A N77 trillion debt is a huge burden to bequeath one’s successor. Yet, this is the current size of the nation’s debt ― and it will be much bigger by the time the incumbent federal government hands over in March. And for better or worse, it will set the limits to what will be possible for the incoming federal government. Monies appropriated to service the debt will be funds denied other projects, including for financing the reforms necessary to drive the increases in domestic productivity that are so crucial to the economy’s long-term wellbeing. Another problem is that the much slower economic growth that a debt burden this large will result in will make both servicing and repayment ever more onerous.

These latter possibilities were part of the worries expressed years back by those who were alarmed by the Buhari government’s debt bulimia. At the head of those who dismissed these worries, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, Federal Minister of Works and Housing, launched broadsides against the sense and sensibilities of the Obasanjo administration’s decision, as part of the debt cancellation deal with the Paris Club, to pay US$12.4 billion, representing regularisation of debt service and payment arrears of US$6.3 billion, plus a balance of US$6.1 billion, in order to “obtain a debt cancellation estimated at US$18 billion (including moratorium interest) representing an overall cancellation of about 60% of its debt to the Paris Club of around US$ 30 billion”.

It did not matter that Nigeria obtained its first sovereign credit rating following her exiting from the Paris Club debt. Nor that this rating was critical to securing subsequent borrowing. There is nothing wrong with debt, as far as the Buhari government is concerned. Especially when the administration’s solution to Nigeria’s innumerable problems is to throw other people’s money at them. But, as bankers never cease to remind would-be borrowers, other people’s money carry a cost. Which is why bankers insist on “bankable projects”: i.e. projects which because they meet a market need, and generate healthy cash flows. The Buhari administration did not pretend that its projects were “bankable”. Indeed its poster rail project was ticketing below cost. The ability to spend appeared to be its only goal.

Unsurprisingly, its main argument was that the nation’s gross domestic product was more than large enough to carry whatever debt the government could contract ― now piffling by this metric. It did not seem to matter to the administration’s bean counters that no banker lends against its clients’ net worth. Cash flows. Cash flows. Cash flows. This is all that matters. Because there was no cash flow from any of the projects supported by the Buhari administration’s borrowing binge, its successor is now being invited to consider pawning the family heirlooms.

The immediate challenge for the next government is to stabilise the economy. This might require selling some of what remains of the national bequest. But it counsels against further provision by government of services which the private sector may provide more cost-effectively. Removing risks from across the economy that currently make it difficult to attract and retain private investment is the whole point of the transition of the economy to one whose engine is led by the private sector. Along with the makeover of the civil service from goods/service provider to regulator. The easiest place to kick-start this makeover is to take a chainsaw to red tape. The Oronsaye Committee report was all about cutting the cost of governance by adjusting its structures. Cutting red tape is all about reducing the cost and processes involved in all interfaces between businesses and individuals on one hand, and those adjusted governance structures on the other.

And at the very least, from 29 March, government agencies must include a schedule of the costs to and benefits to be derived from every project as part of the authorisation and financing process. If we had this process in place over the last eight years, the Buhari government may have realised that other peoples’ money, especially, carries costs (some of it inter-generational). And that benefits from projects thus financed must, at a minimum, cover such costs.

