On Tuesday 20 December when I paid Mummy Titi Agbalajobi a casual visit at home, one of her nieces was mildly cautioning her about the need to be mindful of the number of guests expected at her forthcoming 80th birthday anniversary party. Yet, this same niece felt the urge to remind the Sisi of the shindig of the invitation card for Lawyer, as they fondly hail my wife in that house. “How can I forget that?”, Mummy Agbalajobi snapped back, asserting immediately that “these are my treasured ones whose access card, nothing can make me forget. Professor Akanni knows that can’t happen and the wife knows”.

As she called me Professor Akanni, my mind immediately raced back to the fact that her late hubby, Femi Agbalajobi retired from the University of Ibadan as a professor of medical informatics, as he personally recounted in an interview he granted me as a National Concord reporter in 1991. Until his death, he remained one of the most visible and charismatic governorship aspirants with a large followership ever produced by Lagos State.

It was not for nothing that the bus stop near his house, long known as Amala Bus Stop, got renamed as Agbalajobi Bus Stop. But the first professor that Lagos State never had as a governor passed on to eternal glory suddenly in 1991, to the surprise of fans and foes alike. Yet, that didn’t terminate the visibility for the Agbalajobi name. The wife, Alhaja Simbiatu Titilola Agbalajobi has indomitably remained one of those hoisting the flag of the family till date. She has just attained the enviable age of 80 years, in spite of seemingly insurmountable vicissitudes, making us rally in solidarity with her, with gratitude to the Almighty Allah.

The only direct landlord or better still, landlady, I ever had, Mrs Bimpe Akanni Adio-Oduola, routinely bandied the name Sisi Titi for solution-based strategies and ideas for a long time. In 1991, an elderly friend of mine, who was a spokesperson for a textile manufacturing company, but who equally doubled as a farmer, prospected for a transaction with the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture. I sounded out my landlady on whether she could help. I was told that Sisi Titi would be our best bet, and she ended up easing an otherwise convoluted process. This enhanced my relevance to and strengthened my relationship with my elderly friend. This friendship continues till date to the glory of Allah and it has yielded multiple dividends for both of us.

Ever supportive of me till she died at the age of 49 in the year 2000, my landlady uniquely indulged me, to the extent that she allowed me to determine my annual rent in a Lagos State infested with Shylock devourers masquerading as landlords. I was away in England as a British Chevening scholar when she became terminally ill. Mummy Jide, as she was popularly called, did not fail to make her hubby appreciate her reckoning of Journalist Tunde (as I was referred to) as another son. She bore only boys. The hubby truthfully persisted in this recognition accorded to me for a long time, and complied with all the associated conditions, except the idea of Journalist Tunde determining his own rent. It appeared it was time to excuse me politely out of the apartment I rented in view of the inflationary trend in the country. I sensed that strongly and quickly resorted to Sisi Titi, who helped to contain the situation to my delight and asked me to go thank Chief Akanni. “Olohun de se oloruko kan ni yin bo ti e je pe ara oke ni e”, she had observed. I complied with the counsel.

Only Allah knew the “packaging” Sisi Titi had done for Journalist Tunde then. My relationship with Chief Akanni deepened so much that I was the only one in his company during the first visit as a prospective in-law to the family of the renowned media scholar and former editor of Daily Times, Femi Sonaike, whose daughter was set on marrying my late landlady’s first son, Jide.

A first rate public servant by any standard, the Tinubu administration in Lagos State which was distinguished by its headhunting of talents, appointed Alhaja Agbalajobi as a permanent secretary, enabling a round peg in a round hole with her appointment in the state’s Ministry of Agriculture, being a expert in fisheries. Team Agbalajobi took the Ministry to what has probably remained its most glorious days till date. Her retirement notwithdtanding, Alhaja Agbalajobi remains a leading expert in fisheries and fish farmer in Lagos State. Indeed, the Ministry still finds her indispensable for inclusion in many of its fisheries and general agricultural practice related programmes, especially public outings purposively intended to serve deserving members of the general public in Lagos State. Call it reaping from where she sowed and you won’t be wrong.

Relentlessly intolerant of complacency and committed to a better Nigeria free of corruption, Alhaja Agbalajobi sought and fashioned out partnerships with fellow-minded elites and senior citizens, to set up cells of anti-corruption groups in different private schools in Lagos State. Not given to doing things in half-measure, she joined her friends in engaging with the school children on the indispensability of accountability and transparency towards Nigeria’s greatness in future. As the effort began to make progress, it was decided that an energetic young man, Enwerem Chinedu, was signed on, who literally immersed himself in the precursor to national rebirth campaign. Chinedu drove the dream conceptualised by Alhaja Agbalajobi and her friends, and got better for it as the experience enabled him to apply for international fellowships and the likes. Chinedu now lives in the United States with his family.

Mummy Agbalajobi is however more given to philanthropy than other hobbies. Her house, ever bubbling and deserving of the Yoruba sobriquet, ‘ile alayo’ (home of happiness) is always some kind of rendezvous point for seekers of schools admission, jobs and other life-enhancing opportunities. Alhaja always finds it pleasurable connecting young persons to possible benefactors and beneficiaries alike. Not a few have found their relationship with the 80-year old fortuitous, with many people meeting there and wondering how they all have relationships with her without one ever mentioning it to the other until then.

All of these are in addition to the uncommon support, financial and in other forms, that this woman of faith dispenses, with some persons even taking a lot for granted that “Mummy must drop something, no how no how”, as city boys would rap. Together with friends similarly inclined, including a foremost finance expert and former Lagos State Commissioner and current Chair of the council of the Lagos State University of Education, Alhaja Sekinat Yusuf, as well as my wife, she set up a philanthropic organisation called Life of Hope Foundation. With this organisation, they have been able to generously share out various essentials to orphanages and such other centres.

How can I forget Mummy’s voluntary philanthropic intervention in the wedding of my foster daughter, Funmilayo Zainab Odesola in 2019? We had a modest budget but desired a decent and well secured venue for the event. None of venues that appeared suitable for our programme was priced below N500,000! The first mention of this matter to Mummy Agbalajobi solved the knotty matter. She promptly started making calls to the management of an estate masjid, with an “all amenities completed” hall for socials. Within minutes, an otherwise insurmountable task got neutralised. We had guests from within and outside Lagos, across all professional and social divides, and all had a good time with us. Alhamdulilah, it has remained a commendable union till date, obviously a beneficiary of the baarakah of the venue, which is a masjid. It was not for nothing that my late landlady always resorted to her for support on all manners of issues. More striking, perhaps, is the case of Mummy’s driver fondly called Alfa, who has remained a loyal domestic staff till date for about 30 years, even as we keep counting.

A pioneer staff of the Department of Fishery, which metamorphosed into the Ministry of Agriculture, Natural Resources, Trade and Industry, Alhaja Titilola Agbalajobi rose through ranks to the position of permanent secretary of what later came to be known as the Ministry of Agriculture and Co-operatives in 1992. In addition to being a distinguished pioneer member of the Governing Council of the NASFAT owned Fountain University, Osogbo, she has served in a number of other distinguished positions, including the Boards of Epe Boat Building Company; Urban Renewal Committee of Southwest Badagry; National Council of Agricultural Research; Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology, as well as the Fisheries Society of Nigeria. She is an alumnus of Methodist Girls High School, Federal School of Arts and Science, both in Lagos, as well as the University of Ibadan, where she met the love of her life. Alhaja is a profound and happy family martriarch sure to attract fervent prayers eternally from individuals, NASFAT and all. May her Allah keep showering on her His limitless favours and baarakah.

Tunde Akanni, associate professor of Journalism and pioneer director of Digital Media Research Centre (DMRC) at the Lagos State University, is also a member of the Promoters-in-Council of the University for Women in Africa (UFWA). He can be reached on Twitter via: @AkintundeAkanni

