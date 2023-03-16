

The former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema has once again during the 2023 general elections written his name in the golden book of the state as the political game changer whose patriotic role restored the state to progressive part. I broke the protocol in putting up this write-up for not seeking his permission or opinion. I knew if I decided to do so, his principled style of service for national and public interest, and not for public applause, would not allow him to give me the go-ahead. However, there is a need for the younger generation to learn from his sacrificial style of leadership.

It is a statement of fact that after the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua laid solid foundation for the progress and development of Katsina State, as the then governor, his immediate successor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, turned out to be the catalyst of progressive transformation of the state, hence Shema remains among the key political factors that determine political direction in the state’s politics.

However, to attain this feat, Shema, as a Governor of Katsina State, through prudent management of resources during his eight years administration, executed landmark projects without any loan facility, that marked the progressive turning point in the history of the state. Projects such as 250- bed orthopaedic and specialist hospital, 361 clinics in 361 political wards in the state. To his credit was also the introduction of the Rural Ambulance Service Scheme in 34 local governments of the state.

Also, his administration built over 3,000 kilometre of roads across the state; built over 3,500 houses to cater for housing needs of the state; built a new ultra modern Government House, built Umaru Musa Yar’adua University; constructed 35,000 sitting capacity Olympic size stadium; built over 200 newly established secondary schools; and 34 girl child primary schools across the state, alongside over 100 ALLO model schools to support Almanjiri education, with a total population of over 17,000 students as at 2015 (with free feeding, uniform, hand craft training and stipends to teachers). He established ICT and Business Institute; built Katsina City Mall, Dubai International market; established Youths Craft Village, where more than 4,000 youths were trained annually. He provided 3,000 boreholes across the state, while also building over 100 semi-urban water schemes. Shema expanded the Katsina State International Airport ; procured and distributed 340 Messi Ferguson tractors at discounted price to farmers; established Katsina Songhai agricultural projects in three senatorial districts of the state; provided fertiliser to farmers at the cost, less than N1800, throughout his eight years tenure etc.

Surprisingly, despite all these laudable projects recorded, the Shema administration was not owing civil servants or contractors as of 29 May 2015. He did not borrow money to implement any project, did not indebt the state, and also, he left over N14 billion in the coffers of the state government and local governments as at 29, May, 2015.

It is worth noting that the Shema administration sponsored over 800 Katsina State students to study abroad in critical areas like medicine, pharmacy, nursing, dentistry, physiotherapy, radiology, computer engineering, etc Also, he provided free medicare to women and children, dialysis and malaria patients, accident victims, etc. He increased the salary of health workers; rehabilitated all major general hospitals in the state and supplied new equipment; and free education for all students in primary and secondary schools, including payment of WAEC, NECO, and NABTEB fees for students in public schools, including non-indigenes.

He provided free buses to convey students to their various schools in the state and increased scholarship allowances of Katsina State students in tertiary institutions. Also, Governor Shema ensured the implementation of the minimum wage and prompt payment of workers’ salary between the 22nd and 24th of every month throughout his eight years as governor of the state.

As a result of his outstanding record of performance while holding public office, it is not surprising that Shema’s name resonates in every nook and cranny of the state despite the fact that he left office almost eight years ago. It is obvious that any attempt at winning a free and fair election in Katsina while ignoring Shema’s factor is tantamount to an exercise in futility. That is the lesson the PDP leaders at the national level and their collaborators at the state failed to learn in a build up to 2023 elections, which eventually profited the APC and its leaders who recognised Shema’s electoral value and influence which cut across political affiliations, and still continues to do so.

Since the death of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, Shema remains the living soul of PDP in Katsina State. He served the people of the state selflessly, and there is no notable project or infrastructure in Katsina without his imprint.

As a former governor, former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, also Secretary of 113 members of PDP Special National Convention Committee that produced Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate for 2023 election, Shema, in 2023, general elections stood and worked for national interest, fairness, equity, and justice. He will continue to do so for the progress and development of Nigeria. He remains a rising star from the northern part of Nigeria, an architect of modern Katsina State. A simple and humble first-rate administrator. In his statement to the public on the outcome of the just -concluded presidential election, Shema said, “Let us be reminded that there is no perfect election anywhere in the world or election without complaints, and ours can not be an exemption, but we must therefore learn to manage our situation in the interest of Nigeria and for all Nigerians.

Sectional, tribal, religious, personal or group interests must give way to national and collective interest,” and with the political realignment of progressive minds across political parties in 2023 election, Nigeria is set on the part of monumental and great progressive transformation, it is just a matter of time.

Olawale Oluwabusola is head of the media team of former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

