…our next President in 2023 should engender policies that would encourage the federal, state and local governments to attract massive private sector participation in various productive sectors as a sustainable employment-generation strategy for Nigerians within the productive age group. On the other hand, the needless and unsustainable creation of more Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for job provision should be discouraged because it creates more problems that it attempts to solve.

A forecast of the unemployment rate in Nigeria published by www.statista.com states that, “in 2022, the unemployment rate in Nigeria is estimated to reach 33%”. This alarming figure places unemployment as a chief disruptor of social order and factor in the growing insecurity in the land. However, resolving this complex problem requires a multi-faceted strategy that includes the enhancement of private sector investments (industries, corporations etc.) in all areas of comparative advantage in each of the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), empowerment of graduates and non-graduates with requisite career-building and entrepreneurial “knowledge and skills”, provision of grants and interest-free loans to business/enterprise starters and other creative initiatives. The reduction of unemployment should not continue via the flawed approach of overburdening the Civil Service at the federal, state and local government levels with a needless number of workers and creation of new Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

According to the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reform, the Federal Government currently has about 720,000 public servants on its payroll with a huge financial expectation of N3.88 trillion (according to the 2022 budget estimates) for their salaries, allowances and other emoluments. Yet, drawing from a PUNCH newspaper publication of 22nd December, 2022, “the Senate has proposed the establishment of 376 new agencies and institutions despite moves by the Federal Government to restructure the public service in line with the Steve Oronsaye Committee Report on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commission”.

No doubt, gainful employment of the youths would significantly reduce social vices in Nigeria. Consequently, our next President in 2023 should engender policies that would encourage the federal, state and local governments to attract massive private sector participation in various productive sectors as a sustainable employment-generation strategy for Nigerians within the productive age group. On the other hand, the needless and unsustainable creation of more Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for job provision should be discouraged because it creates more problems that it attempts to solve.

I strongly agree b. I agree c. I disagree d. I strongly disagree

Adetolu Ademujimi is a medical doctor, author, reformer, coach and public policy expert who wrote in from Akure, Nigeria. Email: ademujimi@yahoo.co.uk; Twitter: @toluademujimi; Instagram: @adetoluademujimi; Linkedin: @adetolu ademujimi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

