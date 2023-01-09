This is an introductory section of this teaching on altars. If you don’t have an altar, it’s time to present your hearts to God, receive Jesus and be saved, and organise your life. You must have a daily devotion with God. You must meet with God everyday in a physical location, and also in your hearts wherever you go. The altar is where things are altered. It is the highest medium of relationship with God. Men with thriving altars can never fail in life.

Around the last six weeks of the year 2022, I began to seek the Lord on His mind for us in the year 2023. I wanted to know the spiritual temperature of the next year, like I always do. And then the Holy Spirit began to speak to me about ALTARS. Specifically, that the church must enter into a new realm of building and sustaining altars. Basically, from a New Testament perspective, our altars are our prayer and study relationships with God from our hearts. The altar of a New Testament believer is not necessarily a physical location, although that may be necessary for personal devotion. Basically, we are mobile altars; our bodies are the temples of the Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 6:19).

He now dwells in our hearts (1 Corinthians 3:16). In the Old Testament, the people related to God on the basis of physical altars, physical images and platforms that consisted of different types of materials, bronze, wood, gold and stones, among others. God took the matters of altars very seriously. It was a matter of life and death. Success and failure depended on it; poverty and prosperity depended on it; blessings or curses depended on it. In the Old Testament, the altar was the highest medium of relationship with God or with the devil. Here are some of the evidences of the role of altars in the Bible.

Seven days you shall make atonement for the altar and sanctify it. And the altar shall be most holy. Whatever touches the altar must be holy. – Exodus 29:37. You shall anoint the altar of the burnt offering and all its utensils, and consecrate the altar. The altar shall be most holy. – Exodus 40:10. Then Noah built an altar to the Lord, and took of every clean animal and of every clean bird, and offered burnt offerings on the altar. – Genesis 8:20. “You shall make an altar of acacia wood, five cubits long and five cubits wide, the altar shall be square, and its height shall be three cubits. – Exodus 27:1. A fire shall always be burning on the altar; it shall never go out. – Leviticus 6-13. Fools and blind! For which is greater, the gift or the altar that sanctifies the gift? – Matthew 23-19.

In 2023, you must prioritise holiness, sanctification and purity. This will consecrate your altar and make you to experience God's presence at all times: "Seven days you shall make atonement for the altar and sanctify it. And the altar shall be most holy. Whatever touches the altar must be holy." – Exodus 29:37.

I want to announce to you that this New Year is the year for men of altars, believers who take their fellowship and devotion with God, in prayers and in the study of the word, extremely seriously. For today, we want to look at the characteristics of an altar. We are going to look at the above scriptures for our answers:

The altar is a place of holiness: In 2023, you must prioritise holiness, sanctification and purity. This will consecrate your altar and make you to experience God’s presence at all times: “Seven days you shall make atonement for the altar and sanctify it. And the altar shall be most holy. Whatever touches the altar must be holy.” – Exodus 29:37. You shall anoint the altar of the burnt offering and all its utensils, and consecrate the altar. The altar shall be most holy. – Exodus 40:10. The altar is a place of sacrifice. Look at Romans 12:1-3. On a daily basis, you must crucify your flesh; you must offer God a robust sacrifice of praise; and you must give to the people of God and to the work of God sacrificially, as God helps you. “Then Noah built an altar to the Lord, and took of every clean animal and of every clean bird, and offered burnt offerings on the altar”. – Genesis 8:20.

In the Bible, the altar is made of different materials; wood, stone, bronze and gold. Each of these materials has significant meanings. Some are combustible. Some are not. The one with the lowest quality is wood. It can easily burn. This means that you must develop your heart and make it tender in 2023. This can be done by exposing yourself to the study of the true word of God, and by also doing the word. This will make your conscience to be tender and receptive to the voice of God and the needs of men. “You shall make an altar of acacia wood, five cubits long and five cubits wide, the altar shall be square, and its height shall be three cubits. – Exodus 27:1.

The altar is a place of fire, “A fire shall always be burning on the altar; it shall never go out. – Leviticus 6. Fire in the New Testament is the symbol of the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:1). In other words, your personal altar cannot function outside of the ministry of the Holy Spirit. This generation is gradually sweeping out the Holy Spirit from our churches.

On the other hand, gold is the best of the above materials. When fire is applied to gold, it purifies it and brings out the quality in it. This speaks to the need to allow God to prune us in 2023. It speaks to the Godly character of being correctible. Finding out God’s agenda in every situation and allowing God to prune us till we become as fine as gold.

The altar is a place of fire, "A fire shall always be burning on the altar; it shall never go out. – Leviticus 6. Fire in the New Testament is the symbol of the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:1). In other words, your personal altar cannot function outside of the ministry of the Holy Spirit. This generation is gradually sweeping out the Holy Spirit from our churches. It is now more about resources, stage planning, marketing, church apps, all of which are not bad if the place of the Holy Spirit is not compromised. You must partner with the Holy Spirit this year and make him the foundation and engine room of your altar. His fire must not go out. The altar is superior to gifts (Fools and blind! For which is greater, the gift or the altar that sanctifies the gift? – Matthew 23-19). Gifts here from a New Testament standpoint refers to the gifts of the Holy Spirit; gifts of healings, miracles, prophecies and co., according to 1 Corinthians 12:8. Basically, what this means is that your relationship and fellowship with God must be prioritised above gifts. Sadly, this generation does otherwise. It is a generation madly in love with supernatural gifts. Gifts are crucial. We need them. Paul said that we should covet earnestly the best gifts (1 Corinthians 12:31). But gifts are secondary to relationship. Jesus said it. It is the altar that sanctifies the gift. You have to follow pastors who put emphasis on relationship with God than on miracles and results.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

