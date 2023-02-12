If you don’t know that we have entered the days that Jesus prophesied about, please do so now. Those days were hidden but have now been revealed. St Augustine once said, “the last days are hidden so that everyday may be regarded”. The days prophesied by Jesus in Matthew 24:12 have now come upon us, Jesus said, “Because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold”. The love of many have gone beyond waxing cold; it has frozen up.

Everyone with a spiritual eye was shocked by the strange and audacious display of Satanic worship at the recently completed, “Global Award Ceremony” in America, which I’m not going to name. I assume we all know what I’m talking about. Well, I am not surprised, given my insatiable appetite for knowledge through voracious and constant consumption of books and materials, practices that have always enlightened me about the reality of the days we are living in. But truth be told, what has just happened is a meagre foretaste of many much worse days ahead of the world. The prophecies of yesterday are the headlines of today’s news. For the carnal and compromised community in the church, nothing serious has really happened in America, outside of the ordinary.

Apostle Paul made things very clear for us in his words to the Corinthians in 1 Corinthians 2:14, “For the natural man does not understand the things of the Spirit for they are foolishness to him neither can he know them because they are spiritually discerned”. It takes the eye of the spirit to decode and decrypt the happenings in our world.

If you are a true follower of Jesus, and your heart is deeply rooted in scriptures, you should continue to water the garden of your love for Christ, by spending time in consistent prayers and the study of the word. There is no other alternative to strength in this untoward, evil, and adulterous generation. In the coming days, you could see and hear things that are packaged by hell to weaken you. Immerse yourself in the word and in prayers. You could hear about the falling away of trusted leaders. Immerse yourself in the word and in prayers. You could even be disappointed by trusted believers, in the way they relate with you. Don’t be weakened. Walk in love. Immerse yourself in prayers and in the study of the word.

Please bear in mind that we are still battling with probably much worse challenges in the African continent, where many of the so called Christians in our nations have either fallen away completely or left their first love in pursuit of Satan-inspired new age teachings and several doctrines of demons. They will boldly and confidently defend their heresies on social media, without any form of restraint.

A couple of days back, a notable preacher in America was expressing his sadness and frustration at the rate that Christians in America are falling over themselves to attend concerts that are hosted by wild secular female artists who dance seductively with different parts of their bodies, to the delight of their audiences. The man of God was reeling with pain and regret at how much compromise has filled the hearts of many Christians in America. He went further to mention cases where even some worship leaders take up front seats in many of these secular concerts, paying whooping sums to secure their tickets to watch highly demonised secular concerts.

A couple of days before his outburst, another notable preacher in America publicly released an unbelievable research finding, published by one of America’s leading research groups, Banner, that about 40 million people have now left Christianity in America. Of this number, the Banner Group mentioned that about 20 million have become atheists, agnostics and free thinkers, while the rest have switched to other religions. These statistics are actually the fewest of the ones available at my disposal. Through my personal study efforts, I have compiled many more detailed reports and findings about the challenges facing the church in these last days, and why believers need to build up capacity and strength, individually and collaboratively.

Please bear in mind that we are still battling with probably much worse challenges in the African continent, where many of the so called Christians in our nations have either fallen away completely or left their first love in pursuit of Satan-inspired new age teachings and several doctrines of demons. They will boldly and confidently defend their heresies on social media, without any form of restraint. They will blatantly attack the inerrancy and integrity of scriptures, given the slightest opportunity. They will promote encounters upon encounters, riding on the glowing results from these encounters to relegate the supremacy of the written word. Coupled with this is the explosion of false and occultic preachers all over Africa with huge cult following and widespread endorsements from well respected leaders in the church.

Those days are now here. It is a season requiring deep and unalloyed commitment to constant prayers, praying in the spirit and the continuous study of God’s word. There are no other alternatives. The coming days will prove the depth of your love for the Jesus you have sung about. This is not a moment for fear, but the season of faith, absolute faith in the precious son of God and in His eternal words.

If you don’t know that we have entered the days that Jesus prophesied about, please do so now. Those days were hidden but have now been revealed. St Augustine once said, “the last days are hidden so that everyday may be regarded”. The days prophesied by Jesus in Matthew 24:12 have now come upon us, Jesus said, “Because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold”. The love of many have gone beyond waxing cold; it has frozen up. The days prophesied by Apostle Paul in 1 Timothy 4:1 have come upon us. Apostle Paul said, “for in the last days, many shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits and doctrines of demons”.

Those days are now here. It is a season requiring deep and unalloyed commitment to constant prayers, praying in the spirit and the continuous study of God’s word. There are no other alternatives. The coming days will prove the depth of your love for the Jesus you have sung about. This is not a moment for fear, but the season of faith, absolute faith in the precious son of God and in His eternal words. Your faith will fail if you place it on people. It must be placed on the word. The word must be the foundation and the final authority over your life. Like I mentioned in one of my books, “the last days are not just about the evil of hell, (they are)…also an opportunity for the true church to rise up in glory and power. To be safe and secure, build on the word. Make the word your best ally. Make sure that whatever cannot be found in the word must never be found in your world!”

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

