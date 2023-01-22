Why don’t you join me to pray for this precious Nigerian family in the United States against which Satan has recently launched an attack. It so happened that one of its daughters woke up one morning to demand a change of gender. She vowed to reconstruct herself by cutting off her breasts and switching to a man, otherwise she would take her own life. As we speak, the shattered Christian parents have not been able to avert this doom. Their precious daughter has carried through her desire; she went through a medical procedure to reconfigure her gender. Prayers are now ongoing!

If there is ever a generation that is at the centre stage of attack by the kingdom of darkness, it is our present one. It is an all round demonic onslaught, and our children are one of the primary targets. It was one of my favourite Christian author, Dr Erwin Lutzer, who recently said, “Christian parents no longer raise their children, culture does”. Beneath the fine linen of culture is the lethal influence of social media and the internet world, two prominent avenues that have for the most part shaped the minds and worldviews of many of our children. In 2019, James Emery White wrote an article that was titled, “Five Things We Now Know the Online World Is Doing to Us That Has Never Been Done to Us Before”. In this article, James Emery White said and I quote, “Technology facilitates cultural changes more quickly than anyone could imagine”.

In a nut shell, parents, and I am referring to Christian parents, are now at full blown war with the forces of darkness, most of whom are now working through the sinister fabrics of culture and technology to destroy the future, and potentially, the eternal destinies of our children. Do you want me to tell you a very hard truth? Satan has always fallen in love with young people, children or youths, for one singular purpose which was accurately captured by a Satan incarnate himself — Adolf Hitler. Hitler was once quoted as saying, “He alone, who owns the youth, gains the future”. Nothing can be more accurate.

Thus, there is now a well calculated and tactically masterminded plan by the kingdom of darkness to capture and ruin the destinies of Christian children and youths through the pollution and capturing of their minds with satanic and demonic vices of transgenderism, same-sex marriage, diverse forms of sexual immorality and prostitution. My assignment today is very simple, to awaken the sleeping giants in the minds and hearts of Christian parents. We must go back to the word of God and to the serious business of praying for our children. Whatever captures your children captures your future. The days of apathetic Christianity are long over. We are at war, and our primary battlefield is now in the minds of our children. That is where Satan and his end time agents of destruction are playing their games. They are using AI (Artificial Intelligence) to sexualie cartoons and video games. They are corrupting the educational curricula of many schools at all levels. They are constructing and developing ads and contents that redefine the biblical concept of marriage. They are force-feeding our children with hell-induced contents to brain wash them into rebelling against God and the church.

According to Dr Lutzer’s recent account of what is now playing out against our children and the youths alike, “these agents of darkness are poised to attack every form of decency, sacredness, or normal sexual relations. They have started to confuse children by awakening in them sexual desires that are reserved for adults just to utterly destroy any concept of the traditional family. Also, in 2003, Tammy Bruce, a renowned writer noted that, “the reason these agents of darkness seek to sexualize and destroy children is that it guarantees control of future generations and ultimately deal a final blow to family, faith, tradition, decency and judgement”

I’ve got so much to say, given the plethora of statistics and information at my disposal on this global pandemic of attack on our children. But I will reserve the rest to a more suitable time. I will have to end this discourse by setting your heart on fire, the fire of kingdom responsibility. The time for casual and easy going Christianity is over. If you are a parent, a Christian parent for that matter, wake up. Seat with your children and teach them the word. Drag them to church. Pray with them and for them. The Bible enjoins us to “train up our children”, not to “train up an adult”. If you don’t hold them down now in the word while they are kids, you won’t be able to do it again when they become adults. There is no other remedy to this satanic onslaught except the power of prayer and the word. We are not fighting a physical war.

This battle is purely spiritual, the battle to rescue our children from an impending moral and faith collapse. The church is now the last barrier against a total breakdown of sexual sanity in today’s culture. None of us is immune. It is a matter of taking active and proactive spiritual and parental responsibility so that the forces of darkness will not prevail over the souls of our children. I pray for you today that your family and your children will not be part of the statistics of depravity, sodomy, sexual confusion and gender reconfiguration in Jesus mighty name.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

