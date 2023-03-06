I have watched with dismay, the attempt to predicate a gubernatorial campaign for Lagos State on nothing but tribalism and one is overcome by a sense of dread that in today’s age, such could be the only deciding factor upon which the future of a state bigger in population and economy than many African countries chooses its next leader.

By now we have all established that I am a card carrying member of the All Progressives Congress since inception. It will therefore be natural for some to dismiss my position on His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as mere talk of a partisan canvassing votes for her party candidate’s return for a second term. I assure you that is not the case.

I am a sociologist and student of society whose understanding of politics, religion, economy, philosophy, ethnography and general human behaviour has been guided by the sociological imagination.

I understand that for every political endeavour, a structure is needed and the form of structure, although complex and rigid, is also fluid enough to encompass intangibles like emotions and sentiments.

Whilst there are people who rail against tribal, religious and regional sentiments in the choice of a leader, I believe those sentiments are in fact part of a political structure. The extent to which that is exploited is where lines ought to be drawn for the ultimate common good.

The All Progressives Congress candidate for Lagos guber is the incumbent. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Supporters of his opponents have not given us any cogent reason why he should be voted out of office but the fact of his ancestry. I admit that tribalism can be a part of your structure, it smacks of civic irresponsibility to reduce an entire debate on governance to a candidate’s ancestry and the tribe of his mother and wife. I have scoured social media in an attempt to see what supporters of the most vocal ‘challenger’ has to say about competence and antecedents. As tedious as that exercise was, I have come up short.

It’s obvious the only justification for a conscripted upending of Sanwoolu’s administration is not because he’s rascally or unproductive. It is rather because of a vendetta-driven animosity based on tribalistic jingoism from political rabble rousers who must consistently profiteer from disorder.

Politics is not a black market where you manipulate currencies to feed your self-seeking bank account seeded and germinated with duplicitous agenda.

Politics is the rallying foundation and an amalgamation of like minds who share a vision to lead and are self-aware that there shall be a divergent group critical of their vision.

Sanwo-Olu has done creditably when his performance is brought to scrutiny in areas of governance. His records are there for all to see. I enjoin all well meaning citizens and residents of the State of Aquatic Splendor to come out, mobilise for him and turn out en masse on Saturday, 11 March, to return him to office.

Some of you have been in that group with criticisms that are never constructive but completely socially cataclysmic. Yet, this Sanwoolu listens to you and has never stepped out at anytime to use state apparatus to shut you down. He’s been there like a civil gentleman, reading you on social media but never at anytime ihas he nstigated the arrest or detention of anyone. He is focussed on building the state and some of you, despite your virulent rhetoric attest to his civility in the arduous task of governance.

If you have a contrasting opinion to his decency as a leader, then let’s debate on how to oust him.

His academic qualifications are not in doubt. Babajide Sanwo-Olu holds a BSc in Surveying and an MBA from the University of Lagos. An alumnus of the John F. Kennedy School of Government, the London Business School and the Lagos Business School, he has managerial and leadership experience in both private and public sectors.

“Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu was the treasurer at former Lead Merchant Bank from 1994 to 1997, after which he moved to the United Bank for Africa as the head of the foreign money market. He then proceeded to First Inland Bank, Plc (now First City Monument Bank) as a deputy general manager and divisional head. He was the chairman of Baywatch Group Limited and First Class Group Limited.

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu began his political career in 2003, when he was appointed a Special Adviser on Corporate Matters to the then deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro. He was later made the acting Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget until 2007, when he was appointed as the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry by then governor and now President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

After the General Elections of 2007, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu was appointed Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions by Governor Babatunde Fashola. Sanwo-Olu was made Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in 2016 and then became the Governor of Lagos State after beating his opponent balablu and bulaba in 2019.” The following is as seen on the Facebook wall of Abimbola Raphael Oladipupo.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will win his second term and go on to deliver more results for the benefits of the masses.

Petra Akinti Onyegbule writes from Lagos.

