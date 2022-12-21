With new technology and faster ways of communicating being introduced everyday, PR has taken on new forms and methods. The vast power of the internet has opened doors for PR professionals, as they provide innovative and creative approaches to issues. In the past, the majority of the tools available for use were either through print or broadcast platforms, however these days, the merging of both analogue and digital forms have increased the chances of success.

Ranked as the most populous country and fastest growing economy in Africa, Nigeria’s image to the rest of the world is arguably not the most favourable and is in need of a remaking. Even so, the country is also home to one of the fastest growing PR industries in the world. Public Relations (PR) in Nigeria has gone through various stages in its history, from political propaganda in the late 1930s to the current professionalism era; as such it is safe to say that PR is growing rapidly in the country. Which, in turn, is leading to an increase in creative output that is comparable to any part of the world.

In the past few years, PR was often synonymous with political propaganda, misinformation and advertising due to how it was utilised and deployed. However, over the years the purpose of PR has become ever more defined, with its demand growing in tandem with the ascendant economy and competitive markets. New PR agencies are being established to meet the demand for services along these lines, which, in turn, has also increased the number of PR practitioners in Nigeria. In order to regulate these growing numbers and to prevent unethical practices, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) was established. Since then, anyone who wishes to practice PR in the country must be a registered member of the Institute. This requirement has provided its members with rules, regulations and a code of ethics that has given more weight to the industry’s credibility, while structuring the PR space.

With new technology and faster ways of communicating being introduced everyday, PR has taken on new forms and methods. The vast power of the internet has opened doors for PR professionals, as they provide innovative and creative approaches to issues. In the past, the majority of the tools available for use were either through print or broadcast platforms, however these days, the merging of both analogue and digital forms have increased the chances of success.

Having spoken to the President of NIPR, Mallam Muhktar Sirajo, on the efffect of such advancement, he says; “Actually, everything is now becoming digitised as a result of advancements in technological innovations. Almost every PR practitioner is now using digital media space or online media in addition to conventional/mainstream news outlets we are familiar within discharging their functions.”

As such, the content being created by PR professionals is evolving as well. By including these new avenues of communication, such as social media and websites, organisations are able to tap into a large pool of target audiences, while communicating in an engaging and timely manner with them. These new media tools allow for rapport to be maintained between organisations and their publics, while also strengthening their reputation in the digital landscape.

As the most active users of new technology, the youth carry the most weight when it comes to digital communication. As more people and organisations join these platforms, such as Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and others, it is imperative for PR professionals to stay on top of youth trends. Today, many youths spend the majority of their time online, either consuming or creating content. Often, spending so much time online influences the shift of the public attention to either public figures, events or organisations. As such, with these growing numbers, this segment of the public has become a large pool of engagement for PR practitioners. By remaining on top of these shifting and ever changing trends, industry professionals will be able to further evolve approaches for tackling issues that are experienced during the implementation of their strategies. The youth have become the driving force for exposure online and the success of any strategy is dependent on engagement with this segment of the public.

The PR space has changed since the times of Chief Bob Ogbuagu, one of the founding fathers of PR in Nigeria. What was once utilised as a strategy to further either political or governmental ambitions by using information in any way that would trigger a reaction, has now been redefined in the country. Today, the importance of PR is growing by the day. As more organisations are beginning to understand that the stance and attitudes of their public is essential to growth, the demand for professionals well versed in PR has led to a boost in the industry. From organisations allocating the necessary time and resources to departments that are focused solely on this part of their management, to institutes providing stability as well as training to both potential and established agents of the industry, the importance of PR is growing steadily in Nigeria.

Further quoting the President of NIPR, “Nicknamed as ‘image makers’, it is obvious that the need for PR experts will rise with the corresponding increase in the number organisations. Because these corporate entities including the media vehemently need the service of the PR practitioner who can sell the organisation to the public as well as protect and preserve its image.”

Not only that but the public perception of PR in Nigeria is changing as well, from the view that PR was all about publicity stunts and press releases, to a well respected profession that requires dedication and concentrated efforts to present information as accurately as possible.

Even with the improving reputation of the industry, there are still new challenges being faced everyday. The most concerning being the unethical practices of some PR professionals. Most of which is brought on by the ease of the internet, especially in the anonymity it provides. This allows for misinformation to spread in ways that is damaging to a public entity’s reputation. Not to forget as well that some practitioners do not endeavour to educate themselves and as such come up with repetitive strategies that also further strengthen the notion that PR is still all about publicity.

However, despite some of these drawbacks, the trajectory of PR is encouraging. With more PR agencies being established in the country, the standards of its practice has elevated and as such the information presented to public is becoming not only transparent but also more accurate. As more research and fact-checking methods are being implemented into practice, the trust and respect of the industry is improving. As further stated by the President of NIPR: “As a result, not only in Nigeria but globally, the PR success in (the) media space will largely depends on how well practitioners embrace and incorporate technology into practice”. In conclusion, it is safe to say that the future of PR and its practice in Nigeria is set for impressive growth.

Zaynab Abubakar El-Nafaty writes from Abuja. Email: zaynab.elnafaty@hotmail.com.

