Most people who have been captured by mammon were lured and deceived into it — whether by genuine needs, friends, spiritual fathers, or mentors. It is a very serious thing. If it’s not easy to be deceived, Jesus would not tell us to, “BEWARE OF COVETOUSNESS” in Luke 12:15. Deception is always the root of greed. And that was what Nebuchadnezar used: come and celebrate with me.

Daniel Chapter 3 is one of the most remarkable chapters of the Bible. Why? It tells the story of three men who, against all odds, stood for God in a godless culture, and even at great risks to their lives. This story is truly remarkable, teaching our generation about the virtues of confidence, faith and absolute trust in God; equally, public obedience to God’s word, and the determination not to serve other gods.

Nebuchadnezar constructed an image of gold (60 cubits in height (90 ft tall). What does this image represent? MAMMON, the love of money, greed, and covetousness, which the Bible warns us vehemently against. See Luke 12:15: “beware of covetousness.”

Nebuchadnezer was a man who saw a scary vision in Daniel 2 and invited Daniel to interpret the dream to him. The interpretation was this: His kingdom was coming down and another kingdom was going to take over from him. Should that humble a man to seek God? No. Bible scholars tell us that between Chapters 2 and 3 of Daniel, there was about a 20-year timeline.

So, to revenge against everyone, Nebuchadnezer decided to do something crazy — to construct an idol to immortalise him, since he knew his kingdom was not going to last.

After the construction of this giant image of gold, he invited the people to it’s dedication, where he set off a musical orchestra and then commanded about 300,000 people — according to Bible history — to bow down to that image (Daniel 3: 2-7).

So, the progression was from dedication, to music and worship. I was puzzled to see the role of music and orchestra in this whole game. Why did the king use music in this scenario? Because music is such a powerful tool of manipulation, which explains why an environment of music, fun, singing and partying is usually used to lure people into places that will eventually capture their souls for mammon.

Note the progression: He didn’t ask the people to come and bow down to the idol. He invited them for the dedication of the image (Daniel 3:2). It was when they arrived that he shifted the goal post — they must all bow down to this image. Something very serious jumps out here: “DECEPTION”.

Most people who have been captured by mammon were lured and deceived into it — whether by genuine needs, friends, spiritual fathers, or mentors. It is a very serious thing. If it’s not easy to be deceived, Jesus would not tell us to, “BEWARE OF COVETOUSNESS” in Luke 12:15. Deception is always the root of greed. And that was what Nebuchadnezar used: come and celebrate with me.

You must be careful of the pastors you listen to whose sugar-coated prosperity teachings can lure you into a world of greed. You must be very careful; You can’t be found in every party, every meeting, or every society. DANIEL WAS CONSPICOUSLY ABSENT from this event, probably because he deliberately travelled out of location, having understood what was going to happen. He must have seen the construction start and progress over the years. Being a very sensitive man, he was absent.

So, the progression was from dedication, to music and worship. I was puzzled to see the role of music and orchestra in this whole game. Why did the king use music in this scenario? Because music is such a powerful tool of manipulation, which explains why an environment of music, fun, singing and partying is usually used to lure people into places that will eventually capture their souls for mammon.

The crux of this story was when Shedrach, Mechach and Abednego came into the picture, they also did not attend the dedication just like Daniel, but were forced there because of the envy of the other political figures in Babylon.

The image of Gold is the Babylonian system of mammon that’s controlling the world; the love of money. It works by deception. Don’t fall for it. God will prosper you in His own ways through: the hard word, divine purpose, diligence, excellence and contentment.

Something happened that have left the world puzzled for generations (Verse 12 -30):

Nebuchadnezar gave the boys a second chance, something that would never have happened if not for the respect he had for them; These boys defied the most powerful man on earth and told him, ‘we are not careful to answer you.’ That was the height of disregard for Nebuchadnezar; These boys confirmed their trust in God, they went from faith to trust; The king acted foolishly by asking them to heat up the fire seven times over; The fourth man appeared in the fire, Jesus the son of God and not even his cloth smelt of fire.

That’s the power of dedication and devotion to God and His word even in the face of death.

Kingdom men don’t bow down to mammon, even if it will cost them their lives; Kingdom men don’t do money rituals to grow their church; Kingdom men don’t endorse or promote corruption to make money.

“For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil, for which some have strayed from the faith in their greediness, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (1 Timothy 6:10).

The image of gold is the Babylonian system of mammon that’s controlling the world; the love of money. It works by deception. Don’t fall for it. God will prosper you in His own ways through: the hard word, divine purpose, diligence, excellence and contentment.

“Godliness with contentment is great gain.” (1 Timothy 6:6).

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

