To encourage a change in the mindset of the average Edo person away from a fixation on Europe and other countries in the Global North, the federal and Edo State governments and their supporters must create the enabling environment for sustainable economic empowerment. This includes the provision of a regular supply of electricity, improvements to the standard of living and employment for those who have acquired vocational skills.

Nigeria is the largest producer of irregular migrants in sub-Saharan Africa, enabled by smuggling and human trafficking networks. Edo State, in the sprawling poverty-ravaged South-South region of Nigeria, is the epicentre of this mass exodus for ‘greener pasture’ and better life.

Over decades, Edo-based human trafficking networks have expanded across the globe, led by a cadre of self-made kingpins, madams, recruiters, fixers, facilitators and financiers that have become skilled specialists in their field.

Despite the local and international attempts to shut these networks down, they have remained resilient, trading off socio-economic inequalities to sustain themselves and shape their own narrative.

The Growth of Smuggling and Trafficking

Nigeria’s economy experienced a sharp downturn in the 1980s and 1990s, at the same time as overseas demand for low-skilled agricultural labour — especially in Italy — increased. The result was a sharp growth in irregular migration, including many Edo women, which soon attracted more workers than needed. This forced many migrants to seek alternative livelihoods, including drug peddling and prostitution, which proved very profitable, and ‘madams’ began to traffic Nigerians into the commercial sex industry for huge fees. As European immigration laws became stricter over the course of the 1990s, these madams increasingly used human traffickers to supply them with young women and girls.

Pressure on local, national and international actors to stem irregular migration and clamp down on trafficking has intensified in recent years. The improvement of technological safeguards led to the increased use of overland routes through the Sahara Desert, initially via Morocco, then Libya after the 2011 overthrow of Gaddafi. But subsequent security interventions have increased the prices paid by Nigerians for passage, and by 2021 only about 2% of those crossing the Mediterranean from Libya were Nigerians, amid a broadershift in destination from Europe to the Middle East.

The ultimate reason is socio-economic, reinforced by the positive impact of diaspora remittances on the local economy and standard of living. According to community norms, many people think it “is a shameful thing when a family does not have at least one child abroad.” In communities where human trafficking and migrant smuggling are accepted as a good thing, smugglers and traffickers are seen as godsends.

The COVID-19 pandemic also led to an increase in migration to neighbouring African countries – seen as less risky according to SEEFAR, a migration-focused Nigerian NGO. Indeed, trafficking within Nigeria and to other West African contexts is perhaps now more prevalent than trafficking to Europe. Children from poorer, rural families are taken to wealthier households in cities where they engage in domestic labour without pay, often subjected to physical and sexual violence, before being replaced when they become older. 2019 data from Nigeria’s National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) showed domestic trafficking to be responsible for two-thirds of all trafficking cases.

Community Perceptions

Though the ultimate destinations might have shifted, the motivation among communities in Edo State to travel ‘through land’ has witnessed only moderate changes, despite renewed sensitisation by local and international organisations, including the European Union (EU). A pronouncement of the Oba of Benin against trafficking activities, such as oath-taking, has sought to root out the problem. Knowledge about the dangers associated with irregular migration has also improved. In addition, more convictions are now being secured. For example, twelve perpetrators were convicted for the crime in Edo State in 2022.

But the number of convictions is a drop in the ocean, and Chatham House research indicates that most communities still perceive human smuggling and trafficking in a good light. Interviews carried out in Edo indicate that smugglers and traffickers shape and reinforce local attitudes to migration, seeking recruits by citing wealthy returnees and mocking the poverty and lack of employment of targets. In so doing, they take advantage of the perception of migration among young people as an easy route to wealth.

The ultimate reason is socio-economic, reinforced by the positive impact of diaspora remittances on the local economy and standard of living. According to community norms, many people think it “is a shameful thing when a family does not have at least one child abroad.” In communities where human trafficking and migrant smuggling are accepted as a good thing, smugglers and traffickers are seen as godsends. Here, criticism of human trafficking does not just ring hollow, it draws stiff rebukes from those who value it.

Sustainable Solutions

Market-based solutions can only go so far. While clamping down on the transit of migrants in locations such as Niger and Libya will increase the cost of journeys, it will do nothing to tackle the drivers of irregular migration. Nor can messaging and information campaigns change community perceptions in a context of deep poverty and limited life chances for young people.

…the capacity and operations of anti-trafficking agencies need to be strengthened to boost their conviction rate and effective delivery of justice. Relatedly, properties of convicted perpetrators of human smuggling/trafficking should be seized by the government and distributed to their victims. Dormant extant laws in this regard should be reactivated.

To encourage a change in the mindset of the average Edo person away from a fixation on Europe and other countries in the Global North, the federal and Edo State governments and their supporters must create the enabling environment for sustainable economic empowerment. This includes the provision of a regular supply of electricity, improvements to the standard of living and employment for those who have acquired vocational skills.

Second, the costs of procuring visas of most European states from Nigeria are exorbitant, forcing many Edo people to opt for irregular migration. There is need for these requirements to be liberalised and refunds made to those denied visas.

Third, the capacity and operations of anti-trafficking agencies need to be strengthened to boost their conviction rate and effective delivery of justice. Relatedly, properties of convicted perpetrators of human smuggling/trafficking should be seized by the government and distributed to their victims. Dormant extant laws in this regard should be reactivated.

Finally, offices and operations of anti-trafficking agencies such as NAPTIP and ETAHT, which are concentrated in Benin City, should be decentralised to the headquarters of the 18 local government areas of Edo State for accessibility by poor rural dwellers who are most vulnerable to human smugglers and traffickers.

Iro Aghedo is a senior lecturer and researcher at the Department of Political Science, University of Benin, Nigeria. He currently is a research consultant for Chatham House as part of the XCEPT Project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

