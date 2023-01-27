The candidates are telling us that they know the problems and are promising to deliver solutions to these. This is simply not good enough… Going through the manifestoes of the presidential candidates, what we see is a long list of the problems and an affirmation that they will all be solved. There is very little on the modalities that would be used to solve them, the resources required, milestones and processes.

Yesterday, I participated in the Annual Trust Dialogue on the theme of interrogating the 2023 presidential agenda. In his opening remarks, the chair of the occasion, John Cardinal Onaiyekan expressed the strong view that we must be optimistic that positive change is possible and that indeed the time has come to do things differently, with millions of young Nigerians ready to perform their civic duty. Therefore, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the state must ensure that they do the needful to ensure that riggers are kept out of the ring and the choices of citizens are respected.

One issue of concern that was debated at the event was the introduction of the new naira notes at a critical period of election-related tension. The worst part of the policy move is that the Central Bank simply does not have enough of the new currency to swap for the old notes, as such markets and indeed the economy are likely to collapse at a time when elections are to be organised. Many have wondered what the intention of the government is in trying to instigate a national crisis at election time. Are there other plans we are not aware of?

I made the point that the presidential agenda for Nigeria had been set since the time of the Jonathan administration. That Nigeria has continued to face an existential crisis due to the three core maladies of insecurity, corruption and an economic crisis, which have all been allowed to deepen and fester to the level where the corporate existence of the country is at risk. Jonathan promised a breath of fresh air for the country and he was elected for this but failed to deliver. The disappointment with the performance of the Jonathan regime created an opening for serial contender for the presidency, Muhammadu Buhari, to make promises he could also not deliver on. He received the mandate but has woefully failed to perform to expectation almost eight years on the job. His failure is a massive disappointment for the country because there was very high expectation that he had the character, integrity and grit to deliver. It turned out that Nigerians knew him less than they thought.

This is what sets the stage for the 2023 presidential agenda. The candidates are telling us that they know the problems and are promising to deliver solutions to these. This is simply not good enough. The real issue is that Nigeria desperately needs a president with a sound vision of the way forward and the capacity and integrity to perform to our expectations. Going through the manifestoes of the presidential candidates, what we see is a long list of the problems and an affirmation that they will all be solved. There is very little on the modalities that would be used to solve them, the resources required, milestones and processes.

All the candidates, for example, promise to successfully combat corruption. This is good. But the question is: how will they do this? Let’s first note that corruption is an illicit activity, not just in the statutes but as expressly addressed even in the Constitution. We know two things about corruption that have served as structural constraints to those who have tried to fight it. First, the entire public service system is configured to engage in massive corruption and hide their tracks. I have not heard the candidates explain how they will reconfigure the public service to serve the public, rather than themselves. The second thing we know is that the majority of party barons are in politics to create openings for themselves to access public resources for their personal aggrandisement. I have not heard the candidates express their visions of how they will combat corruption, while surrounded by an entourage that is in politics precisely for the purpose of engaging in corruption.

For these promises to make sense, there is need to address how all these would be financed in a context in which the Nigerian state is almost bankrupt. As these are only a small part of a very long list of “to do” promises, what are the priorities in terms of things that could be addressed immediately and which other ones would need to be set aside for future programming?

I have looked at how some of the presidential candidates have explained how they will combat insecurity in their manifestoes. The APC, PDP, LP, NNPP, PRP and YPP have all promised to:

Better equip the armed forces and police Massively increase the number of service personnel Improve professionalism of security forces Implement community and state policing Build the capacity of the Nigerian police Provide improved training and training facilities Construct adequate housing for security staff etc.

This is an obvious wishlist for addressing the problems. For these promises to make sense, there is need to address how all these would be financed in a context in which the Nigerian state is almost bankrupt. As these are only a small part of a very long list of “to do” promises, what are the priorities in terms of things that could be addressed immediately and which other ones would need to be set aside for future programming? How would the National Assembly be persuaded to pass the necessary legislation involved? These are the issues that the people need to know to make an assessment about which candidate is the most convincing in translating their wishlist into concrete action?

The other issue that virtually all the candidates have made promises on is in diversifying the economy, industrialising the economy, embarking on the pathway of the digital economy and transforming agriculture to feed the nation and export processed agricultural products. I love all these ideas but I know that in previous electoral cycles, the same promises were made with nothing to show at the end of the day.

Some participants at the event raised serious concerns about the establishment of the state police. They argued that state governors have virtually all become dictators in their states, with no respect for the separation of powers between the executive, legislature and judiciary. Giving them state police could therefore be a license for them to detain and jail all their political opponents, thereby increasing insecurity and ultimately destroying the democratic system itself.

In his opening remarks, the chair of Daily Trust wondered whether all the words we are hearing from the candidates are not words of desperados for power, rather than democrats seeking to deepen our democracy. There are certainly many desperados but our task as citizens is to sift through the candidates and identify those with the democratic ethos who also have the competence, strength and integrity to take the country forward.

A professor of Political Science and development consultant/expert, Jibrin Ibrahim is a Senior Fellow of the Centre for Democracy and Development, and Chair of the Editorial Board of PREMIUM TIMES.

