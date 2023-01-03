Yet, a loyal and loving son owes his father, if nothing else, one thing and one thing alone: the bitter truth… And that bitter truth is that his endorsement of Peter Obi is the biggest mistake that he has made ever since he came into politics in 1999 and it is nothing but an exercise in futility… Obi will not only lose woefully and may well be driven into fourth place but he may also lose his deposit and much more.

Something has clearly gone wrong.

Is it a spell, is it disinformation or is it delusion?

How our reverred and much-loved Baba Olusegun Obasanjo can speak in glowing terms about Peter and Datti amazes me.

The former is said to have invested state funds into his family business and ended up having secret bank accounts, as reported in the Padora Papers exposé.

The latter once openly proclaimed on the Senate floor, before he was deprieved of his mandate by the courts and unceremoniously asked to leave, that homosexual elements should be killed.

These are the pair that Obasanjo wants to foist on Nigerians?

No matter what anyone says about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu or Waziri Atiku Abubakar, neither have ever publicly expressed the desire to kill their fellow Nigerians purely on the grounds of their sexual preferences.

Neither is alleged to have persecuted Muslims and non-Catholic Christians in their states nor denied Pentecostal churches the right to buy land and build Churches when they were in public office.

As governor of his state, Asiwaju protected and prevented churches from being demolished, even when they were built on disputed land and he has been doing so for the past 20 years.

After he left power in Lagos State many churches were marked for demolition but he used his good offices with his numerous successor governors to stop this in the name of public interest and state security.

I can cite many examples of this and I know the churches he saved.

He did the same for many mosques as well.

He also granted more land to churches than any other governor in the history of Nigeria when he held power in Lagos State, which puts a lie to the suggestion that he wishes to Islamise our nation and that he supported NASFAT, the strong and pacifist Islamic revival movement in the South-West.

On his part, as governor of Adamawa State, Waziri ensured that a Christian took over from him, even though there was opposition to it from some Muslims in his state.

Peter Obi refuses to condemn the brutal killing and killers in the South-East known as unknown gunmen who kidnap and murder anyone and everyone including our security personnel. He refuses to condemn these barbaric creatures and cruel beasts because he says he does not know who they are.

Does this really make sense?

Evil is evil but Peter refuses to condemn this particular brand of it for reasons best known to himself.

Having fought so desperately and worked so hard for the unity of this country in the past and having been rightly described as one of the greatest heroes of our civil war, I am utterly baffled and flabbergasted at Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi, who perhaps just believes that the presidency ought to go to the South-East.

If that is the case, fair enough, and he is certainly entitled to his views and opinion but surely the South-East have better men to offer for the Presidency like Ugwuanyi, Umahi and others.

I respect and love Baba Obasanjo; I always will, and unlike others, I believe that his record in public office was extraordinary, unassailable and spectacular.

In my view, no-one can take that from him and it is a matter of public record.

Love him or hate him that is the truth.

He was not infallible and he was not an angel but he was a great and inspiring leader who brought Nigeria back from the brink as a civilian president.

That is my opinion and I will never shy away from saying so.

However, I think his rabid opposition to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is particularly misplaced, sad and unfortunate.

I also believe that it is rooted in something personal, which is deeper, darker and more sinister than mere politics and this saddens me deeply.

When it comes to Waziri Atiku, I think Baba Obasanjo still harbours a deep-set hatred and animosity for him for the undoubted atrocities he committed against him when he was president, and when the former was his vice.

Yet, surely in life and particularly as a Christian, there is a place for mercy and forgiveness.

Yet, whatever the real reasons that he dislikes these two men intensely and believes neither is fit to lead Nigeria, whether political or emotional, the endorsement of a featherweight like Peter Obi, who lacks any real experience of politics at the national level, and who simply cannot grasp the history or complexities of Nigerian politics, alongside his running mate, Datti, has, in my humble opinion, greatly diminished our father Baba Obasanjo and left him wide open to the kind of bashing and unprecedented criticism and insults he is receiving from all fronts.

Honestly, it pains me when I read what people are saying and writing about him since his latest letter, because I remain one of his most loyal and loving sons and I am very fond of him.

Yet, a loyal and loving son owes his father, if nothing else, one thing and one thing alone: the bitter truth.

And that bitter truth is that his endorsement of Peter Obi is the biggest mistake that he has made ever since he came into politics in 1999 and it is nothing but an exercise in futility.

Obi will not only lose woefully and may well be driven into fourth place but he may also lose his deposit and much more.

Femi Fani-Kayode is the Director of Special Media Projects, Special Media Operations and New Media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

