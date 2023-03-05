Going by the frank analysis of a key-informant in this context, the candidate of the SDP, the trading of blames by supporters of the winner and the losers on the social media, passing a discursive judgment of incompetence and corruption on INEC by the opposition would be sanctimonious because in the words of Naira Marley, everybody steals and only the caught is pronounced a thief.

Ole l’everybody

Ẹni ilẹ mọ ba ṣa ni barawo (Naira Marley)

Everybody steals.

Only the caught is pronounced a thief.

All those who are complaining also cheated. Each one of them got their own INEC. In the north, PDP got its piece of INEC, in the east, Labour Party freely bought votes with dollars, and all over the country APC had the universal license to cheat. Those who cheated and were not successful are now fighting the one who cheated and became successful (Mr Adebayo, SDP Presidential Candidate on Arise TV, 3/3/23)

Clashing public articulations of blame are a tested tool of political persuasion used for unseating or protecting a government, especially during elections. The strategies of blaming are well-known and context-specific uses of linguistic resources for government blaming or judging. Strategic discursive blaming judges a government and its institution on the basis of honesty, propriety, and competence to have grounds to blame the government for dishonesty, corruption, and incompetence.

So, as Nigeria prepared for the third civilian to civilian transition in the Fourth Republic held on 25 February, one expected the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be aware that it was coming under public and partisan scrutiny alongside a government with a huge public trust deficit. Definitely, its conduct of the election would determine its rating as dishonest, corrupt, incompetent or otherwise. One thought that INEC would also be sensitive to the mutual suspicion underpinning intergroup relations in the country, especially in terms of power rotation and the consequences of managing such a process for national security, and peaceful co-existence.

INEC’s Preparation for the 2023 Election

INEC and President Buhari never missed any opportunity to demonstrate and reiterate their readiness to conduct a credible, transparent, and secure 2023 elections. Towards this was the signing of the Electoral Act of 2022, which gave INEC wide powers to deploy election technology. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation system (BVAS) and INEC’s Results Viewing Portal (IReV) were hailed as proofs of greater transparency. The BVAS reads and authenticates the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and uploads results sheets to the IReV, the online platform for publishing results for public viewing. All of these are consistent with the progress INEC has been making since 2007.

The general turnout of voters for the 2023 presidential election was 25.7% and the lowest since 1999. However, this should be situated within the context of the fact that INEC conducted the 2023 presidential election at a time of unprecedented suffering imposed by the consequences of the cashless policy of the federal government…

Off-cycle elections across the country were also conducted in ways that earned INEC commendations from the electorate, development partners, the press, civil society and even the international community. So, as the elections drew nearer, everyone looked forward to a process that would be an improvement in INEC’s performance from the point of deployment, voting, collation, and announcement of the results.

Contextualising INEC’s Conduct of the 2023 Presidential Election

The general turnout of voters for the 2023 presidential election was 25.7% and the lowest since 1999. However, this should be situated within the context of the fact that INEC conducted the 2023 presidential election at a time of unprecedented suffering imposed by the consequences of the cashless policy of the federal government, which worsened the pre-existing hardship caused by the scarcity of fuel across the country. Also, it must not be lost on commentators and analysts that INEC had to procure services amidst the scarcity of cash, contend with epileptic internet services for banking transactions, and adjust the ballot because of the plethora of court judgements that kept coming till 48 hours to 25 February.

Matters Arising from the Conduct

Although many voted seamlessly without any hiccup, the voices of complaints and condemnation of the elections have been getting louder. A widely held view is that the 2023 presidential election would fail the test of electoral integrity, and this is largely because of the failure to transfer results of the election to IREV as provided for in the 2022 Electoral Act. This is besides violence, voter suppression, and other infractions making the rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms.

For Mr Omoyele Sowore…the 2023 election was a shambolic process that fell below all standards. On the social media, there have been videos of voter suppression, unrestrained activities of miscreants, pictures of mutilated result sheets, especially by supporters of the Obidients (LP), and the Atikulated (PDP), while celebratory and triumphant tweets, memes and messages are freely shared by supporters of the Battified (APC).

Since the declaration of Asiwaju Tinubu on 1 March as the 16th president-elect of Nigeria, the PDP and LP have proceeded to Court seeking to be declared winners in place of the APC. The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Adebayo, who posited that he has evidence that he was robbed of his lawful votes during the election but admitted that these votes are insufficient to declare him a winner. Instructively, Mr Adebayo revealed that PDP and LP expended money to influence both voters and INEC. For Mr Omoyele Sowore, the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), the 2023 election was a shambolic process that fell below all standards. On the social media, there have been videos of voter suppression, unrestrained activities of miscreants, pictures of mutilated result sheets, especially by supporters of the Obidients (LP), and the Atikulated (PDP), while celebratory and triumphant tweets, memes and messages are freely shared by supporters of the Battified (APC).

Calumniating APC and INEC by the Opposition: A Sanctimonious Act and Strategic Discursive Error

Technology is not sufficient as a guarantee that elections would be credible or transparent because it comes with its own inherent vulnerabilities for fraud such as hacking, and other forms of manipulation. IReV that was meant to shore up public confidence in INEC’s process has become a basis of erosion of public interest in the agency. Going by the frank analysis of a key-informant in this context, the candidate of the SDP, the trading of blames by supporters of the winner and the losers on the social media, passing a discursive judgment of incompetence and corruption on INEC by the opposition would be sanctimonious because in the words of Naira Marley, everybody steals and only the caught is pronounced a thief.

Gbemi Animasawun is with the Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ilorin.

