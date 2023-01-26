From the very beginning of its response against the pandemic, China has always taken responsible policies on a science-based and targeted approach, by putting people and their lives above all else, and by adapting measures dynamically and proactively. It has been proved and widely recognised that China’s COVID response policies over the past three years have realised the goal of achieving the best results at the least cost.

As per the PREMIUM TIMES editorial, I would like to share my views on this. I think the editorial is not as true as it is and out of date, as well as meaningless, because the infection peak arising from the adaptation policy on COVID-19 has passed.

China is a responsible major country in fighting against COVID-19. From the very beginning of its response against the pandemic, China has always taken responsible policies on a science-based and targeted approach, by putting people and their lives above all else, and by adapting measures dynamically and proactively. It has been proved and widely recognised that China’s COVID response policies over the past three years have realised the goal of achieving the best results at the least cost. Since COVID-19 began, China has actively participated in the international response. China shared the genome sequence of the virus at the earliest opportunity, making important contributions to the drug and vaccine research around the world. The competent authorities in China have kept regular communications with the WHO, carried out dialogues with partner countries to exchange technical experience, and shared information in a timely, open and transparent manner in accordance with the law, aiming at an early global victory over the pandemic. Meanwhile, to strengthen global defences, China has provided anti-pandemic materials to 153 countries and 15 international organisations, sent medical expert groups to 34 countries, and offered over 2.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organisations.

Adaptation is the key characteristic of China’s policy against COVID-19. In the last quarter of 2022, China adapted and refined its response policies, in line with a changed landscape of viral contagion. This shift is science-based, timely and necessary. It fully took into account the much less pathogenic and deadly status of the globally spreading Omicron variant, as well as the progress that China’s treatment, testing and vaccination capacity was steadily on the rise, and concentrated its response from stemming infection to caring for health and preventing severe cases. According to this adaptation, people infected with coronavirus will no longer be quarantined and their close contacts will no longer be traced. Moreover, China is one step closer to fully opening to the outside world, as domestic and foreign airlines will operate scheduled passenger flights, with limits on flights no longer applicable, including closed management, nucleic acid testing, and quarantine measures.

Countries adjusting their COVID policies would invariably go through a period of adaptation. China is no exception. However, China’s current COVID situation on the whole remains predictable and under control, as many cities have gone through the peak. This adaptation by China is also important from a strategic and long-term perspective, for effectively coordinating the COVID response with economic and social development. American, British, German and other foreign chambers of commerce in China commend this downgrade adaptation, noting that this will clear the way for resumption of people-to-people exchanges and business travels, and enhance foreign investors’ confidence in the Chinese market.

Du Sheng is the director of Section of Politics and Publicity, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

EDITOR’s Note: The Editorial Board of PREMIUM TIMES stands by its editorial and all the issues raised therein.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

