How Nigeria Stands In Africa

Nigeria is truly the giant of Africa. This is not just in term of population where every fifth black African is a Nigerian. Our country also controls a lot of the economic force on the continent, with one-sixth of the continent’s total wealth belonging to Nigeria. In West Africa, Nigeria controls two-third of the region’s economy, even though there are 15 countries there. What is even more impressive is that Nigeria is playing a huge role as a big brother to all the countries of Africa:

Largest country in Africa by population Largest movie industry in Africa Largest democracy in Africa Richest Black man Richest African woman Largest rice mill in Africa Largest fertiliser plant in Africa Largest oil refinery in Africa Largest cement plant in Africa Largest music industry in Africa Fastest train in Africa Longest subsea gas pipeline in Africa Largest city by population Largest news network in Africa Largest pharmaceutical industry in Africa Fastest woman in Africa Longest concrete road in Africa Most streamed musicians in Africa Most awarded artist in Africa Most valuable tech startup in Africa Largest economy in Africa Most tribes in Africa Most languages in Africa Largest university in Africa by area Most accomplished writers in Africa

Nigeria Is Transforming Africa, Economically and Socially

In this segment of the article I’ll be using only one country Nigeria, to illustrate the huge big brother role over other African countries. Let’s examine the economic investment of Nigeria in Ghana. Nigeria is the number one investor country in Ghana, out of all African countries, followed by South Africa. A similar picture could be observed in most countries of the continent, where Nigeria is helping raise their economy through aggressive investments.

These are a list of a few Nigerian companies in Ghana.

Access Bank Ecobank Fidelity Bank GTBank Zenith Bank United Bank of Africa Globacom GiG logistics Silverbird Galleria Oando Dangote Cement Ovation magazine Flutterwave Plentiwaka Remx Capital Venture Garden Multigate Solutions Sendbox Software Bento Technologies Instant Payment Solutions Scientellect DNA Diagnostic Centre Eastern Quarries Ltd. De Simone Ltd Love Simon Series Supermaritime Gh. Ltd. Harley Reed Management Training Monolo Plant Ltd. Shopadollar Speed Technologies Ltd. Waltergates Ltd. Zomatek Engineering Ltd. AB Bumps Ltd.

Nigeria Controls the Entertainment Industry In Africa

I recently saw the article below on the internet, which further proves the place of Nigeria in the music and entertainment industry of Africa and beyond.

“A Nigerian singer Rema has surpassed 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He joins fellow Nigerian singer CKay as the second African artist to accomplish this milestone.

In October of 2021, CKay became the first African artist to garner over 30 million monthly listeners on the popular music streaming platform. The Edo state born musician from Benin-City, Nigeria is doing incredibly well.”

Here are the Top 10 Spotify monthly listeners in Africa.

1) Rema – 20.1 million – Nigeria

2) Burna Boy – 18.7 million – Nigeria

3) Tems – 15.4 million – Nigeria

4) Ckay – 15.3 million – Nigeria

5) Wizkid – 8.8 million – Nigeria

6) Fireboy – 7.8 million – Nigeria

7) Soolking – 7.3 million – Algeria

8) Oxlade – 5.4 million – Nigeria

9) Mr Eazi – 5.07 million – Nigeria

10) Amaarae – 5.05 million – Ghana

Apart from economic influence, the cultural and social impact of Nigeria on Africa is much stronger than the economic impact. Nigeria’s music industry is pulling up their contemporaries all over Africa. The same thing can be said of the movie industry; it’s so big that even in French speaking African countries, and the Nigerian accent or even pidgin could be heard from the locals. Simply put, Nigeria is the United States of America of Africa. Let’s therefore stop denigrating our country for Christ’s sake.

Nigeria’s Influence Cuts Across All Spheres of Life In Africa

A Cameroonian brother recently called to thank me for putting out all the positive information and statistics on Nigeria. According to him, Nigeria is the only reference point for the black man. Otherwise, only North African countries will be there to talk about, which would have further cemented the notion that black peoples can never amount to anything in life. If you point to South Africa, they’ll tell you it was built by Whites. But to have so many Nigerians accomplished so much in all spheres is encouraging to our fellow Africans.

Another brother from East Africa told me that in most countries in East Africa, the most successful and richest people are normally Indians or Arabs, making them to think that they don’t belong even in their own country. So when they, the black Africans in East Africa began to see how comfortable Nigerians are with being the best, they are now bold to challenge the Arabs and Indians in their countries.

The chat below helps illustrates this dominant role of Nigeria and Nigerians in all areas of endeavours, especially when it’s seen in comparison to other countries of the continent.

1) Richest man in Africa and richest black man in the world – Aliko Dangote – Nigerian: $18.3 billion.

2) Richest woman in Africa – Folorunsho Alakija – Nigerian: $1 billion.

3) Richest male footballer in Africa – Samuel Eto’o – Cameroonian: $95 million.

4) Richest female footballer in Africa – Asisat Oshoala – Nigerian: $3 million.

5) Richest pastor in Africa – Bishop David Oyedipo – Nigerian: $200 million.

6) Richest male musician – Youssou N’Dour – Senegalese: $140 million.

7) Richest female musician in Africa – Asa – Nigerian: $28 million

8) Richest Comedian in Africa – Trevor Noah – South African: $100 million

8) Richest leader in Africa – Mohammed VI of Morocco – Moroccan: $10 billion

9) Richest doctor in Africa – Ambrose Bryant Chukwueloka Orjiako – Nigerian: $1.2 billion

10) Richest lawyer in Africa – Adewale Tinubu – Nigerian: $700 million

11) Richest Basketballer in Africa – Hakeem Olajuwon – Nigerian: $300 million

12) Richest stock exchange in Africa – Johannesburg stock exchange – South Africa: $1.3 trillion

13) Richest African nation by nominal GDP – Nigeria: $610 billion

14) Richest city in Africa – Lagos: $210 billion

15) Richest UFC fighter in Africa – Kamaru Usman – Nigerian: $3 million

16) Richest boxer in Africa – Anthony Joshua – Nigerian: $80 million

17) Richest DJ in Africa – DJ black coffee – South African: $60 million

18) Richest female DJ in Africa – DJ Cuppy – Nigerian: $3.5 million

19) Richest actress in Africa – Charlize Theron – South Africa: $160 million

20) Richest music producer in Africa – Don Jazzy – Nigerian: $18.5 million

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev, Ukraine.

