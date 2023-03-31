Are you still trying to understand why we should not have a dog in their fight? Don’t be fooled, politicians wine and dine together when their interests align. There are no permanent friends or enemies in the game… It is better for us to remain as a “team,” because, “together, everyone achieves more.” We also do not have any other country to call our own.

When the general elections begin to divide us in ways we have never seen before, it is because there’s so much at stake for political actors and it was not surprising that the 2023 elections turned out to be most consequential in recent history, as predicted. But we do not have to burn down the country because we disagree with the outcomes – both at the state and national levels.

Since 1999, we have been experimenting with our “nascent” democracy, which has now survived for 24 years. The expectation is that we would improve with every election cycle, in spite of the antics of desperate politicians who are generally bad losers.

Has our democracy matured? I don’t think so. Moreover, the presidential system of government is too expensive. We should look for a home-grown model that would meet our requirements.

The main problem with the 2023 electoral exercise in February and March was that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made a promise it could not keep. The electoral umpire said it was fully ready for the voting exercise and assured everyone that the use of technology would ensure transparent conduct from the accreditation of voters to uploading the results in real time, and the announcements that would follow.

Most commentators are quick to tell you that their problem with the general elections is not the outcome, but the process that led to the outcome. Apart from complaining about an alleged flawed process, they also believe strongly that INEC officials were compromised.

It is for INEC to defend its operations (planning, implementation, outcome and evaluation) and explain what really happened. But we can stretch the argument further by asking this question: In how many polling units out of 176,606 units nationwide were there anomalies and what is the statistical significance?

Now that there are several election cases in court by the opposition challenging the victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we must be patient and await the verdict of their Lordships.

In the gubernatorial elections, some results are also being contested by those who lost. We must allow the rule of law to prevail as civilised people, as the disputants seek redress through legal and constitutional means; we cannot afford to take the laws into our hands.

All aggrieved individuals and groups – under any guise – should shun violent protests and subversive activities. This is my plea, no matter the degree of provocation from any quarters. Sometimes, we do not get the results we want or expect, resulting in a mismatch of expectation and reality. It is a fact of life. Isn’t that what we call disappointment?

Unfortunately, the false narratives being propagated in the social media are toxic and unhelpful. Fake news, hate speeches and ethnic baiting will damage the moral fabric of society and threaten our unity. It is a dangerous game.

The caution by the Department of State Services (DSS) on the alleged plot to form an interim government by the bad losers in our midst, in order to derail the transition to a new administration that would be headed by President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 29 May, should therefore be taken seriously.

Nigeria is the biggest democracy in Africa and we have a duty to lead all the countries in the continent from the front.

We must understand that when the rain begins, it will fall on everyone; where the person comes from would be immaterial. Tribe or religion will not matter, and we don’t need the kind of rain fall that we shall regret afterwards. I agree that we should seek reconciliation anchored on truth, justice and fairness, but it does not mean that we should cut our nose to spite our face.

In 2015, former President Goodluck Jonathan conceded victory to President Muhammadu Buhari before the final vote tally was released. Winning the election, Jonathan told a bewildered nation, was not worth the blood of any Nigerian. He immediately congratulated Buhari at the time and he was celebrated around the world for being magnanimous in defeat.

Maybe it has not occurred to you but the elections under reference were highly competitive, largely because the dominant parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), faced an unusual challenge from Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The challenge, as it turned out, is good for our democracy and it created major electoral upsets. For example, incumbent governors in Nigeria are not used to losing elections into the Senate, their “retirement home.”

But this time, five sitting governors lost their senatorial bids. This should count for something as we make incremental progress with every election. Democracy is about making choices freely and making our votes count.

It gladdened my heart to note that Samuel Ortom, the Benue State governor who lost his senatorial election as a PDP candidate, has withdrawn his petition challenging the APC candidate who beat him. This is good news and sweet music to my ears. Politics should not always be a do-or-die affair.

Indeed, the time has come for us to build a culture whereby losers congratulate their opponents who secured victory at the polls. In every contest, only one person can be declared the winner.

In 2015, former President Goodluck Jonathan conceded victory to President Muhammadu Buhari before the final vote tally was released. Winning the election, Jonathan told a bewildered nation, was not worth the blood of any Nigerian. He immediately congratulated Buhari at the time and he was celebrated around the world for being magnanimous in defeat.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and member of PDP served two terms and lost his senatorial bid. His former Chief of Staff and anointed PDP governorship candidate, Okechukwu Ahiwe, lost to the Labour Party candidate, Alex Otti.

You know what happened? In spite of the controversial nature of the election, in view of the delayed results from Obingwa local council that created anxious moments, Ikpeazu, an ally of Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, congratulated Otti, the governor-elect of Abia State. This should be the new tone in our politics: no more politics of bitterness.

I watched Bishop Sunday Onuoha, governorship candidate of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abia State announce on Arise News’ The Morning Show that the opposition parties are ready to work with Alex Otti. This development promotes the spirit of “give and take”, which is good for our politics.

What was remarkable about the Abia State gubernatorial polls was that the integrity of the ballot was upheld, despite all the alleged attempts by the state-controlled PDP to win it at all cost for Ahiwe, the nominee of the sitting governor.

The returning officer in that election, Professor Nnennaya Oti, vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), was praised for ensuring that the will of the people of Abia State prevailed. She was subsequently received in a rousing welcome by her students for her “five-star” performance.

The expectation is that all returning officers should follow her example and defend our democracy. No matter the temptation of cash inducement, cyber bullying or threats, which are the stock-in-trade of desperate politicians and their agents, all INEC officials are required to live above board.

“Standing together by staying apart” was the campaign slogan of TD Trust Bank in Canada when public places began to re-open in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The message was clear: We are customers of the same bank but we must stay alive to fight COVID-19 together.

To be honest, this can only be in theory. In practice, it would be difficult for presiding officers in all the polling units to play by the rules. Some INEC representatives have biases because of their political affiliations. Clearly, this is a conflict of interest scenario which must be avoided going forward.

In Oyo State, the APC gubernatorial candidate, Teslim Folarin, lost to the incumbent, Seyi Makinde of the PDP, another Wike ally. Folarin congratulated Makinde. Again, this is the new direction our politics should follow.

We can stand together, even if we stay apart. Let us remain united, in spite of our political differences. “Standing together by staying apart” was the campaign slogan of TD Trust Bank in Canada when public places began to re-open in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The message was clear: We are customers of the same bank but we must stay alive to fight COVID-19 together.

I know husbands and wives who live under the same roof but voted for different political parties.

It didn’t stop them from saying to each other, “Honey, I love you”, after casting their votes, followed by the “love-of-my-life” kiss. Isn’t that a good thing? Politics should not tear down our homes, neither should we allow politicians to use us.

Are you still trying to understand why we should not have a dog in their fight? Don’t be fooled, politicians wine and dine together when their interests align. There are no permanent friends or enemies in the game.

It is better for us to remain as a “team,” because, “together, everyone achieves more.” We also do not have any other country to call our own.

Meanwhile, security agencies were also blamed for what was described as their “inglorious” roles during the general elections. There are allegations that some police officers aided and abetted voter suppression, ballot box snatching and electoral violence in many polling units. It would also appear that law enforcement officers were picking and choosing those arrested for electoral offences.

If we take football, the most popular sport in the world as a case study, it is not every time the football referee makes the right call. They make mistakes, too. After all, they are also human but the rules of the game do not allow for unruly behaviour by the fans or players or their handlers – on and off the pitch.

Where necessary, referees apply appropriate sanctions. Players and their coaches get verbal warnings, yellow card and the almighty red card.

To enhance fairness in officiating, the use of technology in the form of a video assistant referee (VAR) was introduced but the decisions arising from VAR are also sometimes controversial. However, the players accept the verdict and move on.

Can you imagine the effect of celebrating a goal which is later overruled by the referee on account of VAR? It is painful but the rules must be respected and obeyed, otherwise there would be chaos on the football field.

Ehi Braimah is a public relations strategist and publisher/editor-in-chief of Naija Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

