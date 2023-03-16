The focus of the world is to celebrate her on many special days within the year. Your desire and mine should be to ensure that she is given the room to flourish wherein she can carry any weight on her shoulders. In any part of the world, she must be celebrated every day. She must be proudly declared as the fort within the family as she forges the mould within the fabric of the society, and as she weaves her cord of unity through the passage of time immemorial.

What people think of how well or not she dresses. What others feel about how she speaks or how intelligent she is. What females like her think when she is in power. What she thinks of herself when she is feeling low and has not achieved her targets. What people think of her when she is disappointed. What men think when she makes a mistake at work. What she thinks when she does not make as much money in her industry as the other gender. What everyone thinks of her when her children appear not to be raised right whereas she is doing all she possibly can. What everyone thinks of her when they claim she is selling her body to the highest bidder to get what she wants.

What do you think of her?

She knows she is sometimes an enigma, a riddle that can never be solved. Many have attempted to solve the puzzle that she is but it remains a paradox. To the untrained eye, she’s a mystery. To the one who is seemingly able to tame her, she remains a conundrum.

Who is she?

She carries herself with dignity wherever she finds herself. She is enterprising and becomes successful when she is supported. Her strength, no one can deny. She shines with poise and blooms where she is planted. Her spirit, no one can deny. The weight of the family’s needs, she resolves. With single-mindedness and courage, she strives. Her moxie, no one can deny. She satisfies her desires with purposefulness. She grinds daily with the grit she displays. Her guts, no one can deny. She is resilient!

Remember that time of your life when you fell to the bottom but raised yourself up. Remember that time when you felt all the strength in your body was wiped off but you pushed through. Remember when you did not have all the solutions at the tip of your fingers but a way opened up. Remember that time when the load was just too much of a burden but possessed with a resolute mind you bore it well. Remember that time when you constantly and consistently gave of yourself but you remained filled. Remember that time when you felt misunderstood but still reflected light from the depths of your heart. Remember the time when your cycle made others question your attitude but you forged on. Remember?

She is an epitome of grace that must be acknowledged as the channel of others’ birth. She is the personification of perception as she gently prods you towards the right direction. She is the embodiment of a super-being rolled up in one unit as a spouse, mother, friend, sister, entrepreneur, employee and so much more.

She is you. She is authentic. She is kind. She is creative. She is weak and she is strong. She is persistent. She is brave. She is humble. She is beautiful. She adapts to different situations. She is steadfast. She makes sacrifices for all. She works hard. She endures. She is courageous. She is love.

The focus of the world is to celebrate her on many special days within the year. Your desire and mine should be to ensure that she is given the room to flourish wherein she can carry any weight on her shoulders. In any part of the world, she must be celebrated every day. She must be proudly declared as the fort within the family as she forges the mould within the fabric of the society, and as she weaves her cord of unity through the passage of time immemorial. She is an epitome of grace that must be acknowledged as the channel of others’ birth. She is the personification of perception as she gently prods you towards the right direction. She is the embodiment of a super-being rolled up in one unit as a spouse, mother, friend, sister, entrepreneur, employee and so much more.

“The strength of a woman is not measured by the impact that all her hardships in life have had on her; but the strength of a woman is measured by the extent of her refusal to allow those hardships to dictate her and who she becomes.” – C. JoyBell C.

Celebrate her now, today and always.

Temitope Osimokun is a multi-passionate lawyer, a human resources practitioner, an administrator and an educational consultant. Her LearnForward Book Club for children promotes the love of reading.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

