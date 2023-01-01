Wisdom is defined as God’s ways of doing things. When you are operating in divine wisdom, you will begin to talk, think and act like God would act in every situation of life. This was the kind of wisdom Apostle Paul was speaking about in 1 Corinthians 2:6-8: “Howbeit we speak wisdom among them that are perfect: yet not the wisdom of this world, nor of the princes of this world, that come to nought: but we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, even the hidden wisdom…

What wisdom is this that such mighty works are done through him. The spirit of wisdom is extremely crucial to our walk with God and our survival and influence on earth.

Let’s look at some of the impacts of wisdom in any life:

You cannot be an effective leader for God in any capacity without wisdom, which makes a man to be effective. Wisdom is the foundation of creativity, innovation and ingenuity. “I, wisdom, dwell with prudence, And find out knowledge of witty inventions” (Proverbs 8:12). Wisdom is the foundation of the passion for evangelism and soul winning. “He that wins a soul is wise” (Proverbs 11:30). Wisdom is the foundation of the fear of God: “only the wise fear God” (Proverbs 9:10). “A wise man feareth, and departeth from evil: But the fool rageth, and is confident” (Proverbs 14-16). Wisdom promotes a teachable heart and a heart that receives correction (Proverbs 17:10). Wisdom is the foundation of wealth and riches.” Riches and honour are with me; Yea, durable riches and righteousness” (Proverbs 8:18). Wisdom prolongs life. “Length of days is in her right hand; And in her left hand riches and honour” (Proverbs 3-16). A wise man does not go into adultery. He knows that it can kill him. Wisdom is the foundation of a healthy marriage, The Bible says that men should dwell with their wives in knowledge (1 Peter 3-7).

Wisdom comes primarily through the word of God, which is the wisdom of God on paper. If you don’t read the word, you can’t find wisdom. You have to be an ardent reader and doer of the word; why? The word of God is the wisdom of God in hard copy (1 Corinthians 1:24).

Wisdom is defined as God’s ways of doing things. When you are operating in divine wisdom, you will begin to talk, think and act like God would act in every situation of life. This was the kind of wisdom Apostle Paul was speaking about in 1 Corinthians 2:6-8: “Howbeit we speak wisdom among them that are perfect: yet not the wisdom of this world, nor of the princes of this world, that come to nought: but we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, even the hidden wisdom, which God ordained before the world unto our glory: which none of the princes of this world knew: for had they known it, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory”

The question now is: If wisdom does all of the above and many more, how do we receive wisdom? Wisdom can be received in five primary ways (among others):

Wisdom comes primarily through the word of God, which is the wisdom of God on paper. If you don’t read the word, you can’t find wisdom. You have to be an ardent reader and doer of the word; why? The word of God is the wisdom of God in hard copy (1 Corinthians 1:24). The fear of God. The Bible makes it clear; the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom; Proverbs 9:10. The spirit of wisdom can be imparted through the laying of hands – Deuteronomy 34:9. It can be imparted on us if we cry to God for it. Apostle Paul prayed for the Ephesian church; Ephesians 1:17 (that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him”. Also, Apostle James, in James 1:5, says, “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.” Wisdom can be caught by default discovery and commitment to God’s assignment: Exodus 35:31 (there is an allocation of wisdom to every assignment).

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

