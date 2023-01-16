…for anyone thinking about their children, the long-term is palpable every single time you look into your child’s eyes. For it is not about ourselves that we are creating these scenarios, which we hope will provoke and inspire; it is for them. But the foundation has to be laid by us. What we do today, what we already did yesterday, and what we will do tomorrow will all combine to shape the Nigeria of 2060.

An independent Nigeria hobbles into another year, turning 63. With elections around the corner, a rare opportunity has come for citizens to make their voice heard, casting a ballot for someone who will, in their eyes, lead Nigeria on a path of improvement. It is no longer news that Nigeria is facing a number of existential challenges, including unprecedented security threats, declining oil revenue, separatist agitations, large scale youth unemployment, growing crime rates, a wave of migration and brain drain, and severely underfunded health and education systems.

What the future may unfold for Nigeria when it reaches 100 years of independence in 2060 and how will our action, and inaction, today shape the future we get?

Scenarios for the Citizens – Which “Land” Do We Want?

In Which Way Nigeria – Citizen Scenarios to 2060 (CS60), a cohort of 40+ Nigerian CSOs and international experts banded together to create four scenarios for the country – Greenland, Land of Hustle, Land of Lost Hope and Bloodland.

Scenarios are not predictions, but are plausibly created “memories of the future”. These sketches provoke thought and inspire hope. We start with some fundamental questions:

What will a population of 400 million look like in 2050 and how would that strain social services and infrastructure?

What will Nigeria, post-oil, look like?

Are education and health – arguably the country’s two greatest public goods – seeing enough investment?

Would the role of women change? Will women do better than just a 4% representation in political office?

will the exodus of talent continue, leaving Nigeria’s brain drained?

The Finnish company, Capful, used its proprietary tool to map all of the inputs received from the experts to create the most plausible options for the country. A very brief overview of each scenario follows:

Land of Hustle (On the Way)

Growth is high but unequal. Government stresses free enterprise and neoliberal economic policies. Nigeria’s knowledge economy is based on deep and extensive partnership between universities and businesses.

Primary and secondary education are free and accessible. Energy generation is gradually getting close to addressing national demand.

Nigerian identity and cohesion are strong, especially within the growing middle class. The legislature supports the engagement of citizens, and the people trust public institutions. Governance is accountable and transparent.

Population rise is controlled. Cities are inclusive, resilient and professionally planned. Neoliberal policies result in a focus on the middle class, with many poor and uneducated people left on the fringes of society.

Greenland (Turning a Corner)

Nigeria’s economic model promotes inclusive growth, a circular economy, and sustainable development. Nigeria succeeds in transitioning to green energy. Growth is driven by enterprise, community and industrialisation.

Equal access to primary and secondary education exists, but access to higher education remains unequal. Internet penetration is high. Energy access is universal and reliable with strong private sector involvement.

Rushing laws and regulations create resistance when different interest groups and powerful individuals worry about losing their power or privileges. People trust the institutions, and no-one is above the law.

High growth contributes to rapid urbanisation, emphasising infrastructure, services and highlighting insufficient housing.

Land of Lost Hope (the Slow Descent)

There is industrial activity, but it is not diverse or advanced. Poverty remains high and there are no livelihoods for everyone.

Primary school is free and compulsory, but a significant number of children are not in school. Internet penetration remains unequal. The energy sector is characterised by poor service and low availability and reliability. Electrification remains at 60% of the population.

Governance is democratic, but the law is not respected, while favouritism and corruption are widespread. There is no real engagement with citizens and discontent is common. Politics are divisive and people have lost their belief in Nigeria.

The is a high increase in the population, whilst enormous brain drain breaks down services. There is total chaos, sprawls without end, pollution, confrontation, privatisation and division.

In this scenario, the slide towards neglect and ruin continues. The population increases unabated. There is no thought of curbing the growth of the cities. Education is abandoned: teachers remain largely on strike, and when when working, they have little option but to dole out good grades to the highest bidders.

Bloodland (Into the Abyss)

There is relatively high but unequal growth based on lax regulation, extraction (partly due to the lack of sustainability regulations) and investments from authoritarian countries. Development only occurs in sectors funding the central government in preferred regions.

Large China-style infrastructure projects are undertaken with supporting Chinese investments. Mild improvements are implemented in education, with no significant impact on the quality and access to schooling. Private institutions provide for the rich.

Irregularities in elections and worsening divides result in a civil war and later an authoritarian military dictatorship. Global ideological shifts support this, as democracy is no longer considered as attractive as before. Separatism and insurgency are widespread.

There is rapid urbanisation and stress on services, insufficient housing and services. Many megacities arise. Slums and insecurity become common. Most can’t afford apartments.

Any hope, lost or otherwise, is gone and the country just descends into civil war.

What Role Do Each of Us Play In This?

There is no shortage of talent, good will and perseverance in Nigeria. The challenges are immense though, with the vast majority of citizens fighting fires on a daily basis. Thinking of the long-term seems luxurious – it partially is. However, for anyone thinking about their children, the long-term is palpable every single time you look into your child’s eyes. For it is not about ourselves that we are creating these scenarios, which we hope will provoke and inspire; it is for them. But the foundation has to be laid by us. What we do today, what we already did yesterday, and what we will do tomorrow will all combine to shape the Nigeria of 2060.

How can we right this ship and move it in the right direction? It starts every morning in the mirror and requires the persistence and perseverance that comes from within. One thing that the scenarios make clear is that the quality and integrity of the 2023 elections will go a long way in shaping the trajectory and future of the country.

Chukwumerije Okereke is the Director of the Centre for Climate Change and Development at AE-Funai University and a co-initiator with Richard Dion of Which Way Nigeria – Citizen Scenarios to 2060.

