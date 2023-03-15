To improve the utilisation of formal healthcare institutions in Nigeria and reduce incidences of maternal and infant mortality that happen at home and in formalised healthcare facilities, the incoming government should prioritise policies to improve quality healthcare in Nigeria by addressing patient experiences, feedback, and complaints. To do this, we need a new robust system of consistently and systematically collecting this data and acting on them.

Earlier this year, Resident Doctors of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital announced a five-day strike to protest increasing attacks on healthcare professionals by family members of patients in Nigerian hospitals. According to the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors in a 2022 report on Workplace Violence against Doctors, it was reported that in 2022 alone, there were 345 incidents of violence against Nigerian doctors. According to the report, the dominant reason given for the attacks was due to the death of patients. However, there were other systemic problems that led to the attacks on healthcare practitioners. Some of these included poor communication and healthcare management.

With Nigeria’s healthcare notoriously inefficient due to various reasons related to the quality of healthcare delivery and limited public infrastructure, there is a general distrust for healthcare institutions and professionals. The failure of government at both the federal and state levels to address Nigeria’s healthcare problems have turned systemic problems into standard practice of care, which exacerbates the trust deficit in Nigerian healthcare.

According to the Nigerian Medical Association, no fewer than 50 Nigerian doctors emigrate out of the country on a weekly basis and with the outgoing President of Nigeria reported to have spent at least 225 days out of Nigeria on medical trips during his time in office, Nigerians who experience deficient healthcare systems direct their frustration on healthcare professionals through assaults and attacks when the system fails them.

One perspective will suggest that the solutions to these problems are easy by, for example, increasing funding of the healthcare sector to tackle the brain drain of medical doctors and improve public healthcare infrastructure. While funding is important and in Nigeria’s most recent budget cycle, the Federal Government allocated 5.75% of its budget to healthcare, an historic allocation since the sector received the highest allocation, this is still a significant underbudget given Nigeria’s commitment in the Abuja declaration of 2001, to spend a minimum of 15% of its budget on the health sector. However, funding alone does not tackle Nigeria’s general apathetic approach to healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

A particular area of healthcare in Nigeria where a failure to resolve the systemic problems has had devastating consequences is in maternal and infant mortality. According to UNICEF, in a 2022 report on the Situation of Women and Children in Nigeria, the country records 576 maternal mortality per 100,000 live births, while approximately 262,000 babies die at birth every year. These are some of the worst indices for any country, as acknowledged by Nigeria’s Minister of Health, and while there are various government measures planned in tackling primary healthcare in this sector, they all appear to be big funding and policy ideas to modernise a healthcare system, with an insufficient focus on using the experiences of patients and feedback as a mechanism for improving healthcare.

For example, in the manifesto of Nigeria’s President-elect, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) acknowledges healthcare as a human right and the need to address maternal and infant mortality. However, the manifesto is scant in detail on how to achieve its lofty objectives in relation to healthcare governance. According to the manifesto of the incoming government, “political and institutional foundations for the achievement of the Universal Health Coverage agenda must be implemented. Effective coordination between Federal, state and Local Government, common policy standards and accountability with community and Local Government council ownership are critical. Standardised policy, plan and evaluation criteria, with localised implementation strategies, allowing for accountability, elimination of fragmentation in the health system and ownership at the community level will be ensured.” That’s it – the totality of the proposed plans on reforming health governance in the 80-page manifesto. Unlike the other areas of the manifesto with ideas on new taxes to fund health insurance and details on the construction of new healthcare facilities, the intended government offers no insight on how it would address deficient healthcare governance. There are no specific targeted interventions on addressing maternal and infant mortality, either of which the ruling party has acknowledged is a priority.

In a 2020 study published in the Journal of Global Health Reports, it was stated that ‘maternal mortality in Nigeria would reduce if there is an improvement in the quality of care provided within tertiary health facilities.’ However, the study also found that addressing perceptions of care is important because ‘women’s perception of ‘quality’ influences health service utilisation and such perception of quality can also be influenced by another person’s experience of care.

To address these perceptions of quality, two policy interventions should be considered by the incoming government. First, no national policy requires all maternal and infant deaths to be automatically subjected to review to determine the causes and future mitigation measures. This will require mandatory facility level maternal death reviews or audits processes in place, as well as automatic state funded autopsies. While such a policy is necessary for maternal and infant mortality, it should also be considered for all deaths in healthcare facilities in Nigeria. Second, the process of documenting patient experiences and feedback is through the notoriously inefficient SERVICOM platform that is available at all federal institutions in Nigeria. SERVICOM uses out-of-date practices, such as suggestion boxes, to gather feedback and there is no clear indication on how feedback and complaints received are processed to hold people accountable for negligence or to improve the future delivery of healthcare.

To improve the utilisation of formal healthcare institutions in Nigeria and reduce incidences of maternal and infant mortality that happen at home and in formalised healthcare facilities, the incoming government should prioritise policies to improve quality healthcare in Nigeria by addressing patient experiences, feedback, and complaints. To do this, we need a new robust system of consistently and systematically collecting this data and acting on them. This includes using patient feedback to target areas of improvement for healthcare, including through policy interventions, communicating to family members of patients on findings of investigations and accountability measures in place where the healthcare systems fail people. If we focus on these small but significant interventions, we not only increase the possibilities of reducing attacks on healthcare professionals across Nigeria but at the same time, but we also develop a systematic process to obtain more insights on how to improve the quality of our healthcare. Investments in low-cost technologies to document patient experiences as they happen and appointment of quality control officers in healthcare facilities are also key. With a fragmented approach for the oversight of healthcare institutions in Nigeria, members of the public are unaware of which institutions hold the mandate for holding healthcare institutions for quality of delivery. Addressing this governance gap is also crucial for addressing the trust deficit in our healthcare institutions and improving the quality of care.

Fola Adeleke is a Global Atlantic Fellow on social and economic equity at the London School of Economics.

