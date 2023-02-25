…. in a country where about 63% of payments are made with cash as of 2021, Nigeria is far from being cashless. Cash is king, especially in the informal sector. So, an attempt to remove HDNs, or go cashless will disrupt commercial convenience. The evidence is clear. All you need do if you live in Nigeria is to step outside your house.

Amid the chaos of the developing currency crisis, I stumbled upon theories of and rationalisations for a poorly designed and executed plan ― for all intents and purposes. The most interesting train of thought was a tweet suggesting that high denomination notes (HDNs) of the naira (N500s and N1000s) should be phased out, because notes that large do not exist in developed countries. The logic of this argument is that it would reduce money laundering and potentially help with inflation. While policy along these lines could help in combatting money laundering or at least make it slightly harder, the thought-flow sent me down the path between prioritising combatting criminal activity and commercial convenience.

Paper money, as we know it today, was a result of a shortage of coins during the expansion of the French colony into modern-day Canada in 1685. Unable to pay his troops, the colony’s administrator, Jacques de Meulles, resorted to paying with playing cards ― think of it as an “I owe you.” Once he received a new shipment of coins from France, he redeemed the playing cards he had issued, and thus began our relationship with paper money (cash). For years, administrators of Quebec would resort to issuing playing cards to meet cash demands; but that is a story for another day.

The answer to why Nigeria has high denomination notes is simple. The value of the currency, especially lower denomination notes, has been eroded over time through successive bouts of inflation and recession. Nothing costs a naira or two any longer. There are no N5 sweets. A sachet water retails for N10, and a 35cl bottle of water for N100. A N1,000 note will fetch you just 10 bottles of water. It is also untrue that stable economies do not have HDNs. Economies like South Korea and Japan still use HDNs because of previous periods of economic instability. During the 1960s and 1970s, the South Korean won experienced depreciation and lost value. Japan’s yen dropped in value due to inflation during the second world war. Since these events, HDNs have remained in these economies, even though they are stable today.

Outside of curbing illicit flows, other primary reasons I have seen in conversations about central banks and cashless economies are, for financially developed economies, cash is becoming an increasingly ineffective means of payment and second, the pursuit of negative interest rates. Getting rid of cash eliminates the effective lower bound on interest rates.

In 2016, Peter Sanders and some of his colleagues argued for an end to printing HDNs. A back-of-the-envelope summary of their proposal was to eliminate HDNs such as the then €500 note, the $100 bill, the CHF1,000 note and the £50 note. They cited the massive challenge illegal money flows pose across the world, and that tax evasion and financial crimes undercut the financing of public services and distort economies. Yet, even with millions invested in tracking illicit flows, less than 1% of these types of flows are seized. The central idea is that HDNs are the preferred payment mechanism for these illicit flows because it is easier to move around copious amounts money through big bills rather than through smaller ones. Mr Sanders, his colleagues, and those who share their thinking met with resistance, even though they appeared to be on solid grounds. They pointed out that at the time no ATM in Europe offered the €500 notes and very rarely do American ATMs offer $100 bills, so there was reasonable doubt that legitimate businesses for most law-abiding citizens will be impacted. Mr Sanders’ argument was simple. Any losses in commercial convenience would be dwarfed by the gains in combatting criminal activity and, they were not concerned by any desire to alter monetary policy or to create a cashless society.

Eliminating large denominations lowers the effective lower bound and increases the ability of the central bank to set interest rates at more negative levels, which can be especially valuable during cyclical downturns when it is desirable to cut rates below zero to stimulate demand. As with Mr Sanders and his colleagues, there are arguments against doing this.

First is that it can hinder commercial convenience and second, the anonymity that cash provides for the movement of illicit flows, also protects citizens against intrusive states.

Since the process started, two things are increasingly obvious. Cash outside the banking system is not a problem and depriving people of access to cash is not a way to promote financial inclusion. Promoting financial inclusion involves several things like expanding cost-effective delivery channels like agent-based banking – which has been made more expensive by the “cashless policy”. Also, strengthening banking infrastructure.

With interest rates also high, a cashless policy will not make much difference in affecting interest rates.

However, in a country where about 63% of payments are made with cash as of 2021, Nigeria is far from being cashless. Cash is king, especially in the informal sector. So, an attempt to remove HDNs, or go cashless will disrupt commercial convenience. The evidence is clear. All you need do if you live in Nigeria is to step outside your house.

Ehireme Uddin is an Economics graduate with a penchant for writing.

