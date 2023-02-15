This is the lot of many a Nigerian today — getting basic needs is nearly impossible. We have all been pauperised by bad governance and bad government policies; or you have money and have no access to it — whether old or new notes, and everyone is crying in unison for help! As at early this week, and while people waited for the Supreme Court pronouncement on the issue, there was confusion over whether to spend old or new notes. In most cases, neither the old nor new notes are available.

No one can discountenance the disenchantment in the land. It is written all over the place; in our countenance; in our body language; in our action, or inaction. This time, almost eight years ago, there was excitement in the air; the joy of a new dawn, a new government, and a new direction in the certainty of a Buhari presidency. That government is on its way out; and instead of celebrating accomplishments hoped for, we are singing a dirge, while rendering tales of misery and desolation.

Such is the case of the man I encountered last Friday somewhere around the market, not too far from my neighbourhood. As I waited for my son to pick some fruits from the market, this man approached me and sought my help to buy medications prescribed by the doctor for his sick daughter. First, he made a disclosure, that he was not begging for money. As evidence, he showed me the ones he had been able to buy. As I made to go, not believing him, I saw him put his arms across his head in a mourning mood. To his surprise, I returned, drove him to the pharmacy and did the needful. I didn’t ask for details; but like everyone else, it is either the man did not have money, cash, or could not retrieve what he had in the bank. Or the ATM/POS would not discharge cash for lack of network signals.

As we all know, some bank branches have been shut down and so there are limited places to complain. A few days back, I used my Zenith Bank ATM in a filling station. The transaction declined, got reversed, but still my money had been deducted without it being returned into my account. Because it happened at the beginning of the weekend, there was nowhere to take my case to. Even now, the crowds in a few branches of the bank open are thick. That bank is Zenith, which unfortunately is at the zenith of the woes of Nigerians.

A colleague sent some money from a GTBank account to my UBA account. One week and counting, we still can’t trace the money. The money is probably still “travelling” from Lagos to Abuja, the two most consequential cities in Nigeria, one as commercial capital and the other as political capital of the country, where both of us live. Where else do things work?

The economic woes triggered by government itself have merely compounded an already bad situation. Insecurity has continued unabated. An acquittance who went home, to a border town in Katsina State, told me how bad the situation in his part of the state is. He said the locals are arming themselves to defend their communities and every night is a nightmare because of gunshots and counter-gun shots between bandits and local vigilante groups.

Our concern is the government’s reluctance to alter a policy that is hurting us all, and obviously not working well, no matter the good intention. So far, all entreaties and interventions have not eased the sufferings of the people. You wonder what would have happened if there had not been an extension beyond the 30th of January. Yet, there is no cash in the CBN vault. And don’t get me wrong; I have no problem with the policy. I only want it effectively implemented.

Our representatives, the lawmakers are not united and decisive about the issue, and as such cannot prevail on the president and CBN governor. Instead, they are playing politics with the problems. When push comes to shove, the lawmakers have the influence, “connection” and access to available new notes. Those who have the money to buy votes for self-perpetuation (the politicians) are hoarding it, while others are complaining and asking for extensions to the acceptability of the old banknotes. Still, others are a bit comfortable with the arrangement. Yet, there is anguish and frustration in the land. Meanwhile the economy is in bad shape, there are low sales for the vulnerable market people who survive from hand to mouth.

As such, I was not surprised about a recent attack and the killing of vigilante members in the state. In early February, 102 members of YanSakai, a vigilante group in the Yargoje forest of Bakori Local Government Area in Katsina State were killed by bandits. The killings affected communities like Guga, Kakumi, Kandarawa and Jargaba, according to a PREMIUM TIMES report. The only offence of the people was their attempts to defend their means of economic survival, and retrieve their rustled cattle. In addition to their bereavement, imagine what the families are going through with the lack of cash everywhere.

From the economic to social disorders, the political outlook is not inspiring. Political violence permeates the landscape, and many have lost their lives daring to be different and hold contrary political beliefs. At the Labour Party mega rally over the past weekend, Peter Obi’s supporters were attacked by thugs, while voters are being threatened to either vote for a particular candidate or face the music.

The Buhari presidency is winding down. There is no reason to believe the conspiracy of tenure elongation. However, unlike eight years back when people were hopeful and enthusiastic, people are generally lukewarm now. There is anger, hunger and suffering. Nigerians are daily assaulted and inundated with less than humane policies, and there is no genuine effort to cushion associated hardships.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has just told a bewildered nation that elections will not hold in 240 polling units in 28 states of the federation. “There are 240 polling units without registered voters spread across 28 states and the FCT. They range from one polling unit to 12 polling units in each state and the FCT, except Taraba and Imo states with 34 and 38 polling units respectively. No new registrants chose the polling units and no voters indicated interest to transfer to them during the last continuous voter registration, mainly for SECURITY reasons. This means that no elections will hold in these polling units”, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu said early this week.

The story will be told of how a supposed people-inspired government came in a blaze of glory and exited in ignominy, leaving misery, tears, pains and economic turbulence in its trail.

We are however consoled that election will hold, so we can start on a new slate. Thankfully, almost all the security agencies are committed to free and fair elections and a smooth transition. Last week, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor reiterated the readiness of the security forces to support the president in his avowed determination to, in the least, exit with a legacy of transparent elections, while defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria. Ditto with IGP Usman Baba.

Zainab Suleiman Okino is Editorial Board chair of Blueprint Newspaper and a syndicated columnist. She can be reached via zainabokino@gmail.com.

