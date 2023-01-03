Despite the erosion of his support base, Mr Atiku Abubakar remains a strong candidate for the Nigerian presidency, next February – one of the top three contenders. However, his pathway to victory has become more complicated and blurred due to circumstances somewhat beyond his control. His supporters recently circulated figures that positively projected him as formidable and positioned to secure a second position, which places him at an advantage to overrun the ruling party in the likely event of a runoff. However some of the numbers are more speculative than factual.

President Buhari’s record of abysmal performance remains another cumbersome baggage on the shoulders of Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). Even if it successfully navigates the problematic reputation of its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it will be tough to sell its programme to the public as a continuation of Buhari’s agenda and policies. Nigerians are already outraged and cannot wait for the administration to wind down. It will be recalled that the ruling party’s victory in 2019 was only narrow, indicating its limited level of public acceptance. Before now, many people were confident that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win any other election conducted in the country, especially after they won in Edo and Osun States. However, PDP’s current posture may differ from what was initially projected.

PDP Jettisoned Zoning To Favour Atiku

Zoning and power rotation between the Southern and Northern parts of the country remain contentious issues in Nigerian politics. After eight years under President Buhari, a Northern Muslim, many people expected that the appropriate thing would be to get a Southern Christian to succeed him. Governors came together and agreed to support such a candidate. However, the opposite became the case in the PDP with the emergence of Atiku, after one of the frontline contestants, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, withdrew from the contest. Although the party argued that it decided to jettison zoning in order to get a candidate who would likely win the election for it, that argument did not go down well with many party leaders from the Southern part of the country, especially the governors. They saw it as a betrayal of their collective agreement that power should shift to the South. This sparked off an intra-party conflict, which the party is finding difficult to resolve.

Lingering Disagreement With G5 Governors Was An Avoidable Distraction

Five of the PDP governors, led by a former presidential aspirant and governor of Rivers State, constituted themselves into a pressure group known as the G5, to make some demands in exchange for their continued support of the presidential candidate. Part of their demands include the resignation of the party Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to pave the way for inclusion and balance. They insist that it is unfair for a Northerner to hold the presidential ticket of the party, while another Northerner remains the Chairman of the party. Till date, that stalemate has not been resolved, despite several meetings. Rather, the situation appears to have deteriorated, leading to public exchanges that have weakened the party’s cohesion. One of the aggrieved governors has reportedly endorsed an opposition candidate, and others will likely follow suit. Recently, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, sealed the building housing the campaign headquarters of Abubakar Atiku in the state. The optics of this lingering controversy on the presidential campaign of the PDP, as well as the local politics in these five states, does not look good. These governors’ indecisiveness or lack of support may weaken Atiku’s chances of clinching the presidency. These states were the party’s strongholds in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

There are speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari may be more favourably disposed to supporting Mr Atiku Abubakar than his party’s candidate. Those familiar with the president’s ‘body language’ insist that he is uncomfortable with the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by his party. Furthermore, the PDP candidate is Fulani, and President Buhari does not hide the fact that he wants to be seen as fiercely loyal to his ethnic group.

President Buhari’s Support Could Be An Inhibitor Rather Than A Catalyst To Atiku’s Aspiration

There are speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari may be more favourably disposed to supporting Mr Atiku Abubakar than his party’s candidate. Those familiar with the president’s ‘body language’ insist that he is uncomfortable with the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by his party. Furthermore, the PDP candidate is Fulani, and President Buhari does not hide the fact that he wants to be seen as fiercely loyal to his ethnic group. However, the whole idea that a Northern Fulani Muslim is attempting to succeed his fellow Muslim Fulani does not sit well with many Nigerians, especially the minority nationalities, as well as Christians across the country. That perception could work against the PDP candidate and diminish his prospects. However, Atiku continues to promise to do only one tenure and hand over to a Southern Christian. That promise does not resonate with Southern Christians, except for a few persons like the former Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara and his group.

Atiku Has A Broad Network But His Men Have Limited Patronage Capabilities

The former Vice President maintains broad popularity in Northern Nigeria, with a high voting population. That may be one of his advantages, as those who nominated him believe he will bring value to the ticket as the most suitable person to defeat the ruling party. He also enjoys friendships across the South. He is one of the few Nigeria alive who can boast of an active national political network. It is unclear how many votes these factors can bring to him, especially knowing that most of his key men are not currently in office and neither do they have the resources nor patronage capabilities to make this happen. There is also a limit to which he could depend on the Northern governors to ditch their presidential candidate for him because of the likely implications in their local support bases. Furthermore, some of the governors who are completing their tenures may be jostling for lucrative positions at the centre in the event of an APC victory.

The Emergence of Peter Obi Has Considerably Eroded Atiku’s Support Base

The resignation of Mr Peter Obi from the Peoples Democratic Party was, in many ways, a political hiccup. He was a former running mate of Mr Atiku in the 2019 elections. Many observers predict that the 2023 election would have been a done deal for the PDP if Obi had remained his running mate. Nigerians are sufficiently angry with the ruling party, and the duo offered hope until the former Anambra State governor decided to quit. His popularity is now on the rise across the country and has eaten into the traditional stronghold of the PDP, thereby eroding Mr Atiku’s support.

Although a residual support base exists for him in the South-South and South-East, and even in the North-Central, it however appears that Atiku will find it difficult to muscle the requisite 25% across these states. At least not with Peter Obi in the race and the determination of Nyesom Wike and his G5 colleagues to play the spoiler. The former Vice President is positioning to inherit President Buhari’s support base in the North. Yet, he lack the credentials to fit into that mould.

Kwankwaso and His NNPP Can Disrupt the Political Algorithm in the North-West

Another critical factor that cannot easily be ignored is the role of Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). He continues to enjoy support in Kano and Jigawa States and may become a potential disruptor of the political algorithm in the North-West. His presence on the ballot could alter the projection of votes for both the APC and PDP. Kano has a voting strength of 5,927,565, while Jigawa has 1,997,000 registered votes. If a majority of these votes go his way, they will equip him with much bargaining power, if a clear winner does not emerge in the first round of voting.

The Dent of Corruption On the Image of the Former Vice President Is Difficult To Erase

Corruption is not an uncommon feature of the reputation of the average Nigerian political elite. But a corrupt reputation seem to hover around Atiku’s politics, albeit usually. That reputation has been further complicated by how his former boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo, branded him as a thief who stole lots of public funds. Although he is said to be a wealthy businessman before venturing into politics, corruption continues to lurk over his political career. His critics point to the allegedly dubious privatisation programme he superintended that allowed him and his cronies to buy over juicy government properties at giveaway prizes, through proxies. However, this tag has given him the dent of a lifetime that has resisted media deodorisation.

Atiku Remains A Strong Candidate But the Pathway To His Victory Is Hazy

Despite the erosion of his support base, Mr Atiku Abubakar remains a strong candidate for the Nigerian presidency, next February – one of the top three contenders. However, his pathway to victory has become more complicated and blurred due to circumstances somewhat beyond his control. His supporters recently circulated figures that positively projected him as formidable and positioned to secure a second position, which places him at an advantage to overrun the ruling party in the likely event of a runoff. However some of the numbers are more speculative than factual. There is no evidence that he still retains the level of support indicated in that report. Although a residual support base exists for him in the South-South and South-East, and even in the North-Central, it however appears that Atiku will find it difficult to muscle the requisite 25% across these states. At least not with Peter Obi in the race and the determination of Nyesom Wike and his G5 colleagues to play the spoiler. The former Vice President is positioning to inherit President Buhari’s support base in the North. Yet, he lack the credentials to fit into that mould. The same features that disqualified him are the ones that endear him to many Nigerians. Time will tell whether these are political assets or liabilities.

Uche Igwe is a Visiting Fellow at Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). He can be reached on u.igwe@lse.ac.uk

