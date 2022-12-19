Incorporating interventions that precisely consider SDoH into disease prevention programmes, health policy restructuring, and patient care delivery is not only cost-effective, it will save lives while eliminating the health inequities accounted for by pocket size, location, or education.

A recent New England Journal of Medicine publication suggests an increasing need to address health-related social needs. Evidence supports that social factors, such as a person’s education, employment status, income level, gender, and ethnicity, make up the social determinants of health (SDoH) and dramatically influence how healthy the person is or her overall quality of life, about 80–90% of the time. As a medical doctor and public health practitioner who cares for patients living with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic lung disease, and cancer, the direct relationship between the socio-economic position of patients and their health status is no surprise.

The World Health Organisation defines SDoH as “the non-medical factors or the conditions in which people are born, grow, work, live, and age, and the wider set of forces and systems shaping the conditions of daily life. These forces and systems include economic and development agendas, social norms, social policies, and political systems.” Patients who do not go beyond primary education have limited knowledge about preventive health practices or how to access quality health care when they need it, compared to their counterparts with higher levels of education. In addition, high earners and those who live close to an equipped health facility appear to have better health outcomes when faced with similar health challenges as low earners or those who live farther away from health facilities, irrespective of their level of education or health knowledge base. In addition, adults without health insurance are far less likely to receive preventive services for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease. They also have less access to recommended care and experience worse health outcomes than the insured. Therefore, tackling SDoH is expected to reduce global health inequities and lower health costs.

This article proposes four strategies to mitigate SDoH, especially as it relates to the care of NCDs in developing countries.

…better awareness of non-medical drivers, complemented by accurate data collection on SDoH by providers, governments, and community health organisations, is critical for patient stratification, targeted intervention, and overall improved quality of care for the populations they serve. In developing countries like Nigeria, the challenge lies in the inadequacy of standard assessment tools and unified patient health records.

First, there is no chance of addressing SDoH without reliable data for decision-making. Clinical treatment only contributes between 10% and 20% to health outcomes; this is insufficient for improved health and wellbeing. Thus, better awareness of non-medical drivers, complemented by accurate data collection on SDoH by providers, governments, and community health organisations, is critical for patient stratification, targeted intervention, and overall improved quality of care for the populations they serve. In developing countries like Nigeria, the challenge lies in the inadequacy of standard assessment tools and unified patient health records. The digital divide further hinders progress. Paper-based records are the norm in most health facilities, while electronic medical records are gaining traction in more urban settings. This complicates the integration or proper transfer of captured SDoH data among providers and health organisations.

Second, care must extend beyond the hospital to the community to give health-related social needs the attention they deserve. The Community Health Influencers, Promoters and Services (CHIPS) Programme established by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) in Nigeria is a great example. The government endorsed programme is currently being implemented in 19 of the 36 states and is innovatively structured to enable community residents to obtain essential primary health care services by bringing these services closer to households through home visits by CHIPS agents, especially in rural underserved communities. These agents form a part of their respective communities and are usually privy to information about the social needs of residents. Such data, if properly integrated, can inform community-focused policies and innovative preventive health programmes. Similarly, in Rwanda, people are linked with the primary health system through the community health workers programme, while partly filling the health workers shortage gap.

Third, family support for those suffering from NCDs is imperative. Social determinants of health often present a matter of life and death. In clinical practice, older adults with NCDs who live alone or lack social support often present life-threatening complications than those who have caregivers like healthy spouses, children who reside with or close to them, or home care workers. Caregivers offer help in ensuring adherence to lifestyle modifications, navigating the complex health system, managing medical prescriptions – including timely refills, and accessing medical care promptly when needed. Furthermore, during periods of disease outbreaks, the vulnerable, including people living with NCDs, are most hit. For instance, according to a 2020 CDC US report, the risk of dying from COVID-19 was 12 times higher in those with underlying diseases than in people without them.

Health is indeed affected by everything and everyone in the system. Local and international policymakers and leaders can build accountability to reduce health disparities by religiously conducting Health Impact Assessments (HIA) on policies and non-health sector projects.

Lastly, government policies and non-health sectors significantly control SDoH. For instance, a health worker can counsel an educated, middle-class patient on the importance of physical activity and tobacco cessation for myocardial infarction prevention. However, if safe walking spaces are not provided in communities or if policies that promote smoke-free environments and harm reduction or regulate cigarette prices to discourage smokers are poorly implemented, health outcomes for such patients are likely to remain abysmal. Health is indeed affected by everything and everyone in the system. Local and international policymakers and leaders can build accountability to reduce health disparities by religiously conducting Health Impact Assessments (HIA) on policies and non-health sector projects.

Incorporating interventions that precisely consider SDoH into disease prevention programmes, health policy restructuring, and patient care delivery is not only cost-effective, it will save lives while eliminating the health inequities accounted for by pocket size, location, or education.

Marietta Imadojiemu is a health advocate, a One Young World Ambassador 2022, and the founder of Health Proactivists Initiative.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

