It is pertinent that while Nigerians demand good governance, we need to inculcate a positive and healthy mindset to have an understanding that the success of a nation is not only about the government of the country and the politicians, it is also about the collective responsibility and general attitude of the people, about their roles in every serving government.

Basically, in most democratic dispensations, the politicians are usually to blame for every vice in those societies. In other words, the politicians are made the scapegoats, irrespective of the culpability of others. However, the concept of the scapegoat is rather a popular one, with its history originating from the Jewish Yom Kippur (a solemn and religious holiday of the Jews, when the Jewish community seeks to expiate their sins and achieve reconciliation with God).

A popular reading of the scapegoat can be gotten from the Bible in Leviticus 16: 7-10, where the high priest was to present two goats to the entrance of the Tent of Meeting, and was to cast lots to determine which amongst the two goats would be sacrificed as a offering for sins and which one would be sent into the wilderness as a scapegoat.

The term later evolved to mean one who is to be blamed for the sins of others. The Encyclopaedia of Social Psychology describes scapegoating as “the tendency to blame someone else for one’s problems.”

Nigeria is faced with security challenges, hiked prices, adulterated goods, poor services, corruption, lackadaisical attitude towards work, lack of maintenance, poor disposition towards properties and facilities owned by the government, indoctrination, loss of morals, and some other vices that rob a society from existing to its full and positive potentials.

In every small community, town, marketplace and institution replete with vices, it is the Nigerian politicians who are always held responsible for the failure and shortcomings; even those failings that should be well addressed by the ordinary citizen through the patriotic and nationalistic spirit.

Even when criticisms are offered, most of the critics do not do so in a democratic spirit to assist the government in the duty of governance. It seems oftentimes that the criticisms are made to simply make harsh and unfair judgements, especially when there’s little to criticise.

The mindset seems to proclaim: “we need criticisms for the decay around us (including personal decays), why not make Nigerian politicians the scapegoat?”

We have citizens who seem to neglect the fact that good governance comes hand-in-glove with the entire populace participating in the role of governance, through active participation in community organisations, which would help to achieve the goals of governance, and the shaping of public policies, through the paying of taxes and obedience to the laws of the land. Being altruistic and most importantly, not being tools for the spread of false information (especially in this era of social media where we can have nameless and faceless informants), that would undermine the government of the day, lead to tension and create anarchy.

The lesson is obvious. Stop criticising for the sake of it. Stop scapegoating politicians for fun. Be the change you want to see. It can be very rewarding.

A healthy mind is of great importance to a community and a sick mind is a danger to the community, because it does not just affect an individual, it contaminates and endangers all who come across it.

A famous quote by John F. Kennedy says: “And so my fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” We can assist our country wherever we find ourselves. Let’s not look principally for scapegoats. Let’s live a life of responsible citizenship. I would enjoin us to ponder on the benefits of altruism, true nationalism and patriotism, not just to our community, but to ourselves by sharing this ancient story:

A story was once told about a king who lived long ago in a country across the sea. He was a wise king and spared no efforts to teach his people good habits. He often said: “Nothing good can come to a nation whose people complain and expect others to fix their problems for them. The good things of life are given to those who take matters into their own hands.”

On a certain day, he placed a large stone on the road that led past his palace. Then he hid behind a hedge and waited to see what would happen.

First came a farmer with his wagon heavily loaded with grain, which he was taking to the mill to be ground. “Well, whoever saw such carelessness?” he said crossly, as he turned his team and drove around the stone. “Why don’t these lazy people have that rock taken from the road?” And so he went on complaining about the usefulness of others, but not touching the stone himself.

Soon afterwards, a young soldier came singing along the road. The long plume of his cap waved in the breeze, and a bright sword hung at his side. He was thinking of the wonderful bravery he would show in the war. The soldier did not see the stone, but struck his foot against it and went sprawling in the dust. He rose to his feet, shook the dust from his clothes, picked up his sword, and stormed angrily about the lazy people who had no sense than to leave such a huge rock on the road. He too, walked away, not once thinking that he might move it himself.

As the day passed, everyone who came by complained and whined because the stone lay on the road, but no one touched it.

At last, just at nightfall, the miller’s daughter came past. She was a hard-working girl and was very tired because she was busy all day at the mill. But she said to herself, “It is almost dark. Somebody may fall over this stone in the night and could be badly hurt. I will move it out of the way,”

So she tugged at the heavy stone. It was hard to move, but she pulled and pulled, and pushed, and lifted until at last, she moved it from its place. To her surprise, she found a box underneath. She lifted the box. It was heavy, for it was filled with something. Upon it was written: “This box belongs to the one who moves the stone.” She opened the lid, and found it was full of gold!

MacDonald Ebere, an expert in practical political philosophy, writes from Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.

