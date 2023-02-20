The goal of a $4 trillion economy is a worthy one that could gear the generality of Nigerians towards a united objective.

I’ve been accused of writing articles that are too long, while our people are said not to like to read long writings.

Therefore I’ll only state the challenge here, and for the details I hope those in the incoming president and administration will get in touch for the HOW.

Nigeria Needs a $4 Trillion Economy Urgently

The problem is that a $400 billion economy is tiny for a country of 200 million people. Our GDP per capital is only $2.000; Brazil has a similar population and a $2 trillion economy. And it still struggles hugely with poverty, with a $10.000 per capita. Even with this amount, they are still seen as a poor country. A country is not poor when its per capita is at least $12.000. With our population size, anything under a $1 trillion economy leaves Nigeria as a very poor country. Modi, the Indian prime minister, announced the target of a $5 trillion economy for India by 2027. Nigeria needs a quantum leap in the size of its economy. This is not so easily to achieve, but it’s possible. It will require design, funding and governance. As a nation, we need a vision we can all believe in e.g. Vision 20,2020. Principal among the problems of the Buhari government is the failure or inability to clearly articulate its vision and the successes it recorded. As a nation, we need the power of faith, active consciousness, proactiveness, and high energy in the populace. The goal of a $4 trillion economy is a worthy one that could gear the generality of Nigerians towards a united objective. We need to raise the level of manufacturing in the economy from its present 16% to at least 25% of our GDP. Nigerians should feel empowered by the economy, which will encourage them to participate more actively in the vision. The government as led by the new president must therefore create an equal opportunity for all Nigerians to contribute to the growth of the economy. A motivation to build a $4 trillion economy is the desire to eliminate or at least reduce poverty. Education and health that are both affordable are key to building such a big economy. An educated and healthy Nigerian population will easily build a $4 trillion dollar economy. I hope the next president of Nigeria will incorporate this goal in his programme and vision for the country.

May Nigeria succeed and may all her haters live long to witness it.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev, Ukraine.

