The gospel that has been preached in our churches has not been fair to the African continent. It has left us in a beggarly state, waiting on God for things we could produce by and for ourselves. Our churches are full of people during work hours – morning, noon, evening – praying instead of being in the factories, libraries, laboratories, and facilitating economic growth. We need a shift in our message and in our pulpit.

Permit me to say here that I am by no means castigating the heroic men and women of God who have served God faithfully and brought the church to where it is today. While we thank God for them and their efforts, we must also know that our generation of believers has the responsibility to take the gospel a bit further. To conquer some more territories and expand the influence of the kingdom to a higher horizon.

It reminds me of the story of Moses and Joshua. While Moses did a wonderful job of liberating the children of God from Egypt with signs and wonders, God had a stunning message for Joshua, when they got to the land of Promise. God said to Joshua: no more miracles, it is time to build.

“Then the manna ceased on the day after they had eaten the produce of the land; and the children of Israel no longer had manna, but they ate the food of the land of Canaan that year.” Joshua 5:12

I see the same analogy with the body of Christ today. Our fathers of faith have done a great job of delivering our nations from the clutches of idolatry and witchcraft through signs and wonders. Today, however, a new generation must arise that will take their works further. This generation must rely less on signs and wonders but more on developing skills and building industries.

This generation must spend less time waiting for manna from heaven, but more time in the fields building and producing. Even though this generation still believes in the miracle working power of God, it must no longer wait for God to bring water from the rocks, but rather construct dams, water systems, subdue the power of the ocean, and thereby give glory to God almighty. As it was in the days of Moses and Joshua ,so it is in our day.

Therefore the messages coming from our altars must change. We must have a shift! “CHURCHSHIFT” is around the corner!! It is time for us to move on to our promised land!!! It’s time to begin to believe that with God on our side, we can build a prosperous nation and continent.

My brothers and sisters, prayers and faith in God do not negate professionalism and the dignity of labour. It is only the man who has done his best that qualifies to ask for God’s protection and blessings. This message must return to our pulpit.

Some would disagree, quoting Psalms 127:1-2?: “Unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain who build it; unless the Lord guards the city, the watchman stays awake in vain. 2 it is vain for you to rise up early, to sit up late, and to eat the bread of sorrows; for so He gives His beloved sleep.”

Well, it is true and I believe this scripture. God needs to bless the works of our hands, but you still need to do some work for God to bless it. You need to step out to build before God could bless what you are building. You need to guard the city before God could protect it for you.

However, in our own case, we no longer produce labourers, we would rather pray to God to send labourers to come and build our cities. We refuse to put guards on duty, we would rather pray for God’s protection.

Yet others might quote Daniel 4:17: “This decision is by the decree of the watchers, And the sentence by the word of the holy ones, In order that the living may know That the Most High rules in the kingdom of men, gives it to whomever He will, And sets over it the lowest of men”.

“Only God can save Nigeria”? Hmm, maybe… but not before we the citizens of this country have done our best to fix Nigeria. God indeed could show up, but we must first show good stewardship by taking good care of our land. We must prove to God that we have done all that depends on us. Then what we cannot do He would do for us.

We see that God rules in the affairs of men as a lesson to Nebuchadnezzar, who tried to remove God all together from his affairs. We must not fall into this trap, just like many nations in the world today. They are saying they don’t need God and everything depends on them only. No!!! In such cases, God would show up sooner or later to make them know that no one can bypass Him. We should however not seek to abdicate our duties to God, asking Him to come and do what we are supposed to do. We can’t ask God to come and fix our nation, while we have not done our absolute best. This ought not to be so!!!

“And we owe science to the combined energies of individual men of genius, rather than to any tendency to progress inherent in civilization”. – Chauncey Wright

Chauncey Wright is trying to tell us that nothing progresses by itself. In this he concurs with the great English scientist, Sir Isaac Newton who said there is no effect without a cause; if there is progress anywhere, it is because there have been people who worked for it, not just prayed for it. The earth is not supposed to be developed and civilised by prayers alone, the earth is supposed to be civilised by hard work, labour and diligence.

Now don’t get me wrong: prayer has its place but that is a topic for another day.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev, Ukraine.

