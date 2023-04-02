I so much desire to walk in this realm by the grace and mercy of God. If you don’t want your words to be light and watery in the spirit realm, flee from sin. If you want to build spiritual muscle, depth and impact, build a life of integrity, faithfulness and obedience to God’s word. This will catapult you to the realm of the following people: “Before they call, I will answer. And while they are still speaking, I will perform”.

Daniel in Babylon is a type of church in today’s world. Daniel was not a pastor. He was not the General Overseer of any ministry. He was just a faithful young man whose core values were deeply rooted in the fear of God. And on the day it mattered most, when his life and those of his friends depended on God’s mercies, Daniel prayed to God, who answered him swiftly, giving him the secret he so desperately needed in the form of a revelation (Daniel 2: 19). A casual reader of the Bible won’t see anything significant in these words, “the secret was revealed to Daniel”. Who do you reveal your secrets to? I’m too sure you won’t push the private discussions you’ve just had with your wife to the pages of social media. Secrets are revealed to trusted sources, people you have built a lifelong relationship with, people who have been tested over the years.

Interestingly, things are not too different with God. A lot of us have been pushing the gates of heaven, almost to a breaking point, to get answers to critical prayers. Still those prayers have remained unanswered. Many of us have been pleading with angels, while some have been engaging every notable spiritual force of prayer, just to gain access to mysteries and secrets, divine ideas, wisdom from the throne room of heaven, to solve critical life problems. Yet, nothing has been revealed to us. Why would God reply to Daniel’s prayers and He’s refused to reply to mine? Here is the secret, “integrity”. Daniel had built a history of integrity with God. In Daniel 1:8, the Bible says, “And Daniel purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself”. That’s the code; a life that fears and honours God.

Daniel had every opportunity to defile himself, but he intentionally walked away from sin. You don’t want to know the risk he took to say no to the King’s delicacies, food that had actually been dedicated to idols. Don’t let anyone deceive you, there is great reward in living a life of consecration, a life of intentional holiness that we desperately need in this highly corrupt world. On the day it matters most, it is your integrity, your history of faithfulness and loyalty to God’s word, your history of the fear of God, your history of honour to God and to His word that will bail you out. Integrity speaks. Similarly, corruption speaks; it speaks stagnancy; it speaks judgement on a nation. This explains why despite the presence of the church in many nations, evil has continued unabated. A lot of times, many leaders in the church whose voice should birth mercies and turnaround for nations, are deeply corrupt. In that condition, they would pray and prophecy, yet nothing would happen.

Perhaps, hyper-grace preachers have told you that no matter what you do, God will still continue to love you. Yes, His love is unconditional. But His rewards are conditional. The law of sowing and reaping is conditional (Galatians 6:7). It is what you so that you will reap, despite God’s love for you. God does not answer all prayers. Yes, we are equal in our worth before God, and in our access to the salvation grace, but we are not equal in results.

Do not endorse evil, even if you will benefit from it. Do not steal what is not yours. Do not give judgement to the poor and justice to the rich. Do not support corrupt leaders because they are your family members. Do not partake of idolatry or occultism in any guise, regardless of who is involved.

Daniel was intentional about a life of integrity. It was not accidental. No wonder, he achieved so much for God.

This is a very serious matter. The life of Daniel and his friends were on the line. God needed to respond, otherwise, Nebuchadnezzar was hell bent on killing every wise man in Babylon. This scenario is well represented in today’s world. We now live in a world filled with tons and shades of troubles and trials. Will you be exempted on the day your life is on the line? Will you seek mercies from God in that critical period of your life, and will God respond to your cries like He did for Daniel? Start building on integrity now. Do not partake of evil. Do not endorse evil, even if you will benefit from it. Do not steal what is not yours. Do not give judgement to the poor and justice to the rich. Do not support corrupt leaders because they are your family members. Do not partake of idolatry or occultism in any guise, regardless of who is involved.

“If I regard iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear me” (Psalms 66:18).

Build a history of a life of integrity. Love God and love men to the best of your ability.

Sadly, a lot of us have built up a history of rebellion, corruption and idolatry. God does not reveal secrets to people in that category. Why?

“The secrets of the Lord is with them that fear Him” (Psalm 25:14).

Can you cry to God for mercies on the day your life is on the line, and the gates of heaven would be flung open to your prayers? Apostle Paul wrote to Timothy and said: “I desire then that in every place the men should pray, lifting holy hands without anger or quarreling” (1 Timothy 2:8). Look at the words, “lifting up holy hands”. You can’t lift up sinful hands to God in prayer. Sins sinks prayer! The same is repeated in James 5:16: “confess your sins, one to another…and the effective fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much”.

I so much desire to walk in this realm by the grace and mercy of God. If you don’t want your words to be light and watery in the spirit realm, flee from sin. If you want to build spiritual muscle, depth and impact, build a life of integrity, faithfulness and obedience to God’s word. This will catapult you to the realm of the following people: “Before they call, I will answer. And while they are still speaking, I will perform”.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

