My appeal to us, the good people of Nigeria, is to see the good in the outcome of this election. It’s natural for losers to be aggrieved but it’s a strong sense of leadership and selflessness at this point for the winner to reach out to the others for the sake of Nigerian unity. Any act capable of destabilising the country at this time should be avoided. All the rampaging thugs fomenting trouble should be checked to keep Nigeria one.

I am worried about the future of this entity, Nigeria. The narratives of and reactions to the just concluded presidential election and it’s aftermath have further confirmed that we as Nigerians are far from being united.

The outcome of the election has transformed most of us to tribal bigots. This is a phenomenon that might sound the death knell of our country and deny us of the peace we earnestly crave as a nation.

I want to appeal to our sensibilities. Not only Igbos voted for Peter Obi in Lagos. Neither were those who voted for him elsewhere, particularly in the North, mainly christians. All the three major contenders in this election were joint beneficiaries of votes from across ethnic, religious and geographical delineations. The Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo, Christians and Muslims, youths and the old were among those who voted for Peter Obi in states where he won. Likewise was it for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu in every state where he won. None of the contenders could lay claims to a complete tribal or religious vote stock in any part of Nigeria.

If we continue the way we are alleging, along tribal and religious line, there may be no Nigeria for any political party to rule over.

Femi Falade wrote from Lagos.

