reduce the rate of growth of our population. Nigeria is adding over five million newborns to our already hungry population every year. In 2022 alone, we added 5.2 million people, yet we are not able to feed the already over 200 million people in our country. Our main problem as a nation is that we don’t produce as fast as our population growth, such that our productivity will be several times the growth of our population. Unfortunately, for most of our years of independence, our population has always outgrown our productivity. In simple terms, as an example, if a family of five needs $100 a month to survive, what we are doing is trying to feed 20 people with this same amount of money. That is a recipe for hunger. If the number of people in a family is reduced to three or four, their standard of living will become higher than that of a 20-member family, even if the income remains the same at $100 a month.

We as a country need an urgent “population growth break”. We need to learn from the Western world and from China. Let’s declare a “moratorium” on population growth in Nigeria. We can do this as a temporary measure, maybe for the next 10 to 15 years, when no family should have more than three children or not to have more than three children per woman. And, in this 10- to 15-year period, we could focus on educating all our already born children, developing our human capital resources, giving skills to our population, making our people more competitive on the world stage, eradicating illiteracy, developing medical facilities, and building enough schools, etc.

We cannot afford to leave this process for nature to regulate things by itself automatically, which is what we have done so far and it is the main reason why our people are poor. The difference between a bush and a garden is that, the bush is left to itself, while the garden is tendered and constantly regulated. In gardens, you cut and trim the trees, plants, grass. Hence the garden is more beautiful, more attractive. It’s the same thing with developed nations; things are monitored and regulated through various methods, either through the law or other social and economic formulas.

Please take your time to carefully read the comparison I’m providing below between the United Kingdom and Nigeria, from independence till date, as it will help in understanding better the importance of the point I’m trying to make in this article.

Nigeria’s Unregulated Population Growth Is Our Albatross

We should compare the achievements and track record of Nigeria to those of the great nations of the world today when they were 60 years or even when they were 100 years old as independent and sovereign countries, in particular countries like England and USA. We can only objectively assess a situation when there is something to compare it to.

If not for our unregulated population growth, Nigeria would be assessed more highly than the tiger nations of Korea, Singapore or Taiwan, as would be seen below; If we had regulated our population to grow at same rate as, for example, England, we would have been living better than some countries in Europe; Despite all our numerous failures, our results in economic growth can only be compared to those of the middle belt nations of Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, and Japan. I’m presenting the facts to you here, so please put aside your emotions and consider them; In 1960 our GDP was $4 billion approximately, to a population of 45 million, which meant the per capita was $88 per citizen; Today, if we only take $400 billion as our GDP to 215 million people, it makes our per capita to be at $2,300. Remember this is from $88 dollars per capital at independence. How many times growth is that? Our GDP growth is one of the highest in the history of the world, better and faster than that of America or Great Britain, 400 times or 10.000% since independence. Remember I’m only using $400 billion as our GDP benchmark, even though we are close to $500 billion now. The population growth since 1960 has been 377%. This is the genesis of our sorrow as a nation; Meanwhile the British population grew by only 30% in 60 years from 52.4 million to 68 million people; At the same time, the per capita growth of Britain economy is 3.000%; The GDP in Britain grew at the same period by 3.600%. Notice that the real nominal GDP growth is almost at par with the growth per capita; If our per capita (or population) was to grow as our nominal GDP, which is 10.000%, then the standard of living of our people would have increased 10.000% but unfortunately that’s not the case because our population has completely consumed our growth, such that it hardly shows in our per capita; Our economy has grown by 800% yearly in the last 60 years. As of 1960, our GDP per capita was $88, but today it is $2,300. As such, we have a growth of 2,500%, as against the UK with a 3.000% per capita growth, while their GDP growth for the same period was 3.600%; In comparison to Nigeria’s GPD growth at 10.000%, if our population had grown at the same rate as that of Britain, our standard of living would have increased by 8000% as against the 2,500% increase we have now; The reason for a 2,500% growth in the standard of living of our people from 1960 till now is because we didn’t control our population growth like Britain did; Presently, our population grows by 2.6% or five million people every year, which is a big problem that our government unfortunately is not taking seriously yet; Meanwhile, Britain has a 0.5% population growth. If we had grown by 30% in 60 years, like Britain, our population would be 58 million people now, meaning that our standard of living would have been among the best in the world. We could have the same living standards with Turkey, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil etc.; We need to maximise our human capital resources to produce at a faster rate than the population growth. If our government wants a free fall population growth for Nigeria, then it must work so hard as to make the economy grow at a rate several times faster than the population growth; In Nigeria, only 20% to 25% of the people are productively competitive in the economy, meaning these are the only skilled work force we have, unlike in Europe where it stands at a 75% to 90% skilled workers level; How can we possibly compete with the world if our human capital resources is so low? No European country can function at such a low level of human capital development. Can you imagine the UK using only 30% of its working population to sustain the economy? It’ll be catastrophic for the British economy.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

