There is no margin of error left for Nigeria. The country is technically insolvent and has barely nine months to avoid discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the incoming president, will be inheriting a poisoned chalice. The evil day has been long postponed, because his predecessors kicked the can down the road. Brutal decisions have to be made. For a start, the recommendations of the Oronsaye report on the costs of the machinery of the government has to be implemented in full. Furthermore, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must regain its operational independence in order to concentrate on its core mandate of achieving price stability. There will have to be changes to the CBN Act.

Multiple exchange rates will have to be eliminated and subsidies phased out to achieve fiscal balance, leading to the stability needed to grow revenues in order to achieve inclusive shared prosperity and “life more abundant”. Nigeria cannot remove subsidy at once, the way Ruto removed it in Kenya. Kenya has a more balanced economy. We don’t have electricity and there are many distortions in the Nigerian economy. I recommend a quarterly removal over a 15-month period. The President-elect should start the removal of subsidy during the honeymoon period. With a win of less than 40% of the vote, he will have to negotiate the national cohesion needed to do the necessary surgical procedure for a national rebirth.

If history is any guide, a national reboot can only be accomplished through the putting together of a national democratic agreement, uniting the civil and political society, to pursue an American New Deal-type programme of social and economic reconstruction. A good example of this is Italy’s “Compromiso histórico” – the 1971 “Historic Compromise”. We have to take a detour from the political establishment’s winner-takes-all attitude, a client/patron relationship, and understand the need to embrace the fundamentals of elite consensus at this critical junction, for self-preservation, if nothing else.

Tinubu should get a communications director with a background in economics, who can explain Nigeria’s economic crises in such terms that the lay person can understand. When a poisoned chalice was handed to Harold Wilson in 1964, he broke the mould by appointing a Professor of economics, and not a journalist, as his chief press secretary.

On the imbalances in the economy, a structured fifteen-month phase-out of the subsidy is desirable and practical. Tinubu should get a communications director with a background in economics, who can explain Nigeria's economic crises in such terms that the lay person can understand. When a poisoned chalice was handed to Harold Wilson in 1964, he broke the mould by appointing a Professor of economics, and not a journalist, as his chief press secretary.

I wish you success. We are betting on you for “renewed hope”. Congratulations!

Bámidélé Adémólá-Olátéjú, an advocate, strategist and political analyst, is Commissioner for Information in Ondo State. Twitter: @BamideleUpfront; Facebook: facebook.com/Bamidele. BAO

