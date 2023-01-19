….the fight against public corruption requires that the administration of criminal justice system in Nigeria should be strengthened at both the federal and subnational levels to protect whistle-blowers and expedite the process of conviction of courtroom-indicted corrupt persons, as a deterrent to other ‘infected’ minds. Do you agree with these?

Public corruption and its near-acceptance as a norm are major social maladies in Nigeria. The wanton frittering and pilfering of public funds by Nigerian political office holders, high-ranking civil servants and government contractors create large-scale artificial scarcity and socioeconomic inequalities, while aggravating social tension. Sadly, this unacceptable attitude to taxpayers’ monies by a section of the elite, with little consequences, continues to lure many other Nigerians in their various fields of endeavour to steal.

However, the journey to reverse the palpable and long-drawn mistrust between government (at all levels) and the citizens of Nigeria would begin by demonstrating financial prudence, transparency, accountability and overall integrity in public governance. This lack of trust is occasioned majorly by corruption, such that all occupiers of government seats (elected and appointed) are perceived as ‘dishonest’.

Whoever emerges our president in 2023 needs to do more than ensuring timely releases of funds to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for prompt prosecution of corrupt cases/persons. Nigeria’s next Chief Executive must creatively devise means to prevent acts of malfeasance in public offices, as well as the endemic and audacious display of wasteful attitudes by government officials (elected and appointed). Furthermore, the fight against public corruption requires that the administration of criminal justice system in Nigeria should be strengthened at both the federal and subnational levels to protect whistle-blowers and expedite the process of conviction of courtroom-indicted corrupt persons, as a deterrent to other ‘infected’ minds. Do you agree with these?

I strongly agree b. I agree c. I disagree d. I strongly disagree

Adetolu Ademujimi is a medical doctor, author, reformer, coach and public policy expert who wrote in from Akure, Nigeria. Email: ademujimi@yahoo.co.uk; Twitter: @toluademujimi; Instagram: @adetoluademujimi; Linkedin: @adetolu ademujimi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

