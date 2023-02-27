It was a big mistake trying to grok the Buhari government’s current policy of swapping new banknotes for old ones wearing eyeglasses handed down by traditional economic thought. The full magnitude of this error was underscored, last week, by the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) decision to include Nigeria among “jurisdictions under increased monitoring”. The global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog’s “grey list” makes the point that this listing is not an invitation to apply “enhanced due diligence measures to” Nigeria. However, its call for a risk-based approach does draw attention to how unsuitable for purpose our national anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regime might be. Think of this within the context of the banknotes swap, though. Without cash, what can you launder? Of course, without cash the financing of terrorism is that more difficult.

This is before you include the huge dent that what the Nigeria Governors’ Forum derisively refers to as the “cash confiscation” policy has made on domestic inflation. “Too much money chasing few goods” is one favoured definition of “inflation”. What better way to solve this problem by removing all the cash in our system? The central bank’s policy rate is still advertised by bourgeois economists as one way of doing this. Look closely at the bastions of this economics, though, and the leads and lags associated with this monetary policy tool mean that it is part of a slow and often uncertain (even unreliable) process. Interrogate our most recent experience, however, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) already reports a 4 percentage point drop in inflation in the month-and-a-half since this banknote swap policy has been in place.

Nothing short of a Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences-winning performance you could argue. If this prize is not awarded to the proponents of this policy, it would not be because it has taken the world this long to discover a solution this simple. It most likely would be because it took a Nigerian genius to uproot decades of supposedly settled thinking on monetary policy. Wags could further point at the trajectory of headline inflation, as measured by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), as reason why it might be too early to roll out the drums on the efficacy of the banknotes swap. According to the NBS, the country’s consumer price index rose in January. As did food inflation (up 24.32% from December’s 23.75%), core inflation, which excludes the prices of farm produce (up 19.16% on an annual basis in January from December’s 18.49%), and the month on month gauge (up 1.87% last month from December’s 1.71%).

But the old economics has an explanation for this: the base year effect. And where this will not suffice, remember that one insight from the new economics is that the old one put too much of a premium on the price mechanism as an explanation of economic activity. But is it not now obvious from the Nigerian experience of economics under the Buhari government that the aggregation of the demand and supply choices of discrete economic agents acting discretely is over-hyped as a description for price movements? To be immediately useful, the new models from this new economics must factor in the activities of “saboteurs”. It is tempting, then, to label this new school of the dismal science the “Law-and-order school of economics”. But that would be peevish.

That the security forces would eventually need to intervene to assist the monetary authorities bring inflation down by interdicting and physically restraining domestic profiteers is as self-evident as was the need for the monetary authorities to assist the domestic forces of law and order curb vote-buying by interdicting and physically restraining the supply of cash to the economy. Baring the random acts of violence that took place recently, again traceable to folks without bank accounts (but with a huge beef against bank branches) there is irrefutable evidence of how swimmingly this later intervention has proceeded.

This brings us to the last appeal of the new economics. By blurring the boundaries between the different agencies of the state, it results in a stronger state, better able to address the people’s many (even though, unknown to them) needs.

Uddin Ifeanyi, journalist manqué and retired civil servant, can be reached @IfeanyiUddin.

