While Obi may not congratulate the president-elect in the short term because of the supposed political implications and Obi’s perceived psychological dilemma, time will tell how or whether the growing zealotry in the movement and an attempt by some people to perceive it as an Igbocentric will lead to better performance in the coming elections. Until then, the Obidient Movement may contribute to deepening social divisions, which may eventually consume it, rather than building a patriotic movement for national unity and progress.

The 25 February presidential election has set in motion a number of actions, reactions and processes. Some of these we can only fully understand and appreciate in the years to come. The elections not only demonstrated Nigeria’s political dynamism but most importantly its people’s capacity to shift their support across political parties. It also witnessed the shocking performance of the “Obidient Movement’, a political action group, which is a complex amalgamation of youth conviction and radicalism. While the Movement definitely complicated the hitherto bifurcated political space usually dominated by two main parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), it undoubtedly creates a ‘third force’ whose performances in the last presidential election has given its followers the courage and confidence to believe that they can shake the table and spring out surprises in subsequent elections in Nigeria.

However, while the 2023 presidential election and possibly the gubernatorial elections that will follow on 18 March will make an interesting intellectual episode for political scientists and historians, I will like to articulate the reasons Mr Peter Obi, the ‘new’ kid on the block and the main beneficiary of the Movement that became known as the Obidients, may not be willing to congratulate the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The reasons are both psychological and existential.

Not to be in doubt, the events preceding and the outcome of the 2023 presidential election has its psychological dimensions: both on voters and politicians. Of all the candidates, arguably, Obi is confronted by the most difficult psychological dilemma. The former governor of Anambra State and former vice-presidential candidate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in the 2019 election, in Marxist terms, committed class suicide by breaking away from his past and forging a new or connecting to an independent political movement away from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) that gave him political life as governor in Anambra, and the PDP that made him its vice-presidential candidate. He is currently leading an unusual movement in the Nigerian political landscape and he does not wish to squander this unique opportunity. He is therefore in a delicate situation that simultaneously attracts respect and sympathy. For this reason, Obi may not be willing to blink his eyes and congratulate the President-elect Asiwaju Tinubu without negative consequences from his followers, many of whom are yet to come to terms with their loss at the poll.

…there is an unfolding dangerous dimension that I will like to conclude with. Obi’s decision not to congratulate Tinubu is not new and neither will he be the first not to do so in our democratic process. But it may be combustible, as it could set in motion dangerous actions that either Obi or other political actors may not be able to control. Inadvertently, it could or may have already created a monster…

To continue to enjoy the respect of the Obidients, especially the extremist elements in the group, Obi must not show a sign of being consolatory. Indeed, Obi can only remain relevant if he can continue to hold the Obidients spellbound with his non-compromising attitude and messianic personality; a personality that cannot at the moment accommodate being soft on the existing structure that his movement has set to demolish. Logically, Obi, like any rational politician, will like to retain his frenzied supporters, including the fervent ones who strongly believe that he won the 25 February presidential election and nothing other than that would calm their nerves. To make a consolatory phone call to Asiwaju in the light of this will therefore make him look as if he has chickened out of the movement in which he is seen and regarded and the arrow-head, especially to the radical elements in the movement who believe that Obi won in all the states of the federation and must recover his “mandate”. As the 2023 election is a precursor to the 2027 presidential election, Obi is not likely to congratulate Tinubu who may also be going for re-election and running against him in four years’ time. That being the case, Obi will like to demonstrate a strong personality and continue to give leadership to the movement, while making himself the rallying point for the movement and its future.

However, there is an unfolding dangerous dimension that I will like to conclude with. Obi’s decision not to congratulate Tinubu is not new and neither will he be the first not to do so in our democratic process. But it may be combustible, as it could set in motion dangerous actions that either Obi or other political actors may not be able to control. Inadvertently, it could or may have already created a monster that could destroy the many positive gains of the Obidient Movement in Nigeria’s political space. As a democratic force, the movement remains a gentle reminder to politicians that participatory democracy in which everybody, including the youths, is considered to be part of a whole is very essential to the consolidation of our democratic institutions. This is commendable.

Lamentably, apart from the fact that Obidients are very critical of opposing views and impatient with people who don’t support their views, particularly online, freedom of association and expression, which the Obidients also enjoy, is one of the fundamental canons of democracy, and it will be undemocratic, unfair and unjust, both morally and constitutionally, to attack or bully other people for expressing their views, even if you don’t agree with such views. It is unfortunate that the emergence of the movement has generated the most toxic ethnic discourse in Nigeria’s recent history. Obviously, an unexpected outcome (because this couldn’t have been the intention of the movement, which comprises people from different geo-political zones in the county, including the Southwest) of the Obidient movement is the emerging ethnic tension – specifically between the Yorubas of the Southwest and the Igbos of the Southeast. As I noted above, this cannot be an expectation of the movement but this, regrettably, is one of the unintended outcomes in Lagos and if this trend is allowed to continue, it may affect the gains of the Obidient Movement in future elections. Although Atiku, a Northerner, also lost to Tinubu, a Southern Yoruba, but there is yet to be a Yoruba-Hausa tension on the scale of the Yoruba-Igbo tension that we are currently witnessing due to the mischaracterisation of the Obidient Movement as an attempt by the Igbos to take over Lagos to the detriment of the Yorubas owners.

The history of Yoruba-Igbo tension in Lagos is not new but Obidients could either escalate this or contribute to reduce it. A patriotic and nationalistic movement, if properly managed and harnessed, can help to improve performance, transparency and accountability in government, instill confidence in our political system, as well as strengthen our democratisation process.

As I said above, many Yoruba youths and elites mobilised for the Obedient Movement in Lagos during the last presidential election and I believe their intention had no ethnic undertones. The history of Yoruba-Igbo tension in Lagos is not new but Obidients could either escalate this or contribute to reduce it. A patriotic and nationalistic movement, if properly managed and harnessed, can help to improve performance, transparency and accountability in government, instill confidence in our political system, as well as strengthen our democratisation process. Happily, the president-elect has offered to build a government of national unity but he cannot do it alone without the support of Obi and Atiku, both of who are yet to congratulate him.

Kayode Oladele, a lawyer and former legislator, writes from Abuja.

