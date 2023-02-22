To you, dear reader, as you go to the polls this weekend, ask yourself which of the candidates has demonstrated that they will value your life? Vote in line with those sentiments, and then post-election, let’s be ready to hold them accountable.

Elections always come with significant safety concerns as the risk of violence and injury escalates, and this year is no different. The lack of access to reliable emergency response across the country only heightens this risk, and it raises important questions that you and I should ask as we approach the polls: Which of the presidential candidates will value the lives of Nigerians? And more importantly, who will take the necessary steps to put a stop to the over one million preventable deaths in the country each year? The answer to these questions lie in the investments that each candidate will make in key sectors like health.

Nigeria’s current administration delivered the landmark National Health Insurance Authority Act (NHIA) 2022, which holds enormous potential for extending financial protection from healthcare challenges and emergencies for even the most vulnerable. The World Health Organisation estimates that more than 100 million people are pushed into poverty globally by having to pay for healthcare out of pocket. In a country where more than 70% of healthcare expenditures are out of pocket, the positive implications of universal health coverage will be enormous. Increasing access to both preventive and curative care will have profound effects on our life expectancy.

The National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (NEMSAS) is one aspect of the new Act that holds significant promise for increasing the life expectancy of Nigerians, but which is receiving little attention. Today, most states lack any formal or tangible emergency medical services system. Efforts to deliver emergency services are often plagued by three core challenges: low public health literacy on what to do in an emergency; shortage of trained prehospital healthcare professionals and abandoned ambulance assets; and broken communication between patients, response providers and hospitals. Underpinning these issues is, of course, the lack of catalytic, sustainable financing to ensure successful health outcomes in the short and long terms.

The private sector has indeed stepped in to fill some of the gaps, but that level of intervention still leaves the emergency response highly fragmented, in part due to the variability of service and the cost being far too expensive for most Nigerians. What this means practically, is that if you or I should slump today, we probably will not survive it. How else can we explain the untimely death of the woman who slumped and died at an airport in Abuja last year? Or the man in Delta who collapsed after waiting in a bank line for hours earlier this month? Who can forget the viral videos of the man dancing at a party, the pastor on the pulpit, the politician at a campaign? All died needlessly. Often, the only difference between those who die and those who survive is that they received help before it was too late. So, how can we ensure that in the next four years, it won’t be too late for us?

The proposed model is right for Nigeria. The system will leverage existing ambulances and hospitals, bringing the public and private sectors together to ensure free access to citizens at the point of care. State governments will own service delivery and be equipped to finance the system sustainably through health insurance schemes and funds for the vulnerable.

The new NHIA Act provides an opportunity for transformation by restructuring the delivery of emergency medical services and sustaining it through the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund. The NEMSAS mission statement is inspiring: To establish an ICT enabled Emergency Medical Service that is effective, efficient, timely and at no cost to the patient at the point of care, thereby increasing access to care, reducing mortality and morbidity rates and improving health care outcomes for all Nigeria.

The proposed model is right for Nigeria. The system will leverage existing ambulances and hospitals, bringing the public and private sectors together to ensure free access to citizens at the point of care. State governments will own service delivery and be equipped to finance the system sustainably through health insurance schemes and funds for the vulnerable. Most exciting for the booming technology sector, the system will require a robust technology and data strategy at its core to drive efficiency and impact. If implemented successfully, the programme will address multiple Sustainable Development Goals by saving as many as 1.2 million lives every year, creating job opportunities for paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), and fostering partnerships.

To our state Ministries of Health, NEMSAS presents an extraordinary opportunity to transform a long-overlooked but critical part of our healthcare system. While elections and new leadership can stall or even terminate programs like this, it can also be an opportunity to renew commitment to its success. Many are watching this space, ready to partner with you to move emergency medical services in Nigeria forward.

To you, dear reader, as you go to the polls this weekend, ask yourself which of the candidates has demonstrated that they will value your life? Vote in line with those sentiments, and then post-election, let’s be ready to hold them accountable.

Folake Owodunni is the co-founder and CEO of Emergency Response Africa (ERA), a healthcare technology company that is changing how medical emergencies are managed in Africa, beginning in Nigeria.

