In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of all creation — may He extol the Messenger in the highest company of Angels and send His peace and blessings upon him — likewise upon his family, Companions, and true followers.

Dear brothers and sisters! As you know, condemnations continued to pour in from across the Arab and Islamic worlds over the burning of a copy of the Qur’an, Islam’s noble book, by a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, under the protection of police and with permission from the Sweden government, burnt a copy of the Qur’an outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia condemned the Swedish authorities for allowing the far-right politician to burn the Qur’an. In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry affirmed that “the kingdom’s firm position calling for the importance of spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence, and rejecting hatred and extremism.”

Also the Muslims Ummah worldwide condemned the deeply disrespectful act of burning the Qur’an.

As has been reported, a far-right politician, Rasmus Paludan set fire to a copy of the Muslim noble book in front of Turkey’s embassy in the Swedish capital. And he had been permitted by Swedish police to carry out the protest.

We know, freedom of expression is a fundamental part of their democracy. But what is legal is not necessarily appropriate. Burning books that are noble to billions is a deeply disrespectful act, we were outraged by the act. The act of blasphemy against the noble book has hurt and tarnished religious tolerance, freedom of expression must be exercised in a responsible manner.

Rasmus Paludan, who is a Swedish-Danish activist who has already been convicted for racist abuse, provoked rioting in Sweden last year when he went on a tour of the country and publicly burnt copies of the Qur’an.

Respected servants of Allah! Know that, the Noble Qur’an is the eternal miracle of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) because all the miracles of the Prophets, may Allah exalt their mention, ended with their death, except our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) whose miracle is still preserved. This everlasting miracle is The Book of Allah and His Revealed Speech that:

“Falsehood cannot approach it from before it or from behind it.” [Qur’an, 41:42]

Allah The Almighty also Confirms this fact, when He Says:

“And if any one of the polytheists seeks your protection, then grant him protection so that he may hear the Words of Allah.” [Qur’an, 9:6]

And:

“Those who remained behind will say when you set out toward the war booty to take it, ‘Let us follow you.’ They wish to change the Words of Allah.” [Qur’an, 48:15]

Those two verses prove that the Qur’an is the Words and Speech of Allah The Almighty that He Has Revealed to His Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Jabir Ibn Abdullah, may Allah be pleased with him, reported that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) used to invite people to Islam during the Hajj season and would say:

“Who are willing to give me asylum so that I can convey the Speech of my Lord, for the Quraish have prevented me from conveying the Speech of my Lord?” [At-Tirmidhi and Ahmad]

Hence, the Qur’an is the speech of Allah as unanimously agreed upon by all Muslims. This fact is supported by several logical and tangible evidences including the following:

• The polytheists (Mushriks) failed to produce a single verse, let alone a single surah (chapter), let alone a whole book like the Qur’an despite the fact that they were utterly determined and extremely motivated to oppose and falsify the call of the Prophet (Peace be upon him). Furthermore, we must remember that they were the masters of the Arabic language, in which the Qur’an was revealed. Certainly, this constitutes a definitive proof that the Qur’an is the speech of Allah the Lord of the worlds, not just that of humans.

• The Qur’an foretold many matters of the unseen and made several prophecies that were all fulfilled exactly as they were foretold. For example, the Persians defeated the Byzantines in one of their battles and the Qur’an recorded this defeat foretelling that the Byzantines would defeat the Persians within three to nine years and this is what actually happened. Allah the Exalted says:

“The Byzantines have been defeated in the nearest land. But they, after their defeat, will overcome, within three to nine years.” [Qur’an, 30:2-4]

• The Qur’an includes many miraculous scientific facts that were only discovered 14 centuries later. For example, the Qur’an told us about a barrier separating the salty water from the fresh water not to mix with each other. Allah the Exalted says:

“He Released the two seas, meeting (side by side); Between them is a barrier (so) neither of them transgresses.” [Qur’an, 55:19-20]

After about 14 centuries, modern science confirmed this scientific fact.

• When one reads the Book of Allah, he goes into a state of peace and tranquility unlike the human speeches or writings. Allah the Exalted says:

“Those who have believed and whose hearts are assured by the remembrance of Allah. Unquestionably, by the remembrance of Allah hearts are assured.” [Qur’an, 13:28]

• The Qur’an is also a cure and it expels the devils when it is recited. Allah The Almighty said:

“And We send down of the Qur’an that which is healing and mercy for the believers…” [Qur’an, 17:82]

Of course, it is almost impossible to list all the evidences that prove that the Qur’an is the speech of Allah in this article. However, we will conclude with the words of Al-Walid Ibn Al-Mughirah, who was one of the senior leaders of the polytheists of Quraish, about the Qur’an. He said:

“What can I say? Whether it is about prose or poetry, or the poems of the Jinns, I possess greater knowledge than any other man. By Allah! The words spoken by this man cannot be compared with any of the others. By Allah, his words possess a charming sweetness and a particular beauty. The branches of his speech are laden with fruit while its roots are firmly entrenched in the soil from whence it proceeds. It is superior to all other discourses, and it is not possible for any other discourse to show it in poor light. For a surety it will conquer anything that comes under its own influence!” [Al-Hakim and Al-Baihaqi]

This is the Qur’an, the speech of Allah that has been challenging humankind and proving its inability to produce something to its effect as to its eloquence, wise judgments and authentic news.

The challenge is still raised, and the inability of mankind to face that challenge remains. Thus, the Noble Qur’an will remain the everlasting Argument of Allah The Almighty against all opponents and disbelievers.

Dear brothers and sisters! Maurice Bucaille was born to a French parent and, like his family, he grew up a Christian. After his secondary education, he joined Faculty of Medicine, France University. Later, he became the most renowned and cleverest surgeon ever in modern France, but a story from the Noble Qur’an happened to change his life completely.

France is known for its unique interest in archeology and heritage. When French Socialist President François Mitterrand assumed power in 1981, France asked Egypt, late in the 80s, for the mummy of Egypt’s pharaoh so that it would conduct a string of monumental and processing experiments. Actually the body of Egypt’s most notorious tyrant was transferred to France, and, strangely, the French president and his minister,s as well as senior officials in the country lined up near the plane carrying the pharaoh’s body and bowed down to him as if he were still alive! After the ceremonies of the royal-like reception to Egypt’s pharaoh were over, the tyrant’s mummy was carried nearly in the same red carpet reception way he received. Then the mummy was transferred to a special wing at the French Monuments Centre, and renowned archeologists, surgeons and anatomists started to conduct a study on this mummy in an attempt to delve into its mysteries. The senior surgeon and the scientist in charge of the study on this mummy of the Pharaoh was Professor Maurice Bucaille. While the processors were busy carrying out restoration to the mummy, their head (Maurice Bucaille) was thinking otherwise. He was trying to discover how this Pharaoh died when, late at night, he concluded his final analyses. The remains of the salt stuck in his body was a shining evidence that he had drowned and that his body was retrieved from the sea swiftly after he drowned; it was also obvious that they rushed to mummify his body so that his body would remain intact!! But Maurice Bucaille puzzled over a question: How did this body — to the exclusion of other mummified bodies of other ancient Egyptians — remain that intact although it was recovered from the sea? Maurice was busy conducting a final report while thinking as to whether the pharaoh’s body was recovered from the sea and mummified immediately after he drowned. But one of his company whispered in his ear, saying:

“There is no need to rush about this issue, since the Muslims say that this Pharaoh did drown.”

At first, he vehemently rejected this and did not believe it, citing that such a discovery would be reached only through sophisticated, modern and accurate computers. Another one accompanying him surprised him more when he told him that the Muslim’s Qur’an in which they believe, narrates the story that says he drowned and that his body remained intact even after he drowned. He got more surprised and kept on asking: “Where did the Muslim’s Qur’an quote these data from while the mummy was not discovered until 1898, i.e. about 200 years only, given that the Qur’an has been recited by Muslims for over 1400 years, and given also that until a few decades ago the entire mankind including Muslims did not know that the ancient Egyptians had mummified their pharaohs?

Maurice Bucaille stayed up all this night gazing at Pharaoh’s body, thinking deeply of what his fellow researcher told him about the Muslim’s Qur’an explicitly establishing that this body was recovered after drowning, while the Christian’s Gospel (Matthew and Luca) narrated only the story of Pharaoh when he was chasing Prophet Musa (Peace be upon him) without mentioning the fate of his body at all. “Is it believable that Muhammad (Peace be upon him) knew about this over 1,000 years ago while I have only just known it?” he thought.

Maurice spent a sleepless night, and asked for a version of the Torah. But it only furthered Bucaille’s astonishment; since even Torah did not narrate that the body was recovered and remained intact due to the processing and restoration, which it did undergo.

France sent back the mummy to Egypt in a splendid glass coffin. But, since he knew about the story circulated by Muslims on the intactness of this body, he decided to pack his baggage and travel to Saudi Arabia where a world’s medical conference happened to be held with a galaxy of Muslim anatomists attending.

There, he told them about his discovery, i.e. that Pharaoh’s body was kept intact, even after he drowned. One of the conferees opened the Noble Qur’an and read out the verse in which Allah Almighty said:

“So today We will (safely) deliver you with your body that you may be a sign to the ones succeeding you; and surely many among mankind are indeed heedless of Our signs.” [Surah Yunus: 92]

In his excitement, he stood before the attendants and loudly said:

“I have converted to Islam and believed in this Qur’an.”

Back to France, Maurice Bucaille spent 10 years conducting a study as to how far the recently scientific facts match that mentioned in the Noble Qur’an, trying to reassure himself that the Qur’an has never contradicted with any single scientific fact, so that he eventually came up with the conclusion that Allah Almighty said of the Qur’an:

“Untruth does not come up to it before (Literally: between its two hands) it nor from behind it; a successive sending down from (One) Ever-Wise, Ever-Praiseworthy.”

He came up with a earth shaking book on the Noble Qur’an which jolted the entire Western states, with the title of the book reading, The Bible, The Qur’an and Science, The Holy Scriptures Examined In The Light Of Modern Knowledge.

The book sold out and even hundreds of thousands of it were translated from French to Arabic, English, Indonesian, Persian, Turkish and German, extending to include nearly all East and West bookstores; one has come to see it with any Egyptian, Moroccan or Gulf person in the US.

In the preface of his book, Maurice Bucaille said:

“These scientific areas which Qur’an established to the exclusion of other Scriptures filled me with deep surprise early on, since it never struck my mind to see such a large amount of scientific issues in such a variable and accurate way that they are a mirror image of what has recently been discovered in a book which has existed for more than 13 centuries.!!

The Bible, The Qur’an and Science, The Holy Scriptures Examined In The Light Of Modern Knowledge was such a marvelous piece of writing that, in the year 1988, the French Academy awarded him its prize in history.

Respected brothers and sisters! The study confirms that the Noble Qur’an is the only book in the entire world transmitted to us as revealed since 14 centuries, contrary to other distorted books. We can say with entire certainty that the oldest book we have today with no change or modification is Qur’an, and there is no book in the world which versions are identical but Qur’an.

He who studies and contemplates the Qur’an verses, notices that it is a divine book. Each verse witnesses that it is from Allah the Almighty. Here are some examples:

1. The most beautiful names witness the truth of Qur’an: Allah the Almighty is the Strong one, the Exalted in Might, the most Merciful, the Supreme and Irresistible, the one that forgives again and again, the Sovereign, the Holy One, the Exalted in Might… To prove that this Book is from Allah, it must tell us about these characters. The name of Allah is repeated 2699 times, this word is the most repeated in the Qur’an!! Look to this divine text:

“He is Allah, (other than Whom) there is no god except He. He is The King, The Superb Holy, The Peace, (i.e., The Giver of Peace) The Supreme Believer, (i.e., The Giver of Belief) The Supremely Hegemonic, The Ever-Mighty, The Superb Potentate, The Supremely Proud. (i.e., The Justly Proud) All Extolment be to Allah above whatever they associate (with Him).” [Surah Al-Hashr :23]

Can people say something so?

2. Logically speaking, to accept any book as revealed from Allah, it must be coherent itself, not contradictory. Qur’an has this character, we find no contradiction, yet if we ask about it we find one answer not several as in the other books that are distorted.

3. The divine book must be totally correct in terms of scientific facts. Qur’an has this character that we can’t find in other books. The scientific proof is all theses writings confirming that the Books of other religions are in contradiction with the new science, full of legends. Whereas, the Qur’an is full of scientific facts that conform to new science and this is a proof on Qur’an truth.

4. The Qur’an story witness the truth of Qur’an: if we consider the Qur’an stories, we find that this Book is from Allah and not from a man narrating his suffering, pains and problems as in other distorted books! For example, in Prophet Musa’s (Moses) story, Allah the Almighty speaks to His Prophet after that the magicians threw, they bewitched the eyes of the people:

“We said (to Musa), “Do not fear (anything); surely you (yourself) are the most exalted.” [Surah Ta-Ha: 68]

Look to the word ‘’We said”, such a style is not to be found in any other book. Qur’an is full of such word which proves that it is the word of Allah and not of a man narrating a story as he sees and lives!

5. A divine book must clearly and simply answer all questions. Qur’an does so, we’re never confused with it, as it explains everything, it gives us details about everything whether it’s about past, present or future. When all the books fail giving information about death moment, Qur’an precisely describes it. Let’s consider this situation of any unfair:

“And if you could see, as the unjust (people) are in the perplexities of death and the Angels are stretching out their hands. “Get yourselves out! Today you are recompensed with the torment of degradation for what you were saying against Allah other than the truth, and you used to wax proud against His signs.” [Surah Al-An’am :93]

Please, in which book can we find such accurate description of death moment?!

6. No book in all the world can convince its followers that it is from Allah except Qur’an! If we ask followers of any religion if they’re convinced that their book is from Allah, we will find that most of them are not, especially researchers among them. For instance, the researcher Ehrman confirms it in his book, and thousands other researchers believe that the Bible is a human book. Whereas if we ask any Muslim in the world, he will surly say that he believes that Qur’an is Allah’s Book, and that each word in it is from Allah. This is the case with more than thousand million Muslims except some that are accustomed to imitate the west in everything.

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of all creation; may Allah extol the mention of our noble Prophet Muhammad in the highest company of Angels, bless him and give him peace and security―and his family, his Companions and all those who follow him correctly and sincerely until the establishment of the Hour.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com or +2348038289761.

